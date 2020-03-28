 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The people at the WHO doesn't know Drew or the average Farker very well   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They also said don't check the news more than twice a day. Like that's going to happen, too.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor! Actually I don't have one right now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe, maybe not. I'm going out to the kitchen for a little coping in just a minute.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
JUMP, YOU F*CKERS!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am doing MY part to keep the economy working, dammit.

/Dipped into my Strategic Gin Reserve today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: JUMP, YOU F*CKERS!


Okay, now that I've gotten a little less angry, what I meant was: why are they taking away everything that could possibly make anybody feel better who isn't part of the 1%? Just leave us the fark alone. Just leave us the fark alone!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I need a drink after reading that nonsense. d

\ BRB
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Q: Why is it wise to work for an international company?

A: Because it's always 5 o'clock somewhere.

/Who said "The sun never sets on a British pub?"
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am doing MY part to keep the economy working, dammit.

/Dipped into my Strategic Gin Reserve today.


Little early in the pandemic to be dipping into the reserves, isn't it? Unless your reserves are equivalent to the national oil reserve.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yeah, Keith Moon begs to disagree.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There is a reason why liquor stores are considered "essential businesses" in Illinois.  Pot shops too.  Just not tobacco shops for whatever reason.
 
tasteme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UralMD
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I would test that hypothesis here on Fark, however, I don't believe I could find a reliable control group.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm trying to keep it down to a case per week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: I am doing MY part to keep the economy working, dammit.

/Dipped into my Strategic Gin Reserve today.


Gin? Yuk . Also vodka!
Vodka taste like alcohol. And gin taste like alcohol with flowers.

Yuk.
On a side line.
EverClear doesn't takes like anything.
I drink it with just enough orange juice to make it cloudy.
Ecstasy my friend.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The DailyFail is often amusing, if usually completely wrong. I'll now assume that exercise, health, and alcohol don't exist. I have some counter-evidence in the form of beer on the left and, if you even consider taking that cigarette, I'm going to extinguish it in your eyeball. Don't go loco, mi amigo. If I thought I wanted your opinion, I would have told you what it is.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Try wearing your cat on your head. Just as much fun a drinking but this time you remember where the scratches came from!

/yeah, not on board. not a big drinker anymore but I have 3 weeks worth.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I celebrated a year sober last night. No way I'm farking this up.
 
phishrace
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They're not wrong. I switched from alcohol to cocaine three days ago and I'm coping like a mofo.
 
fusillade762
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lizaardvark: Don't go loco, mi amigo


Put that to music and repeat. That's what we're all going to be hearing when we when break down.
Jack Nicholson Joker's Last Laugh
Youtube DFR5oZQrIVc
 
