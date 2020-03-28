 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   If you are COVID-19 positive, please do Not fly. Especially not to Florida. We have our own problems   (news4jax.com) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Should be a lifetime ban on all airlines.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
OK people, if we all socially distance now we can all get to normal life sooner.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No reason, the theme parks are all closed.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

not enough beer: Should be a lifetime ban on all airlines.


then outed and charged criminally
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kdawg7736: OK people, if we all socially distance now we can all get to normal life sooner.


Actually it will probably take longer, but fewer people will die in the process.
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coming back to the country, live in Florida, limited options forcing me to fly in to New York. Hopefully I will be able to avoid touching anything or being near anyone while there. I know I will have to self-quarantine when I get home, but would prefer to be healthy for it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is Florida doing about the cases within the sate? Or are they not as scary as out of town cases?
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's figures:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%
2020-03-18^  4.09%| 9.47%
2020-03-19^  4.08%| 10.20%
2020-03-20^  4.13%| 11.04%
2020-03-21^  4.24%| 12.00%
2020-03-22^  4.34%| 12.92%
2020-03-23^  4.34%| 13.92%
2020-03-24^  4.47%| 14.77%
2020-03-25^  4.52%| 15.66%
2020-03-26^  4.49%| 16.24%
2020-03-27^  4.58%| 17.03%
2020-03-28^  4.65%| 17.84%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at approx. 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

Fark user imageView Full Size


Top 20 states ranked by highest Incidence (calculated as TotalStateCases/StatePopulation)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good idea: label him as patient #40,380 so that you can pillory him as the cause of Florida's epidemic.

It's also good to know that there are no interstates going into Florida that could possibly have as a source of infected.

/The other states should sue Florida for letting Spring Break lustiness go on in the face of an epidemic.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How hard is it to not pick up the message.  If you fell sick contact your doc and minimize, to near zero, interactions.  Actually not surprised its a New Yorker
 
mindset zero
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The out of towner is not a victim.
He's a perp.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But I heard the nice weather in Florida would help cure me!

Can we just make a law that people who know they are positive cannot board airplanes?  I wouldn't get on a plane unless I absolutely had to.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Isolation Log, Day 15: I've said "Candyman" into my mirror five times. He's appeared wearing an N95 mask, and is currently trying to murder me from six feet away.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: OK people, if we all socially distance now we can all get to normal life sooner.


I don't really think so.
You're thinking that if maybe we all stay home for a while things will be normal again like nothing happened?
The only purpose for staying home is creating conditions in which we all don't get sick at once.
If you manage to avoid getting sick this time around, there's always the next wave in the fall.
We;re probably looking at three months of staying home to get a good handle onthis thing.
300,000 dead by April 15th.
Normal for many of us will never happen again.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mugato: No reason, the theme parks are all closed.


The meth isn't.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: So what is Florida doing about the cases within the sate? Or are they not as scary as out of town cases?


Cant you hear those dog whistles blowing.

3,000 cases on Georgia but didnt hear DeSantis callimg on screening people from there.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can the Naked Freeway Cannibal really be called naked if they are wearing an N95 mask?
 
Alunan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
fark Florida, At this point let them all die, they deserve it for electing a governor this stupid.

I am saying that as someone whose Grandma is in Florida.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: So what is Florida doing about the cases within the sate? Or are they not as scary as out of town cases?


Well, we can't not fly into our own state, now, can we? Duh.
 
Some old codgers in the grocery store today were saying "when the weather warms up it will kill the virus".

I live in Ocala Florida, it literally was farking 94 degrees today...

Also Trumper family in Louisiana is blaming the "black democratic mayor" for not shutting down Mardi Gras.

I had to point out that the federal government was telling everyone Covid was not a big deal at that point and there were the farking dumb asses who were out partying and and parades.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: What short memories y'all have.

One of the "early" cases was a woman who started feeling like crap in Italy, flew to NYC, and claimed in NYC that she called the CDC and they totally pinky swore she could fly home.

Read about it here.  This should have a Followup tag along with a 10 yard penalty.


I remember all of the local primary care physicians going on local news stations and sharing "common sense" memes like, "low risk to the public". All the while, things were heating up in Iran and Italy. I didn't see any systemic and effective reaction in this country until the WHO finally caved and called what was obviously a pandemic a pandemic. Far too late.
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Alunan: fark Florida, At this point let them all die, they deserve it for electing a governor this stupid.

I am saying that as someone whose Grandma is in Florida.


It was like 48/52.

If your grandma taught you math, I guess we both hope she dies.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But these deals are to die for!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

theflatline: Some old codgers in the grocery store today were saying "when the weather warms up it will kill the virus".


Yea, that meme is running strong here in Dallas. Tons of residents flocked to an intra-city hiking trail yesterday and expressed similar sentiments when interviewed.

/"Common sense"... it isn't common, and it isn't sense.
 
gggoddammitt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm opposed to the death penalty, but I'll make an exception for plague vectors. If you knew you were sick with the very disease that has shut down the entire farking world and you decided to board a plane, or even go into an airport, you don't get a trial. You get a bullet and a gallon of napalm.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: NotThatGuyAgain: What short memories y'all have.

One of the "early" cases was a woman who started feeling like crap in Italy, flew to NYC, and claimed in NYC that she called the CDC and they totally pinky swore she could fly home.

Read about it here.  This should have a Followup tag along with a 10 yard penalty.

I remember all of the local primary care physicians going on local news stations and sharing "common sense" memes like, "low risk to the public". All the while, things were heating up in Iran and Italy. I didn't see any systemic and effective reaction in this country until the WHO finally caved and called what was obviously a pandemic a pandemic. Far too late.


Which is totally what I posted about...
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And Connecticut is like number 11 onnthe list with only 1500 cases, so why does the spray painted douchebag have against them?
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: ElPrimitivo: Coming back to the country, live in Florida, limited options forcing me to fly in to New York. Hopefully I will be able to avoid touching anything or being near anyone while there. I know I will have to self-quarantine when I get home, but would prefer to be healthy for it.

Have you considered renting a car and driving?


From Moscow?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: And Connecticut is like number 11 onnthe list with only 1500 cases, so why does the spray painted douchebag have against them?


Look at the 2016 electoral map for your answer.
 
Polymerizer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I just got home from my ER shift. We are doomed because everyone thinks they are the exception to the rule. Please, please, please do not go to Sam's Club or Costco if you have a fever, cough or anything resembling a viral illness.

I have been telling anyone who will listen how bad this can get for a over a month. It is  a math problem. We are on the wrong side of the equation.

I emailed my governor. I told my hospital. I talked to the local school board.

/at least my parents listened
//don't have to resupply them for 2 months
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Isolation Log, Day 15: I've said "Candyman" into my mirror five times. He's appeared wearing an N95 mask, and is currently trying to murder me from six feet away.


Isolation Log, Day 18: I've picked up a little cough. Nothing serious. Currently tracking Candyman after he fled. I might have sneezed on him while he was trying to kill me. He stole my hand sanitizer! Going to get it back.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Someone Else's Alt: And Connecticut is like number 11 onnthe list with only 1500 cases, so why does the spray painted douchebag have against them?

Look at the 2016 electoral map for your answer.


Oh shiat. 2016, U.S. elections.  Doom reboot released.
2020, Corono pandemic. Sequel to Doom reboot released.

This is all id Software and Bethesda's fault.
 
