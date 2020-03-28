 Skip to content
(KWCH Wichita)   Kansas finally joins the civilized world, announces statewide stay-at-home order due to coronavirus pandemic   (kwch.com) divider line
57
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Um... do I clap, or what? >_>'
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You've got to remember that these are just simple farmers. These are people of the land. The common clay of the new West. You know... morons.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, they announced a stay at home order anyway...
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Captain Steroid: Um... do I clap, or what? >_>'


Is the sound of one quarantined man clapping applause? Does a mime carry his isolation box everywhere, thus making him the freest of us all? I must retreat to a social distance and meditate.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh subby, you sweet summer child.

Kansas is still a long way away from the civilized world.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, if it is like the stay at home order in my neck of the woods, everyone is carrying on like normal except the restaurants.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Meh, if it is like the stay at home order in my neck of the woods, everyone is carrying on like normal except the restaurants.


and the bowling alleys.
 
quiotu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well at least Kansas City, home of the Chiefs, is safe now...
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: Um... do I clap, or what? >_>'


No. They haven't legalized prostitution.


/that joke works on at least two levels
 
MinnesotaJack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is quite a letdown from the super bowl
Welcome back to earth Dorothy
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kutâputunumuw

You said it, brother.
 
DesertCoyote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your move, Arizona.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our county announced one last Thursday, so didn't change anything for me, but I'm glad she did it.  We hit 200 cases now and projections are showing 900 by the end of the week :(
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they are is dust in the wind.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: Kutâputunumuw

You said it, brother.



Umm, oops.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, Kansas was I believe the first state to shut down the schools for the year. But yeah, it hasn't really been taken seriously here, mostly because there haven't been a ton of infections. That's going to change this coming week.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Here in Soviet Sweden we've just banned social gathering of 49+ folks.

We Swedes are born naturally to 'social distance', though.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.


I'll assume that was a tax money move
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Captain Steroid: Um... do I clap, or what? >_>'


It's a big deal because the Red Hats in Topeka didn't wanna, fake news.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move


I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.
 
Seabon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi is still boldly enacting their plan of "what virus?"
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: Your move, Arizona.


Arizona is completely prepared for the best case scenario President Trump is calling for.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seabon: Mississippi is still boldly enacting their plan of "what virus?"


That's Mississippi's plan for all disasters. By keeping their state like it is, no one can tell if anything bad has happened. I mean, given the quality of a Mississippi education, does it matter if the schools close?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Seabon: Mississippi is still boldly enacting their plan of "what virus?"


"It's caused by abortions."
https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/​s​tory/2020-03-27/coronavirus-mississipp​i
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It only took them 112 years to do it!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: It only took them 112 years to do it!


102.  the covids must have gotten my keyboard.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Amish Tech Support: All they are is dust in the wind.


Carry On Wayward Son (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli feat. Truls Haugen)
Youtube 5Sw3CXk3TvE
 
OMFG Help Us
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All well and good Governor, but just to be safe and politically correct... can I still go out and shoot Prairie dogs ?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the civilized world didn't pass the buck to the states/counties/cities to make such decisions.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to Kansas over the years and except for just a few places where would you go except home?

Maybe out to the barn?

Or to the sh*t house?
 
6nome
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: All they are is dust in the wind.


They're not there any more.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I've been to Kansas over the years and except for just a few places where would you go except home?

Maybe out to the barn?

Or to the sh*t house?


S**thouse is off limits. You have to use a trash can, bucket, or the corner. :P
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Aquapope: BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move

I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.


She's a Democrat.

I assume school was cancelled entirely because the internet infrastructure in the rural areas is absolute garbage.
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

basemetal: Meh, if it is like the stay at home order in my neck of the woods, everyone is carrying on like normal except the restaurants.


Yeah, if I didn't know any better, I'd say they're just trying to get rid of some bars and restaurants (please be applebees). There was a moron on TV this morning that owns a Vape and CBD shop who was saying that it was going to take an executive order or he was gonna stay open if he had to with guns a blazin. farking idiot.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: Aquapope: BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move

I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.

She's a Democrat.

I assume school was cancelled entirely because the internet infrastructure in the rural areas is absolute garbage.


No, that would be a bad assumption.  Do you think rural Kansas doesn't have broadband?  Sure, smoke signals for Pete's Pizza in Hutch, 'cuz they won't pop for an internet connection.  But c'mon, really?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, hey, I think Trump just announced calling up reserves for a hoax.  That's sane.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cretinbob: basemetal: Meh, if it is like the stay at home order in my neck of the woods, everyone is carrying on like normal except the restaurants.

and the bowling alleys.


Oh I didn't think about that, i used to bowl a bit for fun, that would kind of suck.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Joining civilization" implies that a world-wide lockdown is the obvious path.  But it isn't.

Is a sudden nation-wide lockdown for a country as large as the US even the right approach?  Or should we lock down regions when the concentration gets to a certain level, and unlock when it goes down.  Like China is doing.  I guess it depends on whether we think we could (or could have) completely defeated the virus, or if we're just trying to control the speed of spread.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Stay home, Kansans, I got family on the line in Topeka.

Brother, BIL and niece are essential personnel.

My sister put our mother in lockdown two weeks ago. Clever girl.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lol.  They fell for it.
Now it's time to take their guns.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Sgt. Expendable: Aquapope: BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move

I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.

She's a Democrat.

I assume school was cancelled entirely because the internet infrastructure in the rural areas is absolute garbage.

No, that would be a bad assumption.  Do you think rural Kansas doesn't have broadband?  Sure, smoke signals for Pete's Pizza in Hutch, 'cuz they won't pop for an internet connection.  But c'mon, really?


The people and government of Kansas think that rural Kansas doesn't have broadband internet.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We were the first state to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, enraging Republicans in the State Senate, who are busy closing rural hospitals to avoid the evils of Medicaid expansion.

Most of the population of the state was already under a stay at home with Johnson, Douglas, Franklin, Wyandotte, and Sedgwick counties all under this order.

You may now resume your fact free snark fest.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Do they states finally get proactive when they figure the capacity of their ice rinks?

Update Saturday 28th March
Youtube dsce2GLH_Dw
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BUT MUH FREEDUMBS!
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Aquapope: Sgt. Expendable: Aquapope: BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move

I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.

She's a Democrat.

I assume school was cancelled entirely because the internet infrastructure in the rural areas is absolute garbage.

No, that would be a bad assumption.  Do you think rural Kansas doesn't have broadband?  Sure, smoke signals for Pete's Pizza in Hutch, 'cuz they won't pop for an internet connection.  But c'mon, really?


You think the entire state has actual broadband? Eastern rural Kansas is an internet wasteland. Something like 100,000 people don't have access. And that's not considering the ones that only have access to old DSL that nobody wants to service the lines for anymore.

https://www.hppr.org/post/new-kansas-​b​roadband-map-shows-internet-accessibil​ity-and-areas-sans-service-may-surpris​e-you
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Meh. Here in Soviet Sweden we've just banned social gathering of 49+ folks.

We Swedes are born naturally to 'social distance', though.


Have they shut down the saunas yet?
 
vitamink619
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Florida our Governor Dick Desantis still ain't doing a damn thing. Some counties have shut down but the one I live in and the one I work in are in a staring contest and afraid to blink first. Collier county leaders talked for hours on Friday only to go "eff it, let's wait til Monday or Tuesday to decide."
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sgt. Expendable: Aquapope: Sgt. Expendable: Aquapope: BlazeTrailer: Aquapope: Hey, hey hey!  A smidge of respect, please.  Our governor cancelled the rest of the K-12 school year before anybody.  I think she got that right.

I'll assume that was a tax money move

I don't know.  She's not Kobach or other GOP scumbag.  Kobach might have cancelled school, but he would have ordered the Mexicans to stay and mow the football fields.  Then deported them.

She's a Democrat.

I assume school was cancelled entirely because the internet infrastructure in the rural areas is absolute garbage.

No, that would be a bad assumption.  Do you think rural Kansas doesn't have broadband?  Sure, smoke signals for Pete's Pizza in Hutch, 'cuz they won't pop for an internet connection.  But c'mon, really?

You think the entire state has actual broadband? Eastern rural Kansas is an internet wasteland.


Whereas Western Kansas is a wasteland period.

When the panhandle of Oklahoma is  a welcome sight, you know it's bad.
 
