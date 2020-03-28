 Skip to content
(Asahi Shimbun)   Japan to build its own wall around the US and have America pay for it   (asahi.com) divider line
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I wouldn't be surprised by the end of this if Americans no longer have visa-free travel anywhere and have to show vaccination records/proof of immunity to COVID-19/whatever pandemic to get a visa at all.

/"but there's no reason for Americans to ever travel overseas," I imagine Trumpers saying.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

This. I imagine being overseas and being asked if I support trump, which is funny, because trumpers don't travel. Sorry, but Mexico doesn't count.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Trumpers aren't known for erudition, education, being well-traveled, intellectual f*cking curiosity... you know -- elitism.

The "lock her up" crowd isn't exactly overwhelming the State Department with passport applications at any given time.

Thank you, President Oompa Loompa for making us a de facto "shiathole" country. From last remaining superpower to ass-backward, bankrupted sewer swamp in less than four years. Bravo.
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Trump Campaign Threatens Legal Action Of Coronavirus Ad | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Youtube wfGUpS5s7yA


"Let's play that one more time"
 
dragonchild
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Thank you, President Oompa Loompa for making us a de facto "shiathole" country. From last remaining superpower to ass-backward, bankrupted sewer swamp in less than four years. Bravo.


This is giving him way too much credit. He hasn't the wits to find his way out of a paper bag, much less change the core of a nation.

No, the conversion of America to shiathole country has been festering for decades, and hardly quietly. Trump is just the ugly boil that surfaced. He'd never have gotten this far unless half the country wasn't anti-intellectual deplorables.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, they've got good reason to
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
