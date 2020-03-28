 Skip to content
(Guardian)   At least five of those University of Tampa spring breakers have come down with COVID-19. Where is your party now?   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Ron Paul, Rand Paul, examples of influencers, toilet-licking influencer, Toilet, Coronavirus Hoax, Sociology, public toilet  
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Serves them right for not hiring me for their librarian job.

Well, not actually.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the meantime, they've taken it back home with them and back to their jobs (if they have any)

Well done!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he kisses his mother with that mouth.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the best lessons in life are learned the hard way, I hope it isn't a deadly lesson, but if it's anything like the times I had the full blown flu, it's going to feel like it.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's everywhere. They traveled everywhere.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

OldRod: And in the meantime, they've taken it back home with them and back to their jobs (if they have any)

Well done!


Jobs?  They're college students.  Back to the dorm, frat house, roommates, etc.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been surprised we didn't source things back to Superb Owl.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Covid-19 is now having the party.  In their bodies.  Infecting things.
 
oldfool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's a dead mans party
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe they can "ok, Boomer" the illness away.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the ICU.

/ Dude, you're getting a DSAT
 
6nome
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://digg.com/video/a-visualizatio​n​-of-the-potential-spread-of-the-corona​virus-connected-to-a-single-beach-duri​ng-spring-break

sleep well
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
well, At Least they had fun catching it. People are party poopers. And they'll probably be dead soon anyway like the rest of us after Trump Newks Iran. So there.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Spring Breakers, the New Orleans throngs, spreading the virus all over..  here comes the second wave.  Just reinforces my belief that the IQ of the country has dropped like a rock.  Pays to be a loner....
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Are herpes or gonorrhea risk factors for dying from COVID? If so, expect Tampa to have a higher death rate than the 2-5 percent we've been seeing.
 
webron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Maybe they can "ok, Boomer" the illness away.


This virus is much less dangerous to the younger people.  They can OK boomer this just fine.  They are showing the older generations the same amount of care and consideration that they and younger generations have gotten from boomers.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Covid-19 is now having the party.  In their bodies.  Infecting things.


Spring break? It's not just covid having that party.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
*Laughs in Introvert*
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When it comes down to who gets the last available ventilator, you or one of these dumbasses, guess who gets to live?

Did you guess the dumbass? That would be correct.
 
henryhill
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's everywhere. They traveled everywhere.


I've been to Reno, Chicago, Fargo, Minnesota
Buffalo, Toronto, Winslow, Sarasota
Wichita, Tulsa, Ottawa, Oklahoma
Tampa, Panama, Mattawa, La Paloma
Bangor, Baltimore, Salvador, Amarillo
Tocopilla, Barranquilla, and Padilla, I'm a killer
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Spring Breakers, the New Orleans throngs, spreading the virus all over..  here comes the second wave.  Just reinforces my belief that the IQ of the country has dropped like a rock.  Pays to be a loner....


The other day I got invited to a party,
But I stayed home instead
Just me and my pal Johnny Walker,
And his brothers Black and Red
And we drank alone, yeah,
With nobody else
Yeah, you know when I drink alone,
I prefer to be by myself
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It's everywhere. They traveled everywhere.


Yep, and not just those folks either.  As boring as it is we all need to stay the fark away from each other for awhile.  The best time to do that was a month ago.  The second best time to do that is right now.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

henryhill: Gubbo: It's everywhere. They traveled everywhere.

I've been to Reno, Chicago, Fargo, Minnesota
Buffalo, Toronto, Winslow, Sarasota
Wichita, Tulsa, Ottawa, Oklahoma
Tampa, Panama, Mattawa, La Paloma
Bangor, Baltimore, Salvador, Amarillo
Tocopilla, Barranquilla, and Padilla, I'm a killer


You infected a man in Reno just to watch him die?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only COVID-19? Pfffft. Unless you come back with at least three STDs, can you really say you went on spring break?
 
ivan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, had sex?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I've been surprised we didn't source things back to Superb Owl.


Given that the first case in China is pegged at November 17 that's possible.

I was really sick just before Christmas and assumed it was the flu but now I'm wondering.
 
WillofJ2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Best a couple weeks ago a girl on the news saying "we are drinking alcohol" in a condescending tone to the reporter, followed by "we are outside in open air" reporter points out they are sharing drinks, same condescending tone "they are sharing alcohol its fine"
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: OldRod: And in the meantime, they've taken it back home with them and back to their jobs (if they have any)

Well done!

Jobs?  They're college students.  Back to the dorm, frat house, roommates, etc.


Probably one of many reasons campuses are nearly all closed.
But it also means these kids will be bringing anything they've caught home.
They may not get a bad case, but their parents - the people who finance their shenanigans and will probably co-sign their first car loan out of school or their next apartment - may not be as fortunate.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Since there is a few days between exposure and being contagious, and another day or two delay in reporting cases, the spike in new cases will lag a week or more behind the beach parties.  Thats... about now.

/(cough)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Rush Limbaugh's place?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfool: It's a dead mans party


Who could ask for more
 
kp1230
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our local newspaper has been running stories about a few people from our state who traveled overseas for spring break and can't get back. One group has been stuck in the Dubai airport for a week. They were whining that the State Department hasn't been helpful. Another woman in her 50s was stuck in Peru, I think, and talked about calling her mother and crying about being stranded. I couldn't muster even a tiny violin for any of them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kp1230: Our local newspaper has been running stories about a few people from our state who traveled overseas for spring break and can't get back. One group has been stuck in the Dubai airport for a week. They were whining that the State Department hasn't been helpful. Another woman in her 50s was stuck in Peru, I think, and talked about calling her mother and crying about being stranded. I couldn't muster even a tiny violin for any of them.


That's good. Violin players aren't an essential job. They should be sheltering in place like everyone else.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kids freakout at the sight of a gun. Covid-19? That's cool. It's the Boomer Remover.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hope none of those kids in the videos had dreams of working in the tech industry.

https://twitter.com/michaeldell/statu​s​/1240646855601664001?s=21
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Serves them right for not hiring me for their librarian job.

Well, not actually.


If spring breakers hire a librarian for their parties, they're looking for a particular type of candidate.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe you overdressed for the interview?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Once accompanied my grandma on a spring break trip to Palm Springs. And then we went to see Platoon.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kp1230: Our local newspaper has been running stories about a few people from our state who traveled overseas for spring break and can't get back. One group has been stuck in the Dubai airport for a week. They were whining that the State Department hasn't been helpful. Another woman in her 50s was stuck in Peru, I think, and talked about calling her mother and crying about being stranded. I couldn't muster even a tiny violin for any of them.


Wouldn't it be nice to have a functional federal government?
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Spring Breakers, the New Orleans throngs, spreading the virus all over..  here comes the second wave.  Just reinforces my belief that the IQ of the country has dropped like a rock.  Pays to be a loner....


Fark has already established that the Louisiana outbreak was the fault of Evangelicals.
 
scobee1210
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wellreadneck: OlderGuy: Spring Breakers, the New Orleans throngs, spreading the virus all over..  here comes the second wave.  Just reinforces my belief that the IQ of the country has dropped like a rock.  Pays to be a loner....

Fark has already established that the Louisiana outbreak was the fault of Evangelicals.


Meanwhile I'm standing at my living room window looking out over the city in nothing but my New Orleans throng.
 
