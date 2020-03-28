 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Britain is invoking the wartime spirit to get through the coronavirus ordeal, and no one is more eager to get back to those days than thieves and black marketeers   (theguardian.com) divider line
24
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
johnniemoore.comView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For a self-declared Churchill fan, Johnson seems to be channeling his inner Chamberlain.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grocery delivery drivers have been warned to keep their vans locked, check for cars following them etc. At the moment there isn't a real shortage, and supermarkets are beck to being reasonably well stocked, but if food starts running out those Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys vans could be as big a target as Securicor vans, but with far less security.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RyansPrivates [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming they use Snarfangel's official alert levels?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh yeah wartime spirit, My anus
just google crime in the blitz, checkout the serial killer and stay for the rapes.
 
mrparks
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They really should get the old bill on that, yeah?
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time for spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, spam, baked beans and spam.
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Grocery delivery drivers have been warned to keep their vans locked, check for cars following them etc. At the moment there isn't a real shortage, and supermarkets are beck to being reasonably well stocked, but if food starts running out those Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys vans could be as big a target as Securicor vans, but with far less security.


Soft targets (best encrypt bills of lading/"need to know")?  Greed raging Brexibots taking off Lorries stacked full of Players, etc., etc.? Guy Ritchie & Tarantino already in collaboration on the script..."don't have a clue what they hit me with, gov - and, they were all wearing "masks"! (driver's distant relative holding brick of dollars (U.S.) that was required to "knock-out" driver, oh, such amnesia...) and so on...
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Grocery delivery drivers have been warned to keep their vans locked, check for cars following them etc.


I'm less worried about the food drivers at the moment than the NHS workers. What kind of farked up society ends up with people attacking doctors to steal their badges just to get some free or reduced price shiat at the Tesco? Britain is one of the richest countries on Earth and we have people behaving like it's 1993 Mogadishu.

Though, we shouldn't be surprised. Like the article says, even during the war, people were looking for ways to 'put one over' on others for their own benefit. In my own neighbourhood there were stories about the water tanks which had been installed to help firefighters put out the flames from incendiary bombs becoming disabled because local residents had thrown too much trash into them.
 
maxheck
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
On the plus side, Vera Lynn is still around.
 
Massa Damnata [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, Boris Johnson then.
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C:  Britain is one of the richest countries on Earth and we have people behaving like it's 1993 Mogadishu.

A curious and grotesque simile positing wealth, class, and privilege as a difference without distinction.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: [i.pinimg.com image 500x398]


we sure could use some chula ambulances and nanogenes at the moment
 
Mouser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Okay, could someone from that side of the pond explain what a "spiv" is?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Actually the black market during wartime Britain wasn't like you think.  It was more of a grey market.

British Ration Week Episode 7: Black Markets and Luxuries
Youtube T7aKET0Izs0


I recommend watching the entire 8 episode series.  Gun Jesus eats British civilian rations for an entire week.  Very illuminating.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Okay, could someone from that side of the pond explain what a "spiv" is?


Really?  You can't go to any search engine and type "spiv" into it?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mouser: Okay, could someone from that side of the pond explain what a "spiv" is?


It's somewhere between a chav and a pikey.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

maxheck: On the plus side, Vera Lynn is still around.


Isn't it that she's well fit?  Not like Gracie Fields.  She mings bad.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mouser: Okay, could someone from that side of the pond explain what a "spiv" is?


A minor criminal who trades in black market goods, stolen stuff etc. In wartime with rationing they could get you petrol, bacon, nylon tights, chocolate etc. Typically working alone or with contacts, not part of a large organisation like the Mafia.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mouser: Okay, could someone from that side of the pond explain what a "spiv" is?


Flashily dressed minor criminal, often involved in black market dealings. It's a post-war term, from the 50s. The archetypical spiv was Flash Harry, played by George Cole in the St Trinian's films.

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
