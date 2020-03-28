 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Watch until the end and forget about the world for a minute   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Watch this in Deja View
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sacrificing my laptop for some suspect looking desert isn't my idea of a proper working machine.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
repeat
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
To: Drew
Subject: RE: Pete
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

basemetal: Sacrificing my laptop for some suspect looking desert isn't my idea of a proper working machine.


this
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The bit with the butter made me LOL.  Then the kid with the phone made me laugh even harder.

Which brings me to a fun point...  If that dude has a little kid, how on Earth did he find the time to do this?
 
PawisBetlog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The bit with the butter made me LOL.  Then the kid with the phone made me laugh even harder.

Which brings me to a fun point...  If that dude has a little kid, how on Earth did he find the time to do this?


and keep the kid away from it all until ready.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Plague boredom. It lead to the first major discoveries in physics, created the most awesome math, began the modern times.

And gave us this video.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The bit with the butter made me LOL.  Then the kid with the phone made me laugh even harder.

Which brings me to a fun point...  If that dude has a little kid, how on Earth did he find the time to do this?


He's got a machine for that too
 
pup.socket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Yattering: durbnpoisn: The bit with the butter made me LOL.  Then the kid with the phone made me laugh even harder.

Which brings me to a fun point...  If that dude has a little kid, how on Earth did he find the time to do this?

He's got a machine for that too


Does it involve tazing like the ones they use on the frigid pandas?
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: The bit with the butter made me LOL.  Then the kid with the phone made me laugh even harder.

Which brings me to a fun point...  If that dude has a little kid, how on Earth did he find the time to do this?


Probably a rental. That's the only way to avoid the depreciation.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's clearly the reincarnation of Rube Goldberg.  It's just that this time around he's actually building the things, instead of drawing them as cartoons.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh noes, a repeat. Holy f*ck we are screwed. Thanks for everyone keeping us safe.
 
