(USA Today)   Our brains can't handle the rapidity of Coronavirus   (usatoday.com)
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spreading so fast our brains can't keep up?

Can't our brains assume everyone has it? No? Well that sucks.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on average 54 million people die in a year
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain can handle exponential growth just fine. It's adblock blockers it has a problem with.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. We are really intelligent apes who evolved in a particular environment and have only been living an agricultural lifestyle for 10,000 years max.* We are not mathematical beings. So concepts like exponents and probability seem counterintuitive to us.

*with some limited exceptions
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1: realize that all of today's numbers were infected a week ago (or so) and showed no symptoms
Step 2: take all those people and times by ... say 5, the number of people they infected while showing no symptoms
Step 3: STAY THE FARK HOME!
 
Yoleus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that there would be no math
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Disease go in, disease kill you. You can't explain that.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My brain can't handle the loss of my favorite falafel. You expect me to solve COVID10?
How dare you.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year


So if we let everyone who has it die without treating them at all, this year death toll will only be about 100 million.

I say do it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Yeah, well it was like 1.3 pennies and who the fark wants a third of a penny?
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
That's true for Trump's brain and probably his followers but exponential growth isn't really that complicated.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Disease go in, disease kill you. You can't explain that.


Study it out!
 
weapon13
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Simple maths...

If one person infected 0.5 ppl per day, doubling time = 2 days, time for infecting 10 billion people is 2 months.. (Thunderf00t)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: My brain can't handle the loss of my favorite falafel. You expect me to solve COVID10?
How dare you.


Ow, I feel that. I had a falafel place down the street from that were the best, not gritty, not dry, light ... and the place closed.

/I did my part
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year

So if we let everyone who has it die without treating them at all, this year death toll will only be about 100 million.

I say do it.


what is the percentage of people that survive the virus, i forgot
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year


citation please
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hand Banana: That's true for Trump's brain and probably his followers but exponential growth isn't really that complicated.


Calculating exponential growth is not particularly complicated. Understanding it in some kind of experiential sense is challenging; it's like I know we are 10 light years from star y, but my brain has no mechanism for really understanding just how farking distant 10 year light years is.

This why politicians love anecdotal evidence. We respond to specific humans more easily than to statistics.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year

citation please


i think it was worldmeter but probably at least a thousand other sites could provide that info
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The definition of allostatic overload (AO) refers to the chronic, cumulative effect of stressful situations in daily life experienced by the individual as taxing or exceeding his or her coping skills.

TLDR: It's okay if you're tired in spite of doing nothing. Fight/flight response has failed. Our body has no response to this but to try to play dead like a possum.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
People upset at the idea of having to stay home, tortured by the resonance of their own incoherent thoughts, is the most entertaining part of all this.
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: Michelle Boyd - a high school math teacher in York County, Pennsylvania - said students learn the foundations of the concept in middle school.

This brings to mind the tee shirt I keep seeing advertised: "I can explain it to you, but cannot understand it for you."

This is where we are in this lovely timeline.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself subby, I understand it just fine.
 
Artist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here in Pennsyltennarkatucky-99% of the locals are rabid Trump* supporters. Math? They don' need no stinkin' "math". One person has died from COVID. I betcha they think that's all that's gonna happen here, 'cause their Lord 'n Savior Trump* says they can go back to Jeeeebus by Easter.
Still doesn't explain why the local grocery stores are stripped of a lot of goods. If there's no virus threat-then why the panic? Now that's a line of reasoning they simply can not refute-other than: "it's the Libs fault".

Seriously thinking about doing a link to the local paper's "30 second rant"-you all would not believe what is printed there from the Trumpies.......unreal.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A damming indictment of the average level of education people havex
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My brain can handle exponential growth just fine. It's adblock blockers it has a problem with.


We need an Adblock blocker blocker.
 
zang
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pick which option you think will make you the most money in a month:
- $10,000 on every day of the month.
- A penny that doubles in value every day.

Aha!  As a computer nerd, I've been training my entire life for this challenge!
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.


Fun fact: Donald Trump's first bankruptcy was caused by a contract he signed with an 8th grader who offered to clean his condo for a penny doubled every day for a month.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The virus tests your math ability.  If you didn't slept through math class, N = N0*e^(0.29*t_in_days).
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Artist: 'cause their Lord 'n Savior Trump* says they can go back to Jeeeebus by Easter.


Oh, make no mistake, some of the are going home to their jeebus, maybe even by easter.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, the majority of people don't get logarithms, so it would be hard for them to get the rapidity of Coronavirus.

/Math is hard
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.

Fun fact: Donald Trump's first bankruptcy was caused by a contract he signed with an 8th grader who offered to clean his condo for a penny doubled every day for a month.


This is fascinating, and very believable, but I'd be more inclined to believe it if you have a reliable citation.

/no snark
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I WAS TOLD THERE WOULD BE NO MATH...
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Animatronik: The virus tests your math ability.  If you didn't sleeped through math class, N = N0*e^(0.29*t_in_days).


FTFY
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: Dewey Fidalgo: haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year

citation please

i think it was worldmeter but probably at least a thousand other sites could provide that info


Oh never mind, I thought you meant in the US.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.


How long have you been in The United States?

There's a reason the news is written at a 5th-grade level.

Fox News -- 1st grade.
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Step 1: realize that all of today's numbers were infected a week ago (or so) and showed no symptoms
Step 2: take all those people and times by ... say 5, the number of people they infected while showing no symptoms
Step 3: STAY THE FARK HOME!


A COVID-19 Admonition ***EXPLICIT
Youtube e0-2XxgHIXk
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: fifthofzen: HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.

Fun fact: Donald Trump's first bankruptcy was caused by a contract he signed with an 8th grader who offered to clean his condo for a penny doubled every day for a month.

This is fascinating, and very believable, but I'd be more inclined to believe it if you have a reliable citation.

/no snark


Fark user imageView Full Size


...but, no. That is obviously malarky.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By mid May there will be over 100k dead in the US. The majority will be in southern states with republican governors. Florida will become a blue state instead of purple.
Hopefully some will see having people with no skills or experience run the executive branch of government really does kill Americans.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Artist: 'cause their Lord 'n Savior Trump* says they can go back to Jeeeebus by Easter.

Oh, make no mistake, some of the are going home to their jeebus, maybe even by easter.


No they are not.   They are going to die and their bodies are going to rot.
 
gregz18
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's not that the math is that hard to understand in and of itself.  Anyone can put numbers into an equation.

It's believing that it's actually happening in real life, not an equation, and realizing that we need(ed) to do something to stop it BEFORE it happens to you.  That's what is hard for some people to figure out.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I also cannot grasp the form if Giygas' attack.  What a feeble thing a mind is.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.


Or saw shampoo commercials in the 80s.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Unless you have a basic 8th grade education.


Normally I'm not one to defend our simple farmers, these people of the land, the common clay of the new West. (You know... morons.)

But some of my work involves how people react to similarly exponential phenomena, and I can tell you TFA is exactly right from what I've seen. it's not a failure of education or smartitude that our brains aren't good with exponential stuff. Arithmetic stuff, you betcha. But not this crazy second-derivative nonsense. Our monkey brains just go *poof* and start throwing feces at the few little bits that can get it. It's like thinking in four-dimensional space -- you can just about do it if you work HARD at teaching your brain that trick, but your first instincts will basically always be wrong.

Now, it does NOT require super-monkey thinking to listen to the smart people who are telling you they've done the math and we shouldn't be licking each other's faces for a while. Feel free to rag on those morons all you want. But it's pretty normal to think it sounds hinky the first few times you're told.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
<<<
Those numbers are tragic. For many people, they're also disorienting and confusing. How did the number get so high so fast?
>>>

There ain't no cure for stupidity and aversion to math.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Target Builder: A damming indictment of the average level of education people havex


It isn't just education.

You can literally show people who to do this math.  You can explain it to them.  Their brains literally can not handle it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: on average 54 million people die in a year


Oh look THIS GUY.
 
semiotix
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: By mid May there will be over 100k dead in the US. The majority will be in southern states with republican governors. Florida will become a blue state instead of purple.
Hopefully some will see having people with no skills or experience run the executive branch of government really does kill Americans.


You're not wrong, Walter.
 
