(Some Seattle Guy)   Seattle is not necessarily your city's future, but a likely version of your future if you do the right thing   (nytimes.com.) divider line
    Washington, United States, Washington State, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, daily number of new coronavirus cases, public radio station, first known case of Covid-19  
posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 10:41 PM



koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You keep telling yourself that every tickle of the throat is not ... it.

Exact opposite. I assume it is and that I have to stay the fark away from people
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My city is not nearly smug enough.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only somebody could sneak up and change the flag to We caught this Seattle..
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The quarantini sounds good - with a dash of Lysol on the glass - that's the authentic.
 
Trayal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: You keep telling yourself that every tickle of the throat is not ... it.

Exact opposite. I assume it is and that I have to stay the fark away from people


Assume it is, yes, but hope it isn't.

In that boat now.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's not over.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do the right thing. I stay away from cities.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:"Testing has been broad, though more help from the federal government is needed."

That's one HELL of an understatement. Initial testing was done against the will and direction of the federal government.first link i could find here
 
freakay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Family lock down in midwestern city. Going out for food once a week tops. Kids aren't happy because other parents are driving around with kids.

I have stock for three weeks if we hit shtf levels of things. I'm working from home, exercising in basement and just cleanse myself in acid when I go out.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: My city is not nearly smug enough.


WA state resident. On one local board i read, people were commenting that the fact we're a bunch of chilly standoffish snobs is finally paying dividends!
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was planning on going fishing this weekend. I enjoy it and it's easy to have plenty of social distancing between you and another fisherman.
But no, Washington has closed recreational fishing because of this stay at home order. Makes no sense to me, or anyone else, but no fishing for me or anyone else here.

/Bite me Inslee!
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I just assume it's always raining there so everyone stays indoors year round anyway.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

koder: You keep telling yourself that every tickle of the throat is not ... it.

Exact opposite. I assume it is and that I have to stay the fark away from people


It doesn't help that we're smack in the middle of allergy season and everything is dumping pollen. My silver car is this dismal shade of yellow-green and everything in the house is coated in a layer of bright yellow dust.  I hate warm weather so much.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are they stupid and contagious?
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Are they stupid and contagious?


No. That's Portland.
 
zang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Reality:

First, they sent us home from work, so we packed the restaurants, clubs, and wineries.

Next, they shut down the restaurants, clubs, and wineries, so we packed the parks and beaches.

Finally, they shut down the parks and beaches, and now we've got motherfarkers walking around on the sidewalk like zombies all day.

Many thanks to Jay Inslee, but the actual people are dumb as fark.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: If only somebody could sneak up and change the flag to We caught this Seattle..


You beat me to this only because I'm short..  I couldn't see over you

/short
//but no one tosses popcorn at my head a movies when they can't see over me
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Kinda shocked that a city with a population density one tenth of New York is doing better.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
US out of Cascadia
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Candygram for Mongo: der Sittenstrolch: Are they stupid and contagious?

No. That's Portland.


You misspelled Grays Harbor County.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

zang: Reality:

First, they sent us home from work, so we packed the restaurants, clubs, and wineries.

Next, they shut down the restaurants, clubs, and wineries, so we packed the parks and beaches.

Finally, they shut down the parks and beaches, and now we've got motherfarkers walking around on the sidewalk like zombies all day.

Many thanks to Jay Inslee, but the actual people are dumb as fark.


People used to sleep in parks and use public fountains to bathe in so sidewalk people are an ok compromise
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's very tough to say to people, 'Hey, keep going to restaurants, go buy new houses, ignore that pile of bodies in the corner.' "

That's how I start all of my meetings.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can't decide between a sparkly vampire response and something to do with Ramona Quimby and Beezus.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

zang: Reality:

First, they sent us home from work, so we packed the restaurants, clubs, and wineries.

Next, they shut down the restaurants, clubs, and wineries, so we packed the parks and beaches.

Finally, they shut down the parks and beaches, and now we've got motherfarkers walking around on the sidewalk like zombies all day.

Many thanks to Jay Inslee, but the actual people are dumb as fark.


Ha ha, we're all doomed.
 
Trik
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Just have to deal with the poors and that pesky homeless problem.
images.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can not fight an enemy that you can not see.  Seattle's success in extending doubling time is largely do to the combined efforts of the Seattle Flu Study and University Of Washington Virology Lab.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So do I have to learn how to ride a unicycle? Off to amazon to order a trilby and monocle.
 
