(The New York Times)   Old and Busted: Don't wear masks you morons, they won't protect you. The New Hotness: Maybe everyone should wear masks, possibly protecting others from asymptomatic virus shedders   (nytimes.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how many hundreds of millions of masks will we need?

Say 20% of the population wants to wear masks. 20% of 330 million.

66,000,000 (66 million masks)

Now, I'm assuming that they have to be replaced at some point, so we'll need somewhere near 120 million masks over the next month or two.

I'll check Walmart, they might have some extras in the back.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We said that in the beginning. Masks are to prevent the virus from getting in the air, not to keep you from getting it.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That really is the problem, in Asia they had a huge stockpile of masks, and have more production capability because wearing a mask is a cultural norm, here by wearing a mask, you are stealing a mask from frontline workers. Once this works itself out, I could see a lot more North Americans adopting wearing a mask in public.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric masks can be re-sterilized in an oven at 160F.

Stanford just released info about effectiveness of various materials. For example, vacuum cleaner bags can make good filters but tougher to breathe through

Fark user imageView Full Size


/took me two hours for the 1st mask, layered cotton with an insert pouch for more.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Masks don't work! We need them for healthcare providers, because they don't work if you don't have the right type of degree or certification!


Seems legit.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I recall doctors and nurses complaining about the huge numbers of excess masks they have. They say they don't use them because the patients are already sick so why bother?

Yeah, let's get everybody else using masks. Makes sense.

/s
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Easy solution, the wife is making and donating masks. As my BIL (A nurse, BTW) said "Less effective is still more useful than "nothing"." I have period appropriate material for mine, with both The Shining and The Exorcist getting recognition.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.


static1.srcdn.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.


The alternative is not living in a society, so..
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.


I, for one, welcome our masked Femboi future.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see a lot of people wearing masks but their nose isn't covered, just their mouth. A waste of masks. Let the first responders use them properly.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Masks don't work! We need them for healthcare providers, because they don't work if you don't have the right type of degree or certification!


Seems legit.


THIS
 
Cajnik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They've been required here for a week or ten days for anyone venturing outside. You'll get over it.

// There are not enough masks here either, so people sew them or use a scarf.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

It's generally illegal in North America for an adult to go out in public in a mask.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have any of you been in a hospital lately, for tests or to visit someone? You get the screening questions and then they hand you a mask. Just the plain papery ones, and some sections, like the maternity wards, not even the dad is allowed in.
If it gets worse in some places, they'll be taking temperatures, too.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just thought I'd make sure and add this...it seems people like to revise history and claim this was never said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
maxheck
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It won't protect me... But even wearing a paper sanding mask can at least prevent me from sneezing / coughing / otherwise dropletizing all over *you.*

/ got stacks o' those out in the garage.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

If you're trying to keep from sneezing, coughing, or breathing virions into an environment shared by others, it doesn't matter so much if your mask is sterilized, or even if it's rated at N95 or so.  You want to really cut down on the velocity of what comes out, and even a simple mask will do that.  Just make it strong enough to not wear out before you change it.
 
MBZ321
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I see a lot of people wearing masks but their nose isn't covered, just their mouth. A waste of masks. Let the first responders use them properly.


I work retail through all this, and I have seen many 'creative' interpretations of a mask. No, a bandana is not a N-95 mask, nor is that harbor freight dust mask. And I love the people that pull the mask down when they are talking to someone in the middle of an aisle. I don't even know where all these people are getting masks from as they don't seem to be in stock anywhere.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

No it's not, what gave you that idea?
 
cirby
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wonder which NYT editor just bought stock in a mask-making company?
 
Psylence
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size

Cover me I'm going for tp.
 
Alunan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: We said that in the beginning. Masks are to prevent the virus from getting in the air, not to keep you from getting it.


If you know the proper procedures a N95 mask can help from getting it. They just didn't want people buying it because they never built an adequate stockpile. They literally lied to people about life-saving procedures to cover their own incompetence.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I had wondered about this too. Part of the objections I'd heard before was, "Masks have to be fitted and you need training to take them on and off." And I guess, given that Americans have to be taught how to wash their hands, maybe "putting something on your face and adjusting the nose clamp and straps so there's no air leakage from the sides" and "don't touch the virus encrusted side when you take it off" are the sorts of things that actually need to be trained.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wut?
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.


THIS times a googleplex!
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I told a couple people that this was going to be a trending thing in the news the next couple weeks. With the increasing evidence of the persistence of the virus staying in the air for a long time (in addition to the ?coincidence? of ubiquitous mask-wearing in Asian countries that have had more successful containment), it's looking like this should be widespread as soon as we can get enough masks. It would have to help considerably.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: This text is now purple: It's generally illegal in North America for an adult to go out in public in a mask.

No it's not, what gave you that idea?


Not in all of North America, but in a lot of places.  For example, southern states often have anti-Klan laws that forbid being masked in public, with some the obvious exceptions (Virginia excepts holidays like Halloween, bona fide theatrical productions, and a few other circumstances).
 
rogue49
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Noooo...

Wearing them after 30 minutes
The mask becomes saturated
And you're MORE susceptible
Because of the warm & moisture near your face.

Geez
It's like you all wanna get killed or messed up.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.


People in masks cannot be trusted...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rogue49: Noooo...

Wearing them after 30 minutes
The mask becomes saturated
And you're MORE susceptible
Because of the warm & moisture near your face.

Geez
It's like you all wanna get killed or messed up.


How long are you going to be in the grocery store?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: We said that in the beginning. Masks are to prevent the virus from getting in the air, not to keep you from getting it.


Then why do coroners normally wear them? Afraid their patients are going to catch something?
 
Daves I Know
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Chatting with my bother in South Korea, everyone there is wearing a mask. If you don't wear one, others will shame you, asking 'Oh were you not able to find a mask? Do you need help finding one?'. That roughly translates to 'get a mask you fark' in high-context culture. The practice of wearing masks has surely helped in Korea, but equally important is the role social pressure plays in enforcement.
 
Outlawtsar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I think I have a feeling which masks are going to be popular once we get the red states blocking travel from the blue states and then the federal quarantines and the federal "hot spot" camps and then the "return to work or be fired" order and then the election postponement...

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: The Googles Do Nothing: I really don't want to live in a society where we all are wearing masks.  I find it super creepy and unnerving.

The alternative is not living in a society, so..


Goddamn, no it's not. The fatality rate of this virus is low. 2% is the projection and at this point that seems wildly over the actual count, because we aren't testing widely and have no idea how many people actually have it, as up to half are asymptomatic carriers.

This virus is less health risk than political theater at this point.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Anti-ma​s​k_law#United_States
 
