 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(680 News Radio)   Ontario announces it will target individuals and corporations with fines from $750 to $10 Million and jail time if caught price gouging the public   (680news.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Consumer protection, Pricing, Hygiene, Protection, Marketing, Price gouging, Fine, Consumer  
•       •       •

238 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 9:30 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!


Remember his press conference, the one after his "take your March Break vacation" comment? He looked stunned and ever since then he's been pulling out the stops to make things work. I think he was briefed by someone he believes and he realizes what's about to happen.

Keep in mind his province holds the seat of the federal gov't, so he was likely briefed by feds too, and they may have been the ones that impressed this upon him.

Things are going to be very bad soon, many people seem to not realize this.

Good luck to all of us.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Capitalism-hating syrup-swilling snowflakes will never achieve greatness if they can't grift profits in a time like this.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!


Too bad his definition of "essential business" is so broad pretty much any store can stay open. Or the guys remodeling your kitchen. Very essential.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good. I hate hoarders and gougers.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Good. I hate hoarders and gougers.


And me... I'd like to see a corporation serving jail time.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
do not sell things, auction them off.   Let the public decide what the price is.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: do not sell things, auction them off.   Let the public decide what the price is.


Heh, some Farkers already whine about how "only the rich will get it!".  I bet they'll *really* like your idea.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I paid $9 for six rolls of toilet paper that were taken from a larger pack and clearly not for individual sale. I'm OK with this. Now if they can just stop morons from paying all the goddamn toilet paper, that would be great.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm actually quite surprised at how well Ford is leading the Province in this Pandemic.  He's actually listening to his staff who in turn are listening to actual scientists and updating their policies and responses as things evolve.
I never thought Ford had this type of Resolve and Leadership Abilities.
I'm so happy out politicians are actually trying where as the Orange Shiatgabbon to the South of us is torpedoing his country for political and financial personal gain.
 
Bondith
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!


I think he's been replaced by a pod person.  This is one of those rare instances where I'd prefer to keep the pod person.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: bluorangefyre: A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!

Remember his press conference, the one after his "take your March Break vacation" comment? He looked stunned and ever since then he's been pulling out the stops to make things work. I think he was briefed by someone he believes and he realizes what's about to happen.

Keep in mind his province holds the seat of the federal gov't, so he was likely briefed by feds too, and they may have been the ones that impressed this upon him.

Things are going to be very bad soon, many people seem to not realize this.

Good luck to all of us.


My money is on someone pulling him aside and saying "if you don't follow the advice of the professionals, we will have a leadership convention and remove you". The smart people in Queen's Park understand that if Ford farks this up, the OPC is never going to see power again. The last OPC gov't had their Walkerton, and they never came close to power for almost 15 years. If Ford farked this up, they wouldn't see power again. As it is they OPC will most likely get tossed because they cut healthcare just before this hit, and still planned to do it until Feb of this year. People will not forget that.
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SansNeural: kdawg7736: Good. I hate hoarders and gougers.

And me... I'd like to see a corporation serving jail time.


Owners and managers can.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Couple of months ago the opposition was pretty hard on Legault.
Seems everyone has formed a united front.
Nice to see.


/Good job
 
adj_m
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's reassuring to see that even our worst (Ford) can be decent at times. Kindly still gtfo in 2022, (or earlier) but also well done in this specifc instance.
 
AllyOop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: bluorangefyre: A Ford brother actually doing something right?  WHAT MADNESS IS THIS?!?!

Remember his press conference, the one after his "take your March Break vacation" comment? He looked stunned and ever since then he's been pulling out the stops to make things work. I think he was briefed by someone he believes and he realizes what's about to happen.

Keep in mind his province holds the seat of the federal gov't, so he was likely briefed by feds too, and they may have been the ones that impressed this upon him.

Things are going to be very bad soon, many people seem to not realize this.

Good luck to all of us.


Username checks out
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Unconscionable prices would be defined as a price that grossly exceeds the price at which similar goods are readily available to like consumers, which is consistent with well-established principles from the Consumer Protection Act," a government news release said.

In other words, if a bag of frozen vegetables costs $5 at Loblaws (which, at my location anyway, has already responded by limiting purchases of frozen veg to two bags per person per visit), you may be prosecuted if you charge $50 per bag to idiots.

I suppose I should be grateful Doug isn't trying to impose a price controls with any teeth.

As it is, this strikes me as a pointless gesture by Fordistan's bush-league Trump, mostly motivated by his wanting to do something cool so Justin isn't the only one looking cool on TV.
 
space_cadet_28
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
toilet paper should have double or tripled in price to prevent some of the hoarders.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.