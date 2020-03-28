 Skip to content
(MSN)   Here's a heartwarming story about kids helping elderly people during the pandemic. But since this is Fark, look at the pic and see why we're all going to die   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Random act of kindness, Phoenix, Arizona, Courtesy of Shannon Moore Marjorie Conder, Shannon Moore, Ahwatukee, Phoenix, Arizona, Marjorie Conder, CM Punk, Courtesy of Shannon Moore Shannon Moore  
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FFS
*sigh* They shouldn't have even published that picture, either.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, people really aren't getting this. Sadly this will be self-correcting.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


that's not how any of this works

/ffs
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "Shannon and her children stood on the front porch, a safe distance from Marjorie, who stood in her doorway holding the two dozen eggs the Moores had brought her."

Must be an older photo. Still dumb to run it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The sentiment is nice. That photo... sigh.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Don't ever change, Arizona.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know the expression: "too stupid to breathe"?

It is no longer a mere expression.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...kids helping elderly people shuffle off this mortal coil...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Relax.  The virus is spread when droplets from a sneeze of cough end up in your mucous membranes.  Social distancing works because it keeps you from inadvertently being near someone who sneezed or coughed. Even if that photo was taken during the outbreak, nobody will contract the virus if they wash their hands before putting them in the nose or mouth.
 
Trik
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was in the grocery store a few days ago and this old lady behind me dropped one of her boxes of tissues on the ground, and I just instinctively picked it up and she freaked out. "I'm not touching that, I dont want it now", I can guarantee 1000% that no one in the overnight grocery shift were wearing gloves when the put those tissues on the shelfs, and especially no one at the warehouse.
 
zang
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Pass that shiat through the cell door, people.  It's the only way.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 500x500]


Fark user imageView Full Size


have a danish
 
phishrace
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Asian kid looks sketchy and the kid on the right clearly has no fashion sense. Better to put them out of their misery now rather than wait until adulthood. The old lady knew exactly what she was doing.
 
oldfool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's okay, all must pass from the Earth in time.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Trik: [Fark user image 500x500]

[Fark user image 850x637]

have a danish


Those are some pretty gnarly hemorrhoids you have there. You should have that checked out by a medical professional.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Trik: [Fark user image 500x500]

[Fark user image image 850x637]

have a danish


I'd love a Danish

Not that Danish
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So her son is locked in the door on the left that can't be opened without knocking over the plant?  Those aren't new Nike's so they aren't planning on going out together though they all look lightly used.  Maybe not wise but it's a cute picture.

My grandma told me "the worst part of getting old is all your friends die and no one touches you".  After that I hugged her so much she may have changed her mind on that.  Times were different of course.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 500x500]


Drink!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

