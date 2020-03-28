 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Rhode Island is going door to door to track down people from NYC who are not observing the 14 day quarantine   (foxnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always about "the other."

Might as well be hunting down Chinese, cruise ship passengers, and glad-handing politicians.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Scary tag under quarantine?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
State police, meanwhile, have begun pulling over cars with New York state plates.

And I hope every one of those officers goes to Supermax for civil rights violations. It's the same as pulling over cars with Colorado plates because Colorado residents might have marijuana. Which is illegal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that's going to pass a Constitution check...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Right now we have a pinpointed risk," Raimondo said at a news conference Friday. "That risk is called New York City."

They have a lot of highly stable geniuses in Rhode Island.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Might as well be hunting down Chinese


I'm pretty sure they don't allow Chinese into Rhode Island.  I know I've never seen one there.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I correct that Alaska has a shelter-in-place order but Rhode Island does not? Seriously?

But she's got the Guard hunting New Yorkers?
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be vewy vewy quiet.  I'm hunting New Yorkers.

Hehehehehehehehehe
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm pretty sure they don't allow Chinese into Rhode Island. I know I've never seen one there.


Not true.  There are quite a few of them in and around Providence and Newport.

\RIder
\\Staying away from Prov
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Pace Picante Sauce prepared us for this day.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Right now we have a pinpointed risk," Raimondo said at a news conference Friday. "That risk is called New York City."

They have a lot of highly stable geniuses in Rhode Island.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I have to read another right winger triumphing over the number of cases in "sanctuary cities" I'm going to go on perhaps the nation's first left-wing shooting spree since the heyday of the SDS and SLA
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hunting down New Yorkers... where do I sign up!
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, that's going to pass a Constitution check...


It might.  If that Patriot Act bullsh*t got a rubber stamp, why not this?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brilliant plan. "Let's put cops into physical contact with a couple hundred people per day who would've otherwise been isolated in their homes."
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hunting down New Yorkers... where do I sign up!


In Central Park. Wear a clap board that says, "I hate you all."
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.