 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Your sneeze cone should be 26 feet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 8:47 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The physics of the sneeze
Youtube bFxgVkslD-k
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should we just wear one of these?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is why I wear a bandana.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but, well, I was just swimming and the water was really cold, so...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So anyone still want to argue about masks?
Didn't think so.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
https://go.discovery.com/tv-shows/myt​h​busters/videos/flu-fiction-minimyth/
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mugato: Should we just wear one of these?

[Fark user image image 245x206]


A 26 foot version.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mine are way more that that.  Gotta put some effort into it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey baby check out my sneeze cone.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 minute ago  
 You are supposed to sneeze into your elbow, just like coughing.  Are people aiming their sneezes at people or something?
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel badly for anyone who misunderstood the 6' rule as if it protected them. It slows transmission, it does not stop transmission. We will still get infected at 6' distant. We won't be infected as often.

The 6' rule was because there was no way to grind all society to a halt right away.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Should we just wear one of these?


Fark user imageView Full Size



One man's sneeze guard is another man's bio-weapon.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Andy Andy: Mine are way more that that.  Gotta put some effort into it.


Depends on if its a sinus sneeze, or a sun sneeze.

Sinus sneeze...  crock of the arm, fairly mild.

Sun sneeze, thats at least 7 or 8 in a row, damn near enough to knock me off my feet, and god forbid I'm driving... even if I keep control of the car, I ain't seeing through that windshield...
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.