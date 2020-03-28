 Skip to content
(Tech Xplore)   Car infotainment centers more dangerous than drinking and driving. Nobody saw that coming   (techxplore.com) divider line
16
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hate my car's audio system.  Its farking touch screen, because when you're driving, looking at something in the middle of the car is just what you want.  I try to change the volume and my finger brushes against the screen and changes the radio station, so then I stop looking at the road and start swearing at the farking radio while I try to get it back to where it was.

absolutely farking brilliant.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I hate my car's audio system.  Its farking touch screen, because when you're driving, looking at something in the middle of the car is just what you want.  I try to change the volume and my finger brushes against the screen and changes the radio station, so then I stop looking at the road and start swearing at the farking radio while I try to get it back to where it was.

absolutely farking brilliant.


Good thing that someone didn't completely remove any and all buttons from their car and just put in a giant ipad.

Everyone is going to copy Tesla on that, aren't they
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The difference being you're drunk for the entire trip as opposed to distracted for a couple seconds at a time.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is a reason air planes have buttons next to the stupid touch screen. Car makers should figure that out too.

What is the life expectancy of these newer systems?  Are they as junky as most consumer devices?  Will the car be usable at 20 years old?
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: I hate my car's audio system.  Its farking touch screen, because when you're driving, looking at something in the middle of the car is just what you want.  I try to change the volume and my finger brushes against the screen and changes the radio station...



Fark user imageView Full Size


Do you not have steering wheel controls?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gubbo: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I hate my car's audio system.  Its farking touch screen, because when you're driving, looking at something in the middle of the car is just what you want.  I try to change the volume and my finger brushes against the screen and changes the radio station, so then I stop looking at the road and start swearing at the farking radio while I try to get it back to where it was.

absolutely farking brilliant.

Good thing that someone didn't completely remove any and all buttons from their car and just put in a giant ipad.

Everyone is going to copy Tesla on that, aren't they


This is the interior of the upcoming 2021 MK8 GTI.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Gubbo: SoundOfOneHandWanking: I hate my car's audio system.  Its farking touch screen, because when you're driving, looking at something in the middle of the car is just what you want.  I try to change the volume and my finger brushes against the screen and changes the radio station, so then I stop looking at the road and start swearing at the farking radio while I try to get it back to where it was.

absolutely farking brilliant.

Good thing that someone didn't completely remove any and all buttons from their car and just put in a giant ipad.

Everyone is going to copy Tesla on that, aren't they

This is the interior of the upcoming 2021 MK8 GTI.
[Fark user image 850x386]


Nevermind, that is some idiots mockup. This is the real MK8 Golf.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kab
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Whoda thunk.

Clearly the answer is more price-increasing driver assist bloat, rather than more focused tactile layouts.  The road in front of you shouldn't keep you from important things.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Remember the Simpson episode where Homer Simpson turns his car into a mobile office and kitchen?

Well, so much for nobody anticipating the dangers of distraction. Simpsons did it.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All this talk and worry several years back about "distracted driving" that saw the outlawing of cell phone usage while driving just about everywhere, and all this while auto manufacturers are putting freaking televisions in the center consoles. Of course, our corporate overlords are held to different standards of accountability. Which is to say, none at all.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who saw it coming?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I mean FFS, if people text and drive, and you give them yet more distractions, what do you think they're going to do? More dumb sh•t, not less.
 
Focks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe I don't realize how distracted I am. I am usually listening to a news radio station.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just hope that if I die b/c I'm watching my console instead of the road, the police report doesn't mention what kind of porn I was watching.
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Insurance Agent here, I can't wait for self driving cars.  It will likely put me out of a job, but the societal improvement is worth it.  I can do other things.  I used to manage bars at ski resorts (global warming, covid-19), probably wont go back to that.  Before that I was 54 B in the army, seems to be an upsurge in the that field.  I'd really just not to have to talk to people about auto insurance as the lie though their teeth about their driving record.  I get it that you can sometimes forget about your suspended license, but I don't really care about insuring you to begin with, you are a dollar sign to me.

If you spend a few years with me, now I give a shiat.  I wont break the law, but I have a few tricks up my sleeve.  Tell me you record is clean, and you have 5 speeders in the last year, go back to Geico.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think we had a thread a long time back on some small(?)time rapper that got arrested because he had porn playing on his car's screens.

/sorry, memory hazy
 
Testiclaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I went from a 1994 Ford explorer to a 2018 VW golf a few months ago...

The bells and whistles are nicer than anything in used to, but the center console is a bit too much for when I'm driving.  A lot of information that I'm not used to, and I haven't learned where to look for just what I want.

The backup camera is something I'm still getting used to, also.  It's weird because it has a better field of view than what I have looking over my shoulder, but it still feels strange to look at a screen when I'm backing up.
 
