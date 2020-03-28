 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: That time boredom struck and you chose poorly
‘’ 12 hours ago  
We're all fighting boredom in our cabin fever.

What happened the last time? Or the first time?

Was it an ice storm, hurricane or other disaster, like the flu?

What made you decide to break the boredom, and how did it go wrong?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There was a time when my wife was a synthetic organic chemist and I had free reign at a multinational chemical company and the stuff we got up to when we were bored was not something you confess to these days.  But I used to have a metric assload of different chemicals in the garage.  Good judgement was frequently absent.

/do not mix nitrates and toluene
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Instructions unclear. Got penis caught in ceiling fan.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Spring time
And the livin' is easy
Numbers are jumpin'
And the neighbor is high
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I've been through a couple of hurricanes and a few blizzards. Probably the worst time was Hurricane Bob in 1991. Power was knocked out, lost a few trees, lots of branches. I went to start cleaning up and I ended up picking up a branch with a yellow jacket on it...and it got me, right between my right middle and ring finger. I went inside to try and ice it down with whatever ice was left and found out that while the power was out... the phone wasn't. It was a drum major asking why I wasn't at practice. I told him I didn't know they had power, and that I was home alone.

I eventually went to practice, but...yeah, you figured it out. Being stung by a bee between your second and third fingers SUCKS when you're a brass player, and you're playing a show with a lot of 2nd & 3rd valve combos. Know that chromatic run at the beginning of "The Flying Dutchman?" Yeah, that's what I started with.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
It was 1981, I had just gotten my first powerchair [Everest&Jennings model 3p], we were at 'the lake' property of some family friends. Fishing is farkING BORING when you're 11. I was attempting to leave the dock upon which all us kids were parked. I assume our collected parents were... yanno, enjoying a few kid free moments. I misjudged, BADLY, my departure angle... and rolled backward off of previously mentioned dock. G0000ood thing the pontoon flat-deck cruiser broke my fall...

/My mother earned every grey hair.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
‘’ 11 hours ago  
"Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day" and "Mrs Simkin's Bathtub"
Youtube nFY4cB5gwQQ
 
ytterbium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
We were living in western New York when the Blizzard of '77 hit. Our school was buried to the roof, as was our house. No power for awhile, don't remember how long, pipes frozen and it didn't take long for stircrazy to set in.

One day I put on my snowsuit and went wandering outside without telling anyone. It was sunny but sharply cold, and I saw there was a tiny space between the snowline and the shed door opening. I figured I could warm up a minute in there before resuming my walkabout.

Being a little kid, I somehow wedged myself through the opening, and fell down into the shed. I faced a wall of snow with a tiny crack of daylight at the top.

After yelling for help a good while, it dawned on me I could be there until spring as the shed was a fair  distance from the house. The snow absorbed all the sound I could muster. It was getting dark and my fear turned into the resolve to live.

In the faint light, I rummaged around for a ladder or whatever might work. No ladder, but there were cut sections of rebar which I shoved into the snow to make steps.

I made it out, ran to the house full of victory...and nobody even realized I was gone.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
My mom and I were visiting with my uncle (her brother) and his family while we waited for our new apartment to be ready. This was the first time I'd experienced a relatively rural MA winter. My uncle's house was one of the first to be finished in a new subdivision, and it bordered massive woods.

There was a blizzard and we were snowed in for five days. I mean, the entire first floor was under the snow. We couldn't get out unless we went out a second floor window. The grown-ups thought it was too dangerous for us kids (me and my cousins) to play in that deep of snow, so we had to stay inside the entire time.

When the snow let up enough, finally, we kids were nuts from being cooped up. We were allowed out and we took off for the woods. These were pretty pristine woods. No industry or habitation for miles and miles and the woods hadn't been worked in at least 100 years. These were real, no fooling around, WOODS.

We ran into the woods, whooping and hollering and must have gone a good couple miles into the forest when we found a huge pond completely frozen over. My boy cousins were hockey fanatics and pretty decent players, so they immediately decided to turn the pond into a hockey rink. We spent all day cutting branches sticking up out of the ice, etc., to try to make the pond smooth enough to skate on. It started to get dark, and we were pretty much...lost?

Not really entirely lost, but it was freezing cold, we were soaked with water, snow, and sweat, we hadn't eaten all day, we were farther from home than we'd ever been and we were in a dense forest. Now we had to figure out the way home in the dark, frozen woods, with the owls hooting and the wind blowing and it was starting to snow again. I have never been as cold in my life. We took turns piggy-backing my littlest cousin, who was six and who had been crying since we'd left the pond, all the way home.

We finally made it back to my uncle's house to find everyone in the damn yard with cops and cop cars, all ready for a search for us missing kids. There was a lot of yelling, smacking, crying, and that was just the grown-ups!

Yup, we got in trouble, but the ultimate result was that my uncle flooded his front lawn, which had a decided dip before a slight rise, and made us a skating rink so we didn't have to trek into the forest again.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know if this is a CSB or more a short story.
Either way, pardon the length...

We were building an LNG booster station in the middle of nowhere. (About two hours down rutted dirt roads to the nearest highway, and another hour to a town)
The schedule was 28 days in and 7 out, 12 hours a day, with a 2 hour bonus to be paid at the end of the job if we behaved ourselves. (Termination meant loss of bonus)
Our work camp was alcohol friendly so long as we kept ourselves sorted. The issue of acquiring booze was remedied by our hot-shot driver. Everyday he'd go into town to pickup materials for the project and he'd take side orders from us regarding tobacco or alcohol. He'd always say "I'll get it, if I have the time", he always returned with a back seat stacked with beers and spirits.  
Anyhoo, that's the backstory.
So, it's mighty boring hanging out at camp all evening, sure there's a gym, games room, and a "theatre" room. But one loses interest around day ten. Same old, same old. Booo!
So we'd grab a to-go plate, and go explore some of the forestry roads nearby. One of the welders said he'd found a old hunting camp, complete with a fire ring and plenty of space for our trucks. On top of that, it was right next to a wide river.
It was perfect!!
After that we'd just grab food and head down to the river. Start a fire and eat, have a few drinks and bullsh*t about the day, or whatever. Great way to decompress after a long day. 
On the next shift, we brought our fishing gear, shotguns and clay pigeon tossers, and meat for the grill. The fishing wasn't great, but that could honestly be attributed to our skeet shooting competitions. Still so much damn fun!

The third shift is where everything went wrong.... 
The electricians caught wind of our little piece of paradise. They showed up in company trucks, already drunk and acting clownishly... (I don't know what it is about oil & gas electricians, but they are the most consistently immature folks I've ever met.)
So they start throwing stones at a beer can that one of them had hooked on a tree branch. Well, one of the welders started giving them grief for missing; so they invited him to try. He grabbed a fist sized rock and farking hurled it at the beer can. He missed the can, but it hit the rear window on one of the electricians trucks. BOOM!! Done..
The driver was apoplectic, he was truly freaking out. He was screaming that he wasn't even supposed to be driving the vehicle after hours and how much trouble he was going to be in the next day. The welder calmly told him, "It's my fault, I will pay for the window. Tell your boss I'll pay for it. Don't worry, I'll pay for it."
[And scene] *For now
So that was early evening....
The next dumb-f*ckery event was one of our guys...
A young equipment operator with a jacked up truck decided he was going to drive into the river. Turns out the river wasn't all that deep, the water just came up to his bumper. So off he goes with four people riding in the box. The truck disappears around the river bend, and then about two minutes later we see the headlights heading back towards us.
Suddenly, the headlights disappeared.. all we could see was a bunch of people waving from the box of the truck. No cell service mind you.
So a bunch of us hop into the box of my friends truck and drive to the other side, then hike to his location. Turns out he'd driven into an eddy pit. The swirl of the water had created a hole on the inside bend of the river.
Now it's dusk..
So we drive back across the river, I drive my 5 ton picker truck down the road to cross a bridge and then drive it over the embankment and onto a "track" (probably meant for quads or utv's) backwards. 
Thank Jebus for a good swamper!
So we managed to back within a hundred feet of the swamped truck before it got too soft.
It was now night, thank you work lights!

Meanwhile, my friend had crossed again and managed to drag the drowned Dodge onto the shore, but he was spun out in the mud. So we connected five 20,000lb continuous slings to my friends truck and started grabbing gears. 
We managed to get to the bridge embankment, but I couldn't climb it with the extra weight. We all unhooked and left the drowned truck by the bridge embankment.
We got back to camp at 0400hrs, and everyone in camp knew it too. It's one thing to roll in late in one vehicle, it's a whole other show when eight vehicles roll in with relatively drunk and loud occupants...
*sigh*
That mornings safety briefing was epic! 
Everyone received a properly ranted dressing down from the safety officer. Half the crew had no idea where it was coming from. 
It mostly pertained to being ready to work and the dangers of working when sleep deprived.
Everyone who was involved in the incident were privately chastised by the superintendent for the lack of judgement. Then he sent a tractor with a winch and a lowboy trailer from the jobsite to rescue the kids truck.
Getting back to the electrician with the broken window..
After the safety briefing, the young man decided to file an incident report against the welder who accidentally broke his window. 
Except he claimed that a welding truck had passed him in the ditch and when it got back on the road it kicked up a rock and smashed the window. He even described the welders truck. Considering the truck was rather unique, the super called the welder into the office and showed him the report.
The welder proceeded to rip up the report and told the super exactly what happened.
The electrician was fired and on his way to town before the sun was up..
After that, our evening get togethers turned into an invite only club of sorts. We found a new spot and kept it to ourselves.

The kid who drowned his truck bribed the onsite heavy-duty mechanic to get it running again. Then he traded it in for a brand new vehicle.
Lessons learned? I think not...

/Actually I've learned one lesson since then.  If someone suggests doing something stupid, talk them out of it. If they refuse. Leave!
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I hate to be that guy...
Considering the amount of snowfall, the lake would've been completely covered in snow. It would've looked like a meadow. Forget cutting branches, grab a shovel!
As for losing your way, if the snow was that deep, you would've made trenches merely getting there, which you could've followed back home...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(plays video of my teenage years)

You guys can sort out which was the dumbest moment...
 
toejam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You're not the boss of me!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well I just shaved my head, so there's that.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Did you tri, tri, tri again to mix them with toluene?
;-{)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jaimie wants big boom.
 
