(Vox)   So, about that "united" part of the "United States of America"
147
Scarlioni [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is really pointless. The cat is already out the bag. This was tried during the Spanish flu and it failed.

It's poor leadership trying to demonstrate that they are doing something.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.


I hope this is snark.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.


The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The only reason this is even a consideration is because there's a total lack of leadership at the federal level, where it should be handled.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe DJT will pivot this week and call it the "blue virus".
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me, but this sounds more like "quarantining because we need to stop this" than it does "quarantining because f*ck those states".
 
Animatronik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Closing borders won't work because the U.S. isn't China.
Instead we need to keep scaring the unholy shiat out of people so they stay home.

I vote for the government to starting publishing autopsy pics of deceased victims' lungs.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For centuries contagion has been spread by people fleeing its effects. Its not going to *prevent* anything now, but I can see an argument that people should stay put so as to allow the lockdowns to do their thing.

I also agree with people who think this is just some governors trying to look like they are doing something.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.

The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.


The virus is already in Texas. It doesn't need to come in from anywhere.  Even President Madagascar is shaking his head at this.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: The only reason this is even a consideration is because there's a total lack of leadership at the federal level, where it should be handled.


Hey, if Trump tells the governors that they're on their own then that's how they should behave.  Shame.  Federal leadership would be helpful.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In TX, will you guys let me out when the walls start going up? I can leave the guns, or bring e'm, I don't care. Can't be stuck here
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

propasaurus: Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.


Which is ridiculous since Connecticut has less cases than Louisiana and other red states. But ooga booga libs libs libs!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teufel Ritter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Headline:  States are closing their borders.

Article:  States are asking for self-quarantine after they let you come through their borders.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Overlapping sovereignty was always a dumb idea. States' rights is dumb. Tenth Amendment is dumb.

/[nation] or [not_a_nation]. choose one.
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that Texas IS a coronavirus "hotspot" with 1001 to 5000 cases per the CDC.  Just sayin'.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a constitutional right to freedom of movement in the USA! It's almost like the constitution isn't worth the paper it's written on...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.

The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.


It's already everywhere. That ship has sailed.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.

The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.


And now we'll never know if it was or not.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 My fav? This one is rating pretty high right now.

archive.nerdist.comView Full Size
 
SyphalisPhlaschly [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Overlapping sovereignty was always a dumb idea. States' rights is dumb. Tenth Amendment is dumb.

/[nation] or [not_a_nation]. choose one.


But muh slavery.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Butterflew: propasaurus: Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.

Which is ridiculous since Connecticut has less cases than Louisiana and other red states. But ooga booga libs libs libs!

[Fark user image image 375x750]


DFW is bigger than Connecticut and has around 1/10 of the cases currently. It's not really an apples to apples comparison.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn it,
Vladimir Putin has such a big erection that I can see it from my house and I live on the East Coast.

No I have to go to the garage and find my paintball gun.
 
steve1673 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: There's a constitutional right to freedom of movement in the USA! It's almost like the constitution isn't worth the paper it's written on...


Hey, there IS a shortage of TP, you know....
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Butterflew: propasaurus: Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.

Which is ridiculous since Connecticut has less cases than Louisiana and other red states. But ooga booga libs libs libs!

[Fark user image image 375x750]


Exactly.
You can bet California will be next.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How is this different than us saying that the Americans evacuated from Wuhan had to go into quarantine back when this first started?
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Animatronik: Closing borders won't work because the U.S. isn't China.
Instead we need to keep scaring the unholy shiat out of people so they stay home.

I vote for the government to starting publishing autopsy pics of deceased victims' lungs.


Unless the average person knows what interstitial pneumonia looks like, it's not going to help, really.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mugato: pedrop357: Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.

The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.

It's already everywhere. That ship has sailed.


That's the thing that gets me. Just like the travel ban to Europe, he should have done this weeks ago.

He's so farking reactionary to everything regarding this virus that its pathetic.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Adapt or die.

Also - today is the anniversary of Three Mile Island!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
PA's curve is starting to show signs of tapering off. 530 new cases today, 530 cases yesterday, 560 the day before that. It's two weeks out from the social distancing order so we might start to see the benefits.

Just keep those lousy stinkin new yorkers from coming this way!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Teufel Ritter: Headline:  States are closing their borders.

Article:  States are asking for self-quarantine after they let you come through their borders.

shall be subject to mandatory self-quarantine


Not asking. Telling.
 
Wicked Chinchilla [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mugato: pedrop357: Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.

The people who might be carrying the virus are moving across borders though, hence the quarantine requirement.

It's already everywhere. That ship has sailed.


This. Shutting down borders is all well and good when it's not in your state. But it's in EVERY state. And considering the preposterously shiatty level of testing in the beginning (and still now, people I know have been told they won't get test results for 14 DAYS they are so behind)  it's very likely that every state has an order of magnitude (or more) of cases they simply don't know about.

It's too late for that high level bullshiat. Reduce activities, strongly encourage social distancing, etc. Those things are what will help
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Butterflew: propasaurus: Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.

Which is ridiculous since Connecticut has less cases than Louisiana and other red states. But ooga booga libs libs libs!

[Fark user image image 375x750]


What's the population of Connecticut again?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Legality aside, it's stupid. There's no state without a significant number of cases at this point.  And that's in the absence of real testing.  A national "stay the fark home and don't do stuff" order might help, but I don't expect that to happen, even assuming that it would be legal.
 
DrD'isInfotainment
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The virus came into this country from the financially well endowed who jetted of to the Alps to ski, or to Italy to ski or eat or something, or from China either as Chinese tourists or Western business men and women coming back from China, or on cruises....

By the time it's run it's course it will reach into the most rural places where the poor won't get hospital care because they will already be filled up with people from the cities or the burbs.

Same is true for the Black, Hispanic, Native American communities not to mention the very poor and the homeless who will be devastated and for them there will be only meager hospital access at best
 
Krieghund
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

propasaurus: You can bet California will be next.


Especially since California is #3 for absolute number of cases.
Despite being way down on the list for number of cases per capita.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Liam Lynch: United States of Whatever
Youtube Xz7_3n7xyDg
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: That's farking mentally challenged. A virus doesn't know anything about borders.


The easiest way to identify and isolate the most severely affected population centers is to work with established city and state lines and their individual infrastructures. The mentally challenged part is waving the Constitution around as if a virus gives a fark about our contractual rights to travel freely throughout the US. Right now we're imposing quarantines and stay-at-home orders to deny the virus the ability to travel freely throughout the US, and since people carry it, we've just got to sit tight and cancel road trips for awhile.

Whining about "But muh freedoms!" is exactly the same kind of stupid as "I'm young and indestructible, you can't cancel my spring break!"
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is Trump's latest head-in-the-ground idiocy. Total delusion that these blue states are the trouble (NY, WA, CA, including MI). Southern states have taken no measures whatsoever and are going to be monstrous bouquets of COVID-19 very, very soon. Closing borders would help the first group of states against the madness that's going to come out of Texas, Mississippi, Florida. Their numbers are going to be insane.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Senate will no longer be of any concern to us. I have just received word that the Trumperor has dissolved the council permanently. The last remnants of the Old Republic have been swept away.

But that's impossible! How will the Trumperor maintain control without the bureaucracy?

The regional governors now have direct control over their territories. Fear will keep the local systems in line. Fear of this Democrat hoax.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good for them

Quarantining travelers is one of the reasons Taiwan does not have an epidemic. (283 confirmed cases, 2 deaths).

December 31 - Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC) implemented inspection measures for inbound flights from Wuhan, China in response to reports of an unidentified outbreak.[31] The passengers of all such flights were inspected by health officials before disembarking."

January 5 - "Taiwan CDC began monitoring all individuals who had travelled to Wuhan within fourteen days and exhibited a fever or symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections. These people were screened for 26 known pathogens, including SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome, and those testing positive were quarantined.

January 21 - First coronavirus case in Taiwan is reported.

January 31 - Tours to China are halted

February 6 - Tours to Hong Kong and Macau are halted

February 6 - Taiwan bans cruise ships from its ports

March 14 - "persons returning to Taiwan from most of Europe, plus persons who have transferred through China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Dubai, must quarantine in-home for 14 days"
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

omgwtfetc: Butterflew: propasaurus: Notice that they all specify New York, New Jersey,  Connecticut.

Which is what Trump is pushing for: a mandatory quarantine of those same 3 states.

Which is ridiculous since Connecticut has less cases than Louisiana and other red states. But ooga booga libs libs libs!

[Fark user image image 375x750]

What's the population of Connecticut again?


How much testing is happening in Texas again? Or any red state for that matter? Just because you don't have a bunch of confirmed cases doesn't mean there aren't any.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Work for an "essential" business just across state lines.  That will be a difficult conversation.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Legality aside, it's stupid. There's no state without a significant number of cases at this point.  And that's in the absence of real testing.  A national "stay the fark home and don't do stuff" order might help, but I don't expect that to happen, even assuming that it would be legal.


Trump and the GOP are in 'win the moment' mode, as always. They're so delusional they don't realize the south are going to see death and misery to an unprecedented degree.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: How is this different than us saying that the Americans evacuated from Wuhan had to go into quarantine back when this first started?


It's not any different. I sure hope most of these comments are from people who did not rtfa, as opposed to having read tfa and re misinterpreting it.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It would be really nice if one thing Donald Trump said became true.  He did say that anybody that wanted tested would get tested.  I'm really curious where the numbers would be if that were actually true.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
IT'S TOO FARKING LATE, DONALD!
YOU'RE NOT GETTING RE-ELECTED.

300,000 dead by April 15th.
That's the math, that's the reality, get used to it.
 
