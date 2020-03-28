 Skip to content
(Washington Post) A look at how Coronavirus will change our culture forever
    More: PSA  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The section on the future of politics is the scary part. A thousand Donald Trump act-alikes from both parties vying for the viral video because they can't go around talking to human beings.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Progressive era reformers had failed to create a national health insurance program, and despite the pandemic, their efforts withered in the 1920s."

We have been fighting for access to health care for a long time. Dang.
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect that this pandemic will produce as much real, permanent change as Columbine, Newtown or Parkland did.

Which is to say that normal people will acknowledge the problem and attempt to fix it, only to be stymied by 'Real Americans' and 'Jeebus freaks' until the exact same happens again. And again. And again.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: I suspect that this pandemic will produce as much real, permanent change as Columbine, Newtown or Parkland did.

Which is to say that normal people will acknowledge the problem and attempt to fix it, only to be stymied by 'Real Americans' and 'Jeebus freaks' until the exact same happens again. And again. And again.


Yeah this. It doesn't increase defense spending so who cares.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

not enough beer: SpecialSnowFlake: I suspect that this pandemic will produce as much real, permanent change as Columbine, Newtown or Parkland did.

Which is to say that normal people will acknowledge the problem and attempt to fix it, only to be stymied by 'Real Americans' and 'Jeebus freaks' until the exact same happens again. And again. And again.

Yeah this. It doesn't increase defense spending so who cares.


Will be the attitude amongst politicians
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look at Japan post-SARS
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: [pbs.twimg.com image 550x285]


It's an older movie, sir, but it checks out.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People will get so used to wearing sweatpants that they will become acceptable office attire.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did our first telemedicine appointment with Lil' Coffee Nerves' pediatrician yesterday and it worked perfectly.(he had a little bump on his nose that suddenly turned into a full-blown infected zit thing, but the doc told us a warm compress and she called in an ointment and literally 24 hours later it's half the size and much less angry-looking) and that would be a welcome "new normal" type of thing.

Also: handshaking needed to go away decades ago.

What's not mentioned in this and should be is the final and complete public mockery and ignoring of the anti-vaxxers and Karen's Essential Oils Facebook Shop when the coronavirus vaccine finally arrives (and please be sooner than later).
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the surprising things I think I've learned during this tie is how much I took for granted that other people practiced minimal levels of personal hygiene. I mean, I was nervous about touching things in public spaces before all this, but going forward I will probably look like less of a weirdo when I cover my hands with my sleeves to open a door.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article said that they didn't know if elbow bumping would take off.

Elbow bumping as a greeting has already been in widespread use in a certain industry.   It rhymes with "corn," or "cadult bilm mindustry" if you prefer.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We did our first telemedicine appointment with Lil' Coffee Nerves' pediatrician yesterday and it worked perfectly


Glad that it worked for you.  I've got a video appt with my doc on Tues.  Yesterday they sent me some links for the portal that they want me to use.  Buried DEEP in the roughly 30-40 page terms & conditions was that I was giving them not only permission to "send you information on products we think might be of interest to you ... AND refer you to our affiliates to do the same..." (spam & sell your name in other words), but they also wanted unrestricted access to my contacts, GPS, & 'potentially other applications on your phone...'... yeah, get the fark out of here with that.

So come Monday there will be a very annoyed phone call to the office manager about this.  When he called the other day to let me know that this was what they were going to & not face to face I joked that I could drive over there, stay in the car & she could come outside any yell at me from 10' away.... That might actually be better than this crap.

I have a feeling that this was offered up as 'free' to the doctor/practice to use & they jumped all over that (not the first time that they've promoted 'free' apps for some of their patients).  Time to remind that unless you're buying a product from someone, if they give you something good/expensive (and to be fair, the portal does look good) for 'free' then 'you' are the product....sigh.

I can probably get away with demanding just a phone call this time, but it wouldn't surprise me to find it mandatory by the time the next appt rolls around.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
LOL change the culture forever.... humans dont change.
 
oldfool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This summer is going to hurt like a MF
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In 10 years, we'll look back on predictions like this as naïve and quaint.
 
TappingTheVein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Working from home will probably be more popular. Companies notice how it's not only possible with online apps and VPN but in some cases it increases performance and lowers workplace costs.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
6ft penises will be a thing.
Natural selection.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And I still can't read anything written by the Washington Post. Are you all paying for that stuff, just curious.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: People will get so used to wearing sweatpants that they will become acceptable office attire.


My hanging around the house shirt is shouldering a workload it was never meant to.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I learned this week that my great grandmother's sister was a nurse who died in the Spanish flu pandemic.  I hope things don't change that much for me.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lardweasel: The article said that they didn't know if elbow bumping would take off.

Elbow bumping as a greeting has already been in widespread use in a certain industry.   It rhymes with "corn," or "cadult bilm mindustry" if you prefer.


Elbow bumps have been an acceptable way to greet someone in hospitals for a long time. Because, you know, we all have filthy hands.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lardweasel: The article said that they didn't know if elbow bumping would take off.

Elbow bumping as a greeting has already been in widespread use in a certain industry.   It rhymes with "corn," or "cadult bilm mindustry" if you prefer.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Politically speaking, I think people will unite and reach across the aisle to achieve goals that are best for everyone.
 
Abox
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image 850x580]

[Fark user image 500x757]


It seems the commerce=bad crowd has found a silver lining.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: I suspect that this pandemic will produce as much real, permanent change as Columbine, Newtown or Parkland did.

Which is to say that normal people will acknowledge the problem and attempt to fix it, only to be stymied by 'Real Americans' and 'Jeebus freaks' until the exact same happens again. And again. And again.


If politicians are shot at laws change. The Brady Bill was the result of the Regan assassination attempt. Politicians will definitely die.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: And I still can't read anything written by the Washington Post. Are you all paying for that stuff, just curious.


Now I'm curious, are there links/stories that you're referencing?  I thought that SOP around here was to read the headline & then run wherever it takes us...
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: [Fark user image image 850x580]

[Fark user image image 500x757]


"I'm worried that the millions who lost their jobs will go back to work"

No wonder he has such a moronic expression on his face.
 
gulley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: And I still can't read anything written by the Washington Post. Are you all paying for that stuff, just curious.


This particular article is just a handful of fluffy soundbite-length opinion pieces. You're not missing much of anything here if you aren't able to read it.
 
Earl Green
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nostradamus here might be right about one thing: this could be a death blow to salad bars.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No more paywalls??? <clicks link> drat.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: And I still can't read anything written by the Washington Post. Are you all paying for that stuff, just curious.


FF & reader view FTW.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That keeping a "I have coronavirus" sign in my car may prevent me from law enforcement interactions.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.


At the very least, countries will devote more resources towards pandemic research which has a shot at making us more prepared.
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: This summer is going to hurt like a MF


Thank you, Adam.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People who write these things are just crying out to remind us that they have not had their daily purple nurple and swirly.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
COVID-19 WILL CHANGE THE WORLD FOREVER! *

* For the purposes of this article, "forever" is defined as "The length of time between now and the discovery and distribution of a vaccine, which will feel like forever while we're experiencing it, but will be instantly forgotten about once it's over."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.


True, but we'll be sitting on a mountain of ventilators.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.

At the very least, countries will devote more resources towards pandemic research which has a shot at making us more prepared.


Until some politician comes along and decides that all this boring sciency stuff really isn't productive and we should instead allocate those resources to making shiat blow up.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "Progressive era reformers had failed to create a national health insurance program, and despite the pandemic, their efforts withered in the 1920s."

We have been fighting for access to health care for a long time. Dang.


Thank racism. There's a reason why we're the most racially diverse post-WWII allied power to never get a national healthcare system.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: That keeping a "I have coronavirus" sign in my car may prevent me from law enforcement interactions.


They will just shoot you from a safe distance.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.


Some people won't forget.  They'll scream at you from the safety of twitter about how you're murdering people for going out after someone sneezed in China.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Earl Green: Nostradamus here might be right about one thing: this could be a death blow to salad bars.


The missus works at a grocery store that had an olive bar, which she maintained was a toxic waste dump.  People would do crap like dunk their hands into it, sample olives and throw the pits back into it, and all sorts of other horrific crap.

The moment this broke, the olive bar was the first thing to be shut down.  I sincerely hope it does not make a return, because...  *shudder*
 
maldinero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

basemetal: [pbs.twimg.com image 550x285]


First thing that reminded me of...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: And I still can't read anything written by the Washington Post. Are you all paying for that stuff, just curious.


Or add a dot after the '.com' and bypass the paywall.....
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.


No, we knew exactly what to do. This scenario has been worked on for decades.

Politicians deliberately refused to do that because image was far more important to them than anything else.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: I suspect that this pandemic will produce as much real, permanent change as Columbine, Newtown or Parkland did.

Which is to say that normal people will acknowledge the problem and attempt to fix it, only to be stymied by 'Real Americans' and 'Jeebus freaks' until the exact same happens again. And again. And again.


We don't need new expensive, power-grabbing pandemic prevention and response programs! Just enforce the ones already on the books!

Ever notice in all that footage of ICUs, the doctors and nurses are all wearing the same kind of gear, and the ventilators, tubing, and monitors all look the same? Crisis actors, all recorded on the same set. Wake up, sheeple.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Frank N Stein: Snapper Carr: More likely scenario -  In 12 to 18 months, a vaccine is created, everything goes back to normal and everyone forgets until the next pandemic occurs.  We still won't be prepared to meet it until it's done its damage and the entire cycle repeats.

At the very least, countries will devote more resources towards pandemic research which has a shot at making us more prepared.

Until some politician comes along and decides that all this boring sciency stuff really isn't productive and we should instead allocate those resources to making shiat blow up.


Well, the scientific community isn't going to unlearn the hard lessons we're getting right now. It's not a very shiny silver lining, but it's something.
 
