(STLToday)   St. Louis traffic cops are in quarantine. Gentlemen, start your engines   (stltoday.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Police, Constable, Personal protective equipment, ST. LOUIS, Police officer, Jeff Roorda, Public safety, test results  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For those that don't know, the reason St Louis has two different police officer associations is racism. It's terrible there. I worked with them.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Driving around Cincinnati lately is like the the autobahn, trucks zooming past at 85-90 miles an hour.   Driving around St. Louis was worse a few years ago, it would be enough to keep me off the highways.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

edmo: For those that don't know, the reason St Louis has two different police officer associations is racism. It's terrible there. I worked with them.


Also, let's not forget that Jeff Roorda is a human piece of excrement, and about 37% of the reason why people are against St. Louis cops:

https://www.riverfronttimes.com/newsb​l​og/2019/08/09/five-years-after-ferguso​n-jeff-roorda-is-still-a-dick
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good thing St. Louis has such a low crime rate as well as high quality driving.
 
maggy86
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police, medic and volunteers are at high risk now!!!
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where I live it was rumour that many cops were in isolation and they admitted recently it's at least 50 in our city. And they've stopped random breath testing for alcohol and swabs for weed and meth due to social distancing. But I still saw a cop on the side of the expressway yesterday with speed gun, they've got quotas to make up for!

So obviously it's socially irresponsible to point out don't worry about being stoned or drunk, just keep below the limit but this is Fark.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So who's going to shoot jaywalkers now?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's ok, with the Illinois drivers all going 40 in the fast lane you can't speed anyway.

Who am I kidding this is going to bankrupt the city.
 
Poot beer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's traffic cops here?
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Guess we'll have to shoot our own dogs now
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
San Diego has their parking enforcers parked at, uh, parks to keep people from using them. The beaches (I assume all; the only ones I've looked at are the ones near me) are closed off with yellow tape and the lots have these folks with their little three-wheeled jitneys strolling around the empty lots looking bored. So it's free  parking around here. You know it's serious when the city gives up a revenue source like parking tickets.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.