(YouTube)   People may be social distancing from each other in Durham, North Carolina, but trucks and 12'4" bridges? Not so much   (youtube.com) divider line
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I feel bad for enjoying 11foot8 as much as I do.  I had no idea there were so many different ways a truck can be destroyed.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feeding a hungry bridge is an essential service.

MUST EAT TRUCKS...NOM NOM NOM
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was Portland, they would but a speed bump there
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I think we need to sneak down to Durham and lay a couple of inches of asphalt down.

\ The bridge hungers
\\ The bridge must feed
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: I feel bad for enjoying 11foot8 as much as I do.  I had no idea there were so many different ways a truck can be destroyed.


The schadenfreude is strong with this one. You can hear excited voices in the second one that seem to be coming from the victim.
 
phedex
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love that fn bridge.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OVERHEIGHT! MUST TURN!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just barely caught it on the left side. With the way the road is crowned, the truck would've cleared the bar completely if the driver had been in the right lane. I remember the previous crash being similar.

It might help if the city were to put up a sign telling truck drivers to use the right lane. Of course, I'm not recommending that, since it would deprive us of entertainment, but it really does look like there's a solution here.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: OVERHEIGHT! MUST TURN!
[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]


In fairness to the victim, the sign didn't light up until his truck was in the intersection. Even if he'd applied maximum braking he likely would have hit it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kitchen Cabinet Distributors is a Raleigh-based company.  That idiot is local, he should farking know better.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Walker: OVERHEIGHT! MUST TURN!
[Fark user image 498x278] [View Full Size image _x_]

In fairness to the victim, the sign didn't light up until his truck was in the intersection. Even if he'd applied maximum braking he likely would have hit it.


That was just the final red light, and he was flying so fast that nothing was going to slow him down.

This is the world famous 11 Foot 8 bridge, except it's now the 11 Foot 8 + 8 bridge.  It's been reworked to give another 8" of clearance there and this guy still managed to scalp his truck!  There are lots of overheight warning signs leading up to this intersection.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Wuz I suppozed to read sumptin?"
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will National Guard 6 bys clear it?  We may find out.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That one allllllmost made it.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
There has to be a rental truck nearby?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Just barely caught it on the left side. With the way the road is crowned, the truck would've cleared the bar completely if the driver had been in the right lane. I remember the previous crash being similar.

It might help if the city were to put up a sign telling truck drivers to use the right lane. Of course, I'm not recommending that, since it would deprive us of entertainment, but it really does look like there's a solution here.


They do not read the maximum height sign, what makes you think they would read yours?
 
