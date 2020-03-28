 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Hey ladies, the internet says you don't have to wear a bra while working from home
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey everyone!  You don't have to wear anything the camera won't see.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Hey everyone!  You don't have to wear anything the camera won't see.


Well now, there's the rub...
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Hey everyone!  You don't have to wear anything the camera won't see.


Just remember you aren't wearing pants and underwear when you stand up at your computer...
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I haven't put a bra on since last Saturday and I don't intend to until I get dressed for work on Monday. It's been great.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
theglobeandmail.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.



Imagine pitching this study and actually getting funding for it. I'd be a goddamn hero.
 
Morchella [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RodneyToady: [Fark user image 415x373]


Starry starry bra
Paint your palette blue and white
Look out on a summer's day
with eyes that know the darkness in my soul
Shadows on the hills
Sketch the trees and the daffodils
Catch the breeze and the winter chills
In colors on the snowy linen land
. . .
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.


Indeed. The correlation between not frequently wearing a bra and having larger bosoms is high is pointed and perky. Statistically, this pushes forth a pointedly fascinating duality of cause and effect.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
duckduckgrayduck.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I think the french study is technically correct. The best kind of correct.
Something tells me, many grants have been awarded in pursuit of the answer to this titillating question.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Any excuse...
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is useless without . . .

Redh8t: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think the french study is technically correct. The best kind of correct.
Something tells me, many grants have been awarded in pursuit of the answer to this titillating question.

[Fark user image 425x318]
/Any excuse...


Thank you for doing the Lord's work.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't wait for the internet or anyone else to tell me that.  When I'm in Zoom meetings, I throw on a scarf to hide anything obvious when it's been chilly.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What? No Boobies tab?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.


I can't help but wonder it bras would get more love if they were better designed and more supportive instead of "chest prisons."

Related note: how do they compare to modern corsets?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brigid_fitch: I didn't wait for the internet or anyone else to tell me that.  When I'm in Zoom meetings, I throw on a scarf to hide anything obvious when it's been chilly.


User name
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only bra I own

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always been a fan of women without a Bra.  For some reason always been a fan of women who didn't feel like they needed one too
 
chadd911
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saggy boobs mmmmmmm
 
mscleo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an A cup who loves sports bras. I usually wear bralettes, which I personally find comfortable. But that  underwire, push-up crap sucks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, thanks, but its actually...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ladies, wear whatever the fark you individually want to wear. Everybody else, what she chose to wear today has nothing to do with you. She's old enough to dress herself. Kindly fark off and mind your own damn business already.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think the french study is technically correct. The best kind of correct.
Something tells me, many grants have been awarded in pursuit of the answer to this titillating question.

[Fark user image 425x318]
/Any excuse...


Thank you. The spirit of OldFark lives on.
/I bet they can scratch Gorilla Glass
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been working from home.  I've worn a lot of pajamas.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't mind a pair of articles on bras...

but remember.

the average bust size in Britain is 36D
the average bust size in the USA is 34DD
the average bust size in Florida is 38LONG, probably because they don't wear them here.

/the wife is a 38F
//life is good.
///even here in longland
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

I can't help but wonder it bras would get more love if they were better designed and more supportive instead of "chest prisons."

Related note: how do they compare to modern corsets?


Well, a good, well designed bra that properly fits and is designed to support them runs about $150-200 each.

Most women don't wear the right size/fit, and that is part of the problem...

A nicely designed corest will run you at least twice that... with the advantage of possibly trimming you up a bit, if you are willing to endure it.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

I can't help but wonder it bras would get more love if they were better designed and more supportive instead of "chest prisons."

Related note: how do they compare to modern corsets?


The first patent for a bra did not develop until 1914, when New York socialite, Mary Phelps Jacob, created the first design of the modern bra. Jacob created her bra because she did not want to wear a constricting and confining corset when she went to large parties and balls.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat topic. Oh well, still relevant
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheBigJerk: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

I can't help but wonder it bras would get more love if they were better designed and more supportive instead of "chest prisons."

Related note: how do they compare to modern corsets?


I like where this thread is going.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think the french study is technically correct. The best kind of correct.
Something tells me, many grants have been awarded in pursuit of the answer to this titillating question.

[Fark user image 425x318]
/Any excuse...


I always assumed she slept with hose clamps tightened around her nipples.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 850x566] [View Full Size image _x_]


um Thats My fetish pic someone help me post it
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry to tell you this guys but if women don't wear bras, the boobs slide down due to gravity, and there's no natural hoisting process to get them back up. The bigger the boobs, the harder they fall. You don't wear a bra long term and your breasts have any heft to them, they're gonna slide down into Droopy Dugs territory.

Now some folks are fine with it. I prefer to fight gravity.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: This is the only bra I own

[Fark user image 127x127]


username checks out
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: This is the only bra I own

[Fark user image image 127x127]


Username checks out
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am more of an assman.  Love a nice ass.
 
Leishu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men, however, will continue to need to wear bras. Mostly for our entertainment.
Those of other gender designations may choose to wear as much of a bra as is merited.
Bonus points go to both groups for interesting placement.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Any word on if we're still required to wear the genital cuff?
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey ladies, the internet says you don't have to wear a bra while working from home ever, if you don't want to.  You're a grown-ass woman who can make her own decisions.

Fixed.
 
Nidiot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh I remember those National Geographic pictures of tribeswomen living their native no-clothes no-bra lives. There was no perkiness after puberty. Those things went straight downhill, they looked like flapjacks with a nipple at the bottom. So I'm calling bullshiat on any study saying going braless is good. Though it's probably not an issue for the members of the itty-bitty-titty commitee.

If your bra is uncomfortable, get fitted properly. A well fitting bra is not uncomfortable. It's certainly more comfortable if you have anything D sized or over.

If you are C cup or under, do what the hell you want, gravity has next to nothing to work with and your bra is mostly just for decoration anyway.

/G cup
//definitely not going braless
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Egalitarian: Sorry to tell you this guys but if women don't wear bras, the boobs slide down due to gravity, and there's no natural hoisting process to get them back up. The bigger the boobs, the harder they fall. You don't wear a bra long term and your breasts have any heft to them, they're gonna slide down into Droopy Dugs territory.

Now some folks are fine with it. I prefer to fight gravity.


What was that movie with Mary Tyler Moore boasting to a younger woman her boobies were still perky because she always wore a bra?
 
sleze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nidiot: Oh I remember those National Geographic pictures of tribeswomen living their native no-clothes no-bra lives. There was no perkiness after puberty. Those things went straight downhill, they looked like flapjacks with a nipple at the bottom. So I'm calling bullshiat on any study saying going braless is good. Though it's probably not an issue for the members of the itty-bitty-titty commitee.

If your bra is uncomfortable, get fitted properly. A well fitting bra is not uncomfortable. It's certainly more comfortable if you have anything D sized or over.

If you are C cup or under, do what the hell you want, gravity has next to nothing to work with and your bra is mostly just for decoration anyway.

/G cup
//definitely not going braless


Go on...
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: TheBigJerk: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

I can't help but wonder it bras would get more love if they were better designed and more supportive instead of "chest prisons."

Related note: how do they compare to modern corsets?

The first patent for a bra did not develop until 1914, when New York socialite, Mary Phelps Jacob, created the first design of the modern bra. Jacob created her bra because she did not want to wear a constricting and confining corset when she went to large parties and balls.


Modern corsets are billed as being less inhumane than the sort of thing out and about in 1914, though YMMV.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Redh8t: luna1580: there was a study done in france that women who don't wear bras have perkier boobs as they age than women who had worn a bra religiously since early puberty. BUT they had to NEVER wear bras (and i'm assuming most of these women weren't as overweight as most american women) to get that result. women who randomly went back and forth from bra to no bra had the saggiest boobs.

but i don't care, i hate bras. when i'm home i never wear one.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I think the french study is technically correct. The best kind of correct.
Something tells me, many grants have been awarded in pursuit of the answer to this titillating question.

[Fark user image image 425x318]
/Any excuse...


I've heard there's a place in France where the women wear no pants ....
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
For those who like to see the nipple outline, bra material matters. Many bras these says are made from padded fabric because women mostly like keeping their nipples invisible. Opt for some of the lighter lacier fabrics and you could still have some show through, so all the benefits of comfort and support and still some eye candy for those who like that visual aspect.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

pueblonative: dionysusaur: Hey everyone!  You don't have to wear anything the camera won't see.

Well now, there's the rub...


If everything goes according to plan...
 
frostus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I told my wife this because she's working from home for the next few weeks but she says her boobs keep pushing keys on her laptop and messing up her emails so she's keeping the bra on.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Go without the bra for the conference calls.  Note if you wear a very large cup size some folks might comment on your droopy mouth and eyes.
 
