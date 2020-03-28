 Skip to content
(EuroNews)   Lights Out: Earth Hour will be online tonight. So tune in, turn off, and drop out   (euronews.com) divider line
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, probably not. How am I supposed to check the death count?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't we just take this year off? Emissions are way down for this year.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Yeah, probably not. How am I supposed to check the death count?


Why? You'll know if its you.
 
boozehat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So turn everything off and join the online community together on a website?

:|

Wut?
 
CrazyGerbilLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.


It's even worse than that because the candles people use instead of electricity aren't exactly good for the Earth either.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's a great time to go outside and take a walk.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.


Worse, everyone turning their lights back ON afterwards causes a huge sudden spike in the electric grid, causing the automated spin-up of extra capacity which may end up causing more pollution than just leaving the lights on in the first place.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I turn off all the lights in my house for about 8 hours every night when I go to bed so suck it, one hour people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Yeah, probably not. How am I supposed to check the death count?


Does lights out mean even a tablet?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.


Yeah, Why not all nite?  Interesting
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lights Out: Earth Hour will be online tonight. So tune in, turn off, and drop out

Your not my supervisor.

I plan to drop out, turn off, and tune in. And there is nothing in the world that can stop me.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

It's even worse than that because the candles people use instead of electricity aren't exactly good for the Earth either.


True . And even ruin the air quality in the room. Home.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

Worse, everyone turning their lights back ON afterwards causes a huge sudden spike in the electric grid, causing the automated spin-up of extra capacity which may end up causing more pollution than just leaving the lights on in the first place.


That is a thing?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Can't we just take this year off? Emissions are way down for this year.

[Fark user image image 422x750]


For this year? They're going to go right back up when (if?) the virus dissipates
 
phedex
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, I don't think so.  Normally I'm fine, but Not this time.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lights?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I fail to see how turning off lights is a celebration of the planet.  Who thought up this nonsense?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: I fail to see how turning off lights is a celebration of the planet.  Who thought up this nonsense?


Probably the same fossil fuel-funded think tank who wants you to use paper straws, but don't you DARE suggest we switch to solar and wind!
 
Byno
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Can I say something that's probably not even a hot take if you count to ten and think for those ten seconds? The Revolution Will Not Be Televised is the influential record of the 20th century, and it isn't close.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

Worse, everyone turning their lights back ON afterwards causes a huge sudden spike in the electric grid, causing the automated spin-up of extra capacity which may end up causing more pollution than just leaving the lights on in the first place.


Do enough people actually participate to do that?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All the efficacy of thoughts and prayers for twice the effort!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe this meant more before we had LEDs?
 
sillydragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, lights will go out when I go to bed, other stuff not so much. Still doing Folding@Home stuff.
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Can't we just take this year off? Emissions are way down for this year.

[Fark user image 422x750]


You don't know my emissions.
 
LewDux
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Freak Power - Turn On,Tune In,Cop Out (1994)
Youtube WBTZmk3fJvM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dc​JvFk​1iwEw
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

It's even worse than that because the candles people use instead of electricity aren't exactly good for the Earth either.


Yep.. will be interesting to count the house fires from candles... no candles, lit or not, allowed in my house..  got pets, and the idea of a house fire scares the hell out of me...  smoke, heat and CO detectors in place...
 
King Something
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
....yeah, good luck with that.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Yeah, probably not. How am I supposed to check the death count?

Why? You'll know if its you.


Yeah, but what if it's your mom?  I really need to know if it's her, because, uh... reasons.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I would love to play along.  But all of my outside lights are solar powered.  So I can't turn them off.  It's going to look like I'm the only one not doing it.

But on the other hand...  If the point is to not use any power, then I am 100% compliant already.  It just won't look like it.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Excelsior: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

Worse, everyone turning their lights back ON afterwards causes a huge sudden spike in the electric grid, causing the automated spin-up of extra capacity which may end up causing more pollution than just leaving the lights on in the first place.

That is a thing?


If enough people locally are doing it, yes.  That's a big if, though.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Excelsior: Esroc: A hour without lights is like squirting a water gun at an apartment fire but okay.

Worse, everyone turning their lights back ON afterwards causes a huge sudden spike in the electric grid, causing the automated spin-up of extra capacity which may end up causing more pollution than just leaving the lights on in the first place.

Do enough people actually participate to do that?


*Shakes Magic 8 Ball* 
*Reads*:  "Don't count in it."
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That really bright place you'll see will be me.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Got bigger shiat to worry about than saving a few watts.
 
