(Fox News)   China has reported 3,299 Corona virus deaths, but is evidently dividing the cremated ashes of those people between 10,000s of urns. Seems legit. Nothing to see   (foxnews.com) divider line
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many people die a day from other causes in a city of 11 million?  I would guess 400+ a day.  China has been discouraging burying the dead for at least a decade but didn't make cremation mandatory until C19 hit.  Being a casket maker in China is not good business to be in right now.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that was just one funeral home.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Reverse hoax!
 
Dave2042
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lucky our leaders in the west are straightforward and honest about the situation.
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You try going into urns-r-us during a sale and only buying what you need.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Would China really do that? Just lie about something like that?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is there a real link?
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fox News reporting about China reporting about covid-19?

There are fewer atoms in the universe than grains of salt this story needs.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

CFR is calculated as Deaths/TotalConfirmed
DDR is calculated as Deaths/(Deaths+Recoveries)
 
Obscure Login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave2042: Lucky our leaders in the west are straightforward and honest about the situation.


Seriously, I've been seeing shiat like this from people defending the Trump administration, when we just started doing some actual testing in this country.

Our numbers are also completely inaccurate and it is definitely more widespread than we are reporting.
 
