(SFGate)   CHP: Once, we were cops. Road warriors searching for a righteous cause. As the world fell, each of us in our own way was broken. It was hard to know who was more crazy. Us, or everyone else. Bay Area drivers: WE RIDE ETERNAL, SHINY AND CHROME   (sfgate.com) divider line
    Dumbass, California, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Bay, Bay Area freeways, San Jose, California, excessive speeds, California Highway Patrol  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


His name...was The Night Rider.  Remember him when you look up at the night sky.
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh what a day, what a lovely day!
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, revenue is down, they are looking for speeders a bit closer now.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On The Beach Grand Prix
Youtube X2KkbHxo6po
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hippoquotes.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Immortan Joe is the same actor as the Toecutter.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here they are letting people go for a lot of that stuff.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Back in the day one of my local channels ran reruns of CHiPs under the redundant title of "CHiPs Patrol".
 
mchaboud
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You got a Hyundai to 117mph...

That should result in a medal, not a ticket.
 
LewDux
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheHighlandHowler: Fun Fact: Immortan Joe is the same actor as the Toecutter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I suppose if you grow up there you've never been that fast. Score one for flyover country.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hit 117 mph on Lombard street and then I'll be impressed
 
LewDux
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Loaded Weapon. In search of an informant
Youtube KF1pQNyOIMQ
 
