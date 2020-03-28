 Skip to content
David Geffen just doing his part to be coronavirus free - from his zillion dollar yacht. What? You free marketers have a problem with that?
28
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just hope he has enough rent boys aboard for the duration.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Free Man in Paris
Youtube xW_IS-DPZ1E


Not a good time to be a free man roaming Paris.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why all the David Geffen hate?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Why all the David Geffen hate?


For someone who's run a music company, he's pretty tone deaf.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for the smarm, we should hellfire this asshole.  "Hope you all are good, we got the fark out and are living in luxury"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he away from everyone and not having contact with anyone? Then what's the problem?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Somacandra: Why all the David Geffen hate?

For someone who's run a music company, he's pretty tone deaf.


We already knew that. He published several Yono Oko albums.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Somacandra: Why all the David Geffen hate?

For someone who's run a music company, he's pretty tone deaf.

We already knew that. He published several Yono Oko albums.


Bah, Yoko Ono*
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. My stepdaughter is recovering from Coronavirus (she's doing well), and I couldn't care less what David Geffen is doing on his $1/2 billion yacht. People are just overly sensitive.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Somacandra: Why all the David Geffen hate?

For someone who's run a music company, he's pretty tone deaf.

We already knew that. He published several Yono Oko albums.

Bah, Yoko Ono*


I liked it better the first way.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geffen wrote to his nearly 84,000 followers.

You would think he is more popular than that.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
As someone who used to work at the David Geffen School of Medicine, I'm getting a kick. .

/so. . so much irony. . .
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Hey Geffen man, watch for the pirates bud.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creidiki
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Those superyachts are desiged to sit on a pier, maintenance, power and fuel consumption are insane as well as number of crew vs passangers.

He might fined that he needs to return to land sooner than he thought and every harbour is basically naiiled shut.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for him. Whether he's happy or suffering makes no difference in my world. If you find yourself eaten by envy and outrage just because some rich guy has a big yacht, endeavor to reorient your priorities.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hey man DAVID GEFFEN brought us THE FRIGGIN EAGLES man
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Get the fava beans and the chianti, boys...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Good for him. Whether he's happy or suffering makes no difference in my world. If you find yourself eaten by envy and outrage just because some rich guy has a big yacht, endeavor to reorient your priorities.


He's not gonna give you any scraps from his table no matter how much you suck his diq.

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There is a very big sail boat in my future when I hit the powerball.  I'm calling it the COVID.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rent Party: There is a very big sail boat in my future when I hit the powerball.  I'm calling it the COVID.


I am calling mine Chloroform
 
Rent Party
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Rent Party: There is a very big sail boat in my future when I hit the powerball.  I'm calling it the COVID.

I am calling mine Chloroform


Nice.  We can do a viral regatta where every boat has to stay at least 6 meters away.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sure, the bit by David Geffen was a bit tone deaf but without Geffen, it is extremely likely we do not have a President Barack Obama in 2008.
 
englaja
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, Carly, there's another verse of You're So Vain just begging to be written there. Send royalty checks via EIP, please.

🎶You humblebragged all over Twitter
From your quarantined superyacht
Which you strategically moored off the Grenadines
To avoid catching what we may have got
You had one hand on the shipping wheel
And the other on your c**k
And everyone in the world saw you were a selfish rich wanker
A selfish rich wanker and....

You're so vain, you probably think COVID's about you...🎶
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

WoodyHayes: Sure, the bit by David Geffen was a bit tone deaf but without Geffen, it is extremely likely we do not have a President Barack Obama in 2008.


I really, really must question your claims that Geffen is Obama's father. There seems so much evidence to the contrary
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pfft. Amateur.
Thai king self-isolates in Alpine hotel with harem of 20 women amid pandemic
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
But did they test every oneeeeeeee on the boat? LOL
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: jjorsett: Good for him. Whether he's happy or suffering makes no difference in my world. If you find yourself eaten by envy and outrage just because some rich guy has a big yacht, endeavor to reorient your priorities.

He's not gonna give you any scraps from his table no matter how much you suck his diq.

[i1.wp.com image 700x866]


Every layer is so fearful of getting kicked to the next layer down that they'd rather support the status quo than reform the system.
 
