 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bored Panda)   Guy sees cute girl dancing on roof across the street, sends his phone number over on a drone. They have a date via Facetime from their respective roofs. Then he takes it up a notch by seeing her in person...in a giant bubble. This dude has sick game   (boredpanda.com) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Quarantine, The Balcony, Jeremy Cohen, real date stopper, single people, normal life, sudden fame affect Jeremy's life, romantic story  
•       •       •

529 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 5:42 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I knew the schlock romance writers at the Hallmark channel would find a way to ruin this Great Isolation TM for everyone!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hold up a sec.  How did he get the girl's roommate's info?  The girl that helped set up the table on the other roof?  Or does he send his drone out everywhere with his contact info?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: Hold up a sec.  How did he get the girl's roommate's info?  The girl that helped set up the table on the other roof?  Or does he send his drone out everywhere with his contact info?


He's a playa?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is an atypical conclusion to the usual case of staring at a girl through a telephoto lens
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't he too close to an airport to legally fly a drone?  And according to a web search, it's illegal under NYC law to launch a drone from an unapproved site within city limits.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's so sweet it gave me diabeeetus.
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Bubble Boy was criminally under-rated.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He better have sick game. He's as hairy as a gorilla. Posted a pic without his shirt on and he looked like a Yeti.
 
markhwt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: He better have sick game. He's as hairy as a gorilla. Posted a pic without his shirt on and he looked like a Yeti.


That was shirtless? I thought he was wearing a sweater.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markhwt: dodecahedron: He better have sick game. He's as hairy as a gorilla. Posted a pic without his shirt on and he looked like a Yeti.

That was shirtless? I thought he was wearing a sweater.


Pfft,I'm more hairy than that.
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Isn't he too close to an airport to legally fly a drone?  And according to a web search, it's illegal under NYC law to launch a drone from an unapproved site within city limits.


That's the dramatic turn in the Hallmark movie.  Then they have to go on the run from the law and have to maintain social distancing as they head for the Mexican border where, ironically, Mexico has put up a wall to keep American COVID19 cooties out of their country, so they have to hire a Coyote to smuggle them over the boarder...
 
Puffy McBooze [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I am calling it now, he is going to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIuYQ​_​4TcXg
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That dude is like human velcro.
 
Boe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Boe: ZAZ: Isn't he too close to an airport to legally fly a drone?  And according to a web search, it's illegal under NYC law to launch a drone from an unapproved site within city limits.

That's the dramatic turn in the Hallmark movie.  Then they have to go on the run from the law and have to maintain social distancing as they head for the Mexican border where, ironically, Mexico has put up a wall to keep American COVID19 cooties out of their country, so they have to hire a Coyote to smuggle them over the boarder...


BORDER FFS
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: He better have sick game. He's as hairy as a gorilla. Posted a pic without his shirt on and he looked like a Yeti.


Why isn't the jackass wearing a shirt?  It is March.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, some of you think this is romantic and cute and sappy and whatever, but wait until some other guy with a drone tries to move in on her. This how the Drone Wars will start.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I excused myself to the bathroom. Of course, I didn't have to go, I just wanted to tell my group chat how well this was going."

He lied to her on your first date?
 
noneyourbase
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Life, ah, finds a way.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wait til his mother finds out she isn't Jewish.
It's over.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I can typing. Jeez.
'Their' not 'your.'
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cherryl taggart: Hold up a sec.  How did he get the girl's roommate's info?  The girl that helped set up the table on the other roof?  Or does he send his drone out everywhere with his contact info?


Facebook or Twitter would be my guess.  Once you have the name and number it's pretty much a Google search away.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: dodecahedron: He better have sick game. He's as hairy as a gorilla. Posted a pic without his shirt on and he looked like a Yeti.

Why isn't the jackass wearing a shirt?  It is March.


if you had your own built-in fur coat you wouldn't need one either.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yet when I used my binoculars and watched the neighbor's daughter take a shower, all I got was a restraining order.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flappyhead: cherryl taggart: Hold up a sec.  How did he get the girl's roommate's info?  The girl that helped set up the table on the other roof?  Or does he send his drone out everywhere with his contact info?

Facebook or Twitter would be my guess.  Once you have the name and number it's pretty much a Google search away.


What is Facebook or Twitter?

This Fark account is the closest I get to social media.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.