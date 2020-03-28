 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The days blend into one another in a ceaseless, unchanging blur, each indistinguishable from the last. Memories of the before-times grow ever more indistinct. So...how are you passing the time?   (kiro7.com) divider line
112
    More: Interesting, Board game, Trivia, Mo Willems, Drawing, Disney animator Michael Woodside, requested item, YouTube, high tech paper  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 28 Mar 2020 at 1:51 PM (59 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



112 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Today a young man on acid realized that all matter is merely energy condensed to a slow vibration. That we are all one consciousness experiencing itself subjectively. There is no such thing as death, life is only a dream, and we are the imagination of ourselves.

Here's Tom with the weather.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you want to test a person's character, don't take away everything they have.
Give them everything that they want.  I wanted more time.

There was never enough time, before. Now it's like a Twilight Zone episode.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What would you do if you were stuck in one place, and every day was exactly the same and nothing that you did mattered?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of this:

media.giphy.comView Full Size


And a lot of this:

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Same thing I do every night. Try to take over the world.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Red Dead Redemption 2. City of Heroes. A lot of sleeping. Too much sleeping, actually. Trying to find ways to work out despite not being able to go to the gym.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yardwork!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
_ A _ _ U _ _ A _ I _ _

Hint: Something you do furiously.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark, reading, writing, resume work, guitar lessons, research on building my own airplane, helping wife assemble some project, sit ups, push ups, exercycle, walks in neighborhood, Netflix.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

nekom: What would you do if you were stuck in one place, and every day was exactly the same and nothing that you did mattered?


That's called "The Midwest". Eventually, the crystal meth and basketball drowns out the existential screaming.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Satisfactory Early Access Launch Trailer
Youtube QvWaV4qshZQ
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Watching Thor ragnarok for the 3rd time this month
 
foo monkey
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being very disappointed with a recent Fleshlight purchase.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In the Before Times? In the Long Long Ago?

Days, I remember cities. Nights, I dream about a perfect place.
Days, I dive by the wreck. Nights, I swim in the blue lagoon.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: _ A _ _ U _ _ A _ I _ _

Hint: Something you do furiously.


it can't be angry sex all the time.  treat her to a manicure, get her the good lotion.  a nice new watch now and then never hurts!
 
guestguy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Yoleus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Civ V, No Man's Sky, American Truck Simulator. Updating the sixty or so pages of documentation about my side of the tasks that keep the home and finances going that I wrote a couple of years ago as a guide for my wife in the event of my death. Virtual nights down the pub with friends and a bottle of red. Gardening and DIY.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I feel like I'm getting part of my fantasy wish of staying home and never having to go out again. That said I never wanted that at the cost of a virus or peoples lives. I was hoping my house and property would be put in a bottle and allowed to circle the sun and just live like a ship in a bottle in space.
 
Muta [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wife and I picked up some weed this afternoon.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Quietly taking notes on what the neighbors are hoarding.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
right now i have the 3d printer and lathe going. trying to be a little bit productive between the shiatposting and furious masturbation and day drinking.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sitting on the porch, sipping beer, watching TV.  I heard a rustle in the yard and thought it might be the neighbor's dog but it was only a squirrel.

Just deleted a sports betting spam scam text.  I guess there are still some people who haven't noticed the world has shut down.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I could pretend that what I'm doing is helping to stop the spread of the dread covfefe-19 virus, that I'm self-isolating because I care about humanity and its efforts to flatten the curve...

I could, but really it's just my usual life.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Telecommuting to my job as a massage therapist
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm enjoying it. Stick to a schedule. I spent a lot of my teens andtwenties as a homeless travelling punk rocker and believe me, having no schedule makes it real easy to lose any sort of focus in your life, partying and hanging out and doing whatever - doing nothing - until all hours of the night, so farked up my circadian rhythm flipped over back to the point where I was falling asleep early and rising with the sun! Which would have been good but for the circumstances.

Anyway I've been using this time for a major life reorg. Reading lots and deeply, working on a short story, doing zazen, deep cleaning my room and handling my affairs. Haven't drank in more than two weeks.

This is the sort of thing that really makes or breaks a person.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm working from home on 10 different projects...a vacation would be nice.
 
mrparks
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khitsicker: right now i have the 3d printer and lathe going. trying to be a little bit productive between the shiatposting and furious masturbation and day drinking.


F*cking overachiever.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drinking. Personal projects. Catching up on things I've let slide. Sticking things in my butt. Borderlands 3.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Made strawberry pancakes and strawberry syrup for breakfast, going to teach my daughter archery in the garage, and then home made pizza for dinner.

Might build a tarp shelter to take a nap in when a big rain storm hits later on too.

And just because I happened to take a picture of a pancake to send to the person that brought the strawberries to us...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nimbull: I feel like I'm getting part of my fantasy wish of staying home and never having to go out again. That said I never wanted that at the cost of a virus or peoples lives. I was hoping my house and property would be put in a bottle and allowed to circle the sun and just live like a ship in a bottle in space.


Yep.  Outside of occasional indistinct "it'd be nice to have sex" or "it'd be nice to have kids" urges, this all, without all the dying, is basically everything I ever wanted.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Building stuff. My garage is a fully tooled up workshop, and I've spent years collecting wood for projects. When I saw China go into lockdown, I stocked up on all kinds of materials that I thought might be affected by a decrease in production or shipping. I can keep myself busy for months.

Hopefully when this is all over, people will want to buy cigar box ukuleles and wooden spoons, because I think I'm going to end up making a bunch of them.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mad Max 3 Beyond Thunderdome Ending
Youtube vJ1KZvzXpKI
 
Keys dude
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Watching an SVU marathon. I think Stabler needs to come back and kick the administration's ass.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Quietly taking notes on what the neighbors are hoarding.


I have a basement full of unsalted saltine crackers and rice cakes. It's like the three sea shells only with better absorbing power.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have a doomsday room with thousands of DVDs, blue rays, LP records, tapes, CDs, a studio full of instruments, recording equipment, a barn full of toys, fuel and food stockpiled, as any other day of the decade, as SOP.

Not bored.

Watching old black and white musicals today.
And cutting cord wood for next winter.

Maybe rearrange the walk in gun safe.

Smoke cigarettes and watch captain kangaroo.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

dressed up like Bret Maverick and killing whatever this thing is.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Trying to convince people that I don't spend too much time on Fark.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I feel more relaxed about doing nothing with my life now that no one else is.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: I'm working from home on 10 different projects...a vacation would be nice.


Oh god yes... the rush to get everything online after dragging feet for so long as hit where I work. I'm almost jealous of other people not working but realize I'm also luckier then a lot of others.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I made a blog.  I have been updating it every day since the beginning of the shut in, which for me was last Monday.  I also added a stats page to it.  So if you want to see the numbers in one convenient place, they are there.  Plus I added a couple of important percentage columns to make better human sense of things.

I've also been working from home.  I have effectively done just about as much work as I normally would in the office.  So in that respect things have been good.

If you would like to know more, read the blog.  It would be nice to know that someone is actually f'n reading it.  I swear, sometimes it seems like I put and awful lot of working into projects that no one gives a shiat about.
 
bekovich
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reading, working out so I dont get fat now I'm not hauling sacks of potatoes and pans and dead things around all day. Playing a lot of fallout and really enjoying doing that with friends I've made in game.
I've got big plans to sort out the house and get rid of a load of junk, spring clean etc etc blah. Probably won't happen.
 
Displayed 50 of 112 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.