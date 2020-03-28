 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Five. Five minute. Five minute COVID-19 test   (bloomberg.com) divider line
7
    More: Spiffy, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

326 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 28 Mar 2020 at 11:40 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the tests in the world mean nothing if they aren't used.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The medical-device maker plans to supply 50,000 tests a day starting April 1

I thought we weren't doing April Fools Day this year.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Abbott stopped trying to get 3rd world mothers to buy formula instead of breast feeding and made something important!

Excellent!

/long ABT
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What solution does Costello have?
 
max_pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: What solution does Costello have?


Who?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Alright, finally. Now Donnie can order Louisville Slugger and Harley-Davidson to start mass producing them.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I want to know how accurate the test is.  It means nothing if it is not highly accurate.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.