(WTSP)   Stay-at-home vs shelter-in-place: Here's what they mean   (wtsp.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I liked "duck and cover" better, followed by "stop, drop and roll".
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I followed the government's advice, and I didn't get incinerated even once.
Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle
Youtube IKqXu-5jw60
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never have I ever been more glad to live on two acres. It's not much, but it's freakin' *everything* when I am stuck on it and not a teeny little apartment with a teeny little balcony.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I followed the government's advice, and I didn't get incinerated even once.
[YouTube video: Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle]


Suicide Monkey is my favorite monkey.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I followed the government's advice, and I didn't get incinerated even once.
[YouTube video: Duck And Cover (1951) Bert The Turtle]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's simple.

Stay at Home:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shelter In Place:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Never have I ever been more glad to live on two acres. It's not much, but it's freakin' *everything* when I am stuck on it and not a teeny little apartment with a teeny little balcony.


Yes. Space, lots of space. https://www.youtube.com/user/c​reaturec​omforts
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Never have I ever been more glad to live on two acres. It's not much, but it's freakin' *everything* when I am stuck on it and not a teeny little apartment with a teeny little balcony.


Hells yeah.  I don't even have 2 acres but I'm far enough away from my neighbors that we don't hear each other going about our daily lives.  I can sit on my covered, screened porch and all I hear is birds and the occasional car going by in the distance.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I really want to punch the HR type that came up with "shelter in place" in the face.
 
151
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Never have I ever been more glad to live on two acres. It's not much, but it's freakin' *everything* when I am stuck on it and not a teeny little apartment with a teeny little balcony.


As somebody who shares a tiny apartment with another grown man, and is currently sitting on the tiny balcony, I'm getting a kick...

/Wish my dad still had his old house on 1.5 acres, I'd go hang out there often
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One means stockpile hand sanitizer the other means toilet paper, duh.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shelter in place is when you have a $10 million dollar house and stay at home means try to not get cabin fever and go on a murdering rampage when you're stuck for a month with your 5 kids and your wife in your shiatty basement apartment with 2 rooms, peasant.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Simulating an epidemic
Youtube gxAaO2rsdIs
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Is this like the, "If it's yellow, let it mellow. If it's brown, flush it down." debates?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If you're watching Netflix in your living room, you could be sheltering in place, but if you're at work and using duct tape to secure plastic sheeting on the windows, doors, and ventilation grills, you're definitely not staying at home.
/ Too lazy to do the Venn diagram.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ooh, the virus is threatening
Someone's very life today...

The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube RbmS3tQJ7Os
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: It's simple.

Stay at Home:
[Fark user image image 700x394]

Shelter In Place:
[Fark user image image 850x637]


Shelter in place is what my home looks like. Family keeps trying to come over with all their crotch goblin disease vectors.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Took some quick rides and enjoyed the empty city streets that would usually be jam packed.

/literally the only silver lining to this for me is less road traffic for when I do go out for essential items.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ less than a minute ago  
shelter in place means "get where you can NOW shiat gettin' real real quick!" - ie, tornado, active shooter, sudden wildfire, etc.

"stay at home" means stay the fark at home unless you *really* need to be somewhere else for some reason like medical care, groceries, etc.   Even then you should minimize that - when you go to the store, get everything you think you may need for the week.  You don't want to do the typical "stop every day at publix on the way home and spend $30"
 
