(BBC-US)   Russia claims they aren't having any kind of epidemic at all. But yet, they're shutting down everything. Things that make you go, hmmmm   (bbc.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they're taking action before it gets out of hand. Now there's an idea.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is nothing!  Who farted?
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
India, Sweden and some others aren't testing or admitting to it either.  And India shut down everything. Over 933 cases.

Right
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guess we know who got the 'fun' version of the T-Virus then...
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: So they're taking action before it gets out of hand. Now there's an idea.


Sure.  That's exactly how Russia works. Let me laugh harder.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mexico has 717 cases.  That must be why AMLO wants everyone to mingle.  So he can get more.  Maybe test for it.

Brazil...its just a mild cold.  3,477 mild colds.  And they aren't even pretending to try to track it.

Meanwhile the US is close to 100,000 tests per day.  When about ten days ago they had less than 5000 tested total.  Our numbers are staggering partly because of the testing.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: India, Sweden and some others aren't testing or admitting to it either.  And India shut down everything. Over 933 cases.

Right


The 40,000+ people from a religious group India has in quarantine in the north is totally unrelated.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
forum.politicsandwar.comView Full Size
 
DrD'isInfotainment
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, at least we know China is being perfectly candid with US about the facts. Like how something like over 95% have recovered.

Which by the way, happened right after Hair Twitler started calling it Gina Virus
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah....this coming from the same people who said the graphite fire at Chernobyl was "getting better. It is not out of hand. It is improving" a day later.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: So they're taking action before it gets out of hand. Now there's an idea.


They're taking action before too many people who can't just be bulldozed into a mass grave start to die.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I can see why a Low Information President would love a Low Information Russia, and prefer their intellence services over his own.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, they look at things differently over there.  1,000 dead?  No big deal, that's only 0.005 stalins.
 
maldinero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sure, tough guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
farking soviets are gonna soviet until the very end.  10,000 years from now the rest of us will all be in some kind of communal hive mind and immortal and the soviets will still be denying them obvious and claiming that the reason you can't find toilet paper in their country is that a soviet shiats so perfectly there's never any mess.
It's not even laughable anymore.
Look, your country is on fire too. We know this because being able to squat and drink malt liquor at the same time does not grant immunity to the COVID19.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Would Russia really do something like that, just go on the Internet and tell lies?
 
oldfool
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In Russian Federation lies tell you. Twat a coontry!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How to tell when the sh*t has hit the fan:

The leader of Russia says everything is fine
The Emperor of Japan addresses the country
The Prime Minister of Norway announces "the sh*t has hit the fan"
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's a photoshop of lions wandering the streets in Russia floating around Facebook, supposedly released to keep people from leaving their homes. I very much wanted it to be real.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If some country was truly evil they'd flood the Russian internet with things like "anti-malaria drugs make you immune" and "you can snort bleach to kill the virus"
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In post-Soviet Russia, disinformation is information!

/I don't think I did that correctly, must be the cabin fever...
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
best korea doesn't have any cases
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Best Korea supposedly does not have even a single case. This I believe.

When you shoot everyone who shows symptoms, it tends to limit the spread.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

maldinero: Sure, tough guy.

[Fark user image image 850x1275]


And president Germophobe is doing what...?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a surprise, they behave just like most other governments in the past two months.

Apparently, "elite" stupidity is universal.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chris Ween:  Right

Chris Ween:  Sure.  That's exactly how Russia works. Let me laugh harder.

Chris Ween: Our numbers are staggering partly because of the testing.


Avid in your responses rate. Acquire an infrared gun to take your temperature because are you insisting the inadquate information available to point only at CFR is aggravating and haven't read:

https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus​#what-do-we-know-about-the-risk-of-dyi​ng-from-covid-19

And concerned fatalities will surpass information poor projections or confident they won't?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: So they're taking action before it gets out of hand. Now there's an idea.


Be a shame if the Russian Oligarch class took a big viral hit.  The world could use a break from their shiat.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pup.socket: What a surprise, they behave just like most other governments in the past two months.

Apparently, "elite" stupidity is universal.


"Elite" stupidity? My god, that's one level above "Pro" stupidity!

/just below "Legendary" stupidity
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: There's a photoshop of lions wandering the streets in Russia floating around Facebook, supposedly released to keep people from leaving their homes. I very much wanted it to be real.


The lions will freeze in the winter after they eat the gorillas.  I bet they don't show that on the Gorilla Channel.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Has this guy somehow gotten dual Iraqi-Russian citizenship or something?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


/f*ck Russia
 
Mocknews
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCubsFan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: So they're taking action before it gets out of hand. Now there's an idea.


If they have 1000 confirmed cases then it's already too late.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: If some country was truly evil they'd flood the Russian internet with things like "anti-malaria drugs make you immune" and "you can snort bleach to kill the virus"


Blood of Putin cures COVID! Get some before it runs out!
 
DrD'isInfotainment
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I love the video where he's suiting up with the help of 15 medical professionals , one of whom  is likely to be positive for Gina Virus
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So Russian lions are going without food and freezing in the winter.
Isn't there some international fund we can donate money to to protect Russian lions??*

* offered as a snarky commentary on how misaligned people's interests are at the beginning of these things.  By the culmination, everyone seems to be on the same page.
Eating skinny lions will be as common as borscht in Russia in 12 months.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Mexico has 717 cases.  That must be why AMLO wants everyone to mingle.  So he can get more.  Maybe test for it.

Brazil...its just a mild cold.  3,477 mild colds.  And they aren't even pretending to try to track it.

Meanwhile the US is close to 100,000 tests per day.  When about ten days ago they had less than 5000 tested total.  Our numbers are staggering partly because of the testing.



Health ministries of developing countries that may not be able to afford a lot of testing may be only tracking it based on reports of symptoms provided by hospitals. Numbers across the world are gonna vary wildly based on actual rates of infection, the ability to monitor and lack of political will to actually check. Maybe someone that knows better about this things can chime in but I'd assume that WHO and PAHO and other regional health organizations have ways of trying to make sense of the mess and get more accurate estimates by taking into account variations in capability to get real numbers.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: best korea doesn't have any cases


Fark user imageView Full Size

Korea has its own issues right now.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Aquapope:  Be a shame if the Russian Oligarch class took a big viral hit.  The world could use a break from their shiat.

Cognates are a passion of mine. The shared cognate of Russian Oligarch class (that you made up) is nomenklatura, and its cognate in English is nomenclature.

Here's a prescription for your fits of conniption: Loveless(2017)
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: pup.socket: What a surprise, they behave just like most other governments in the past two months.

Apparently, "elite" stupidity is universal.

"Elite" stupidity? My god, that's one level above "Pro" stupidity!

/just below "Legendary" stupidity


.. wait for it
 
CarbonCarby
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They could lose 25% of their population and all they would report is a small rise in pneumonia deaths.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Funny how the countries with leaders who lie to make themselves look better have the biggest problems. It's almost like we should make decisions based on reality rather than narrative.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"No deaths from virus here in Russia.  Only increase in deaths from pneumonia amongst poor people and lead poisoning amongst the opposition."
 
ReluctantLondon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Okay, I am a dumb, but what's with referring to the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2 if you want to be specific...) as "Gina Virus" or "Gyna Virus"..? It just reminds me of Chris-Chan and his bizarre behaviour yes, I'm going to be more specific... of referring to the vagina as "China"
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
*coughs Sovietly*
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ReluctantLondon: Okay, I am a dumb, but what's with referring to the coronavirus (or SARS-CoV-2 if you want to be specific...) as "Gina Virus" or "Gyna Virus"..? It just reminds me of Chris-Chan and his bizarre behaviour yes, I'm going to be more specific... of referring to the vagina as "China"


Because when trump says China it sounds like gina
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

1funguy: So Russian lions are going without food and freezing in the winter.
Isn't there some international fund we can donate money to to protect Russian lions??*

* offered as a snarky commentary on how misaligned people's interests are at the beginning of these things.  By the culmination, everyone seems to be on the same page.
Eating skinny lions will be as common as borscht in Russia in 12 months.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They continued denying anything was wrong even after Sweden, Finland, and Germany detected fallout and worked together to trace the origin back to Chernobyl. They denied they had a sub in trouble for several days after several nations picked up sonar telling them a sub had experienced an explosion on board and they could pinpoint where it had hit the ocean floor. They aren't known for being very honest when they have a problem.
 
Harlee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pup.socket: What a surprise, they behave just like most other governments in the past two months.

Apparently, "elite" stupidity is universal.


Governments that rule via misdirection and out-and-out lies are at a disadvantage when trying to combat a disease that doesn't care about what you say. Only what you DO. Also, such governments are generally incompetent to do anything other than having each layer of weasels simultaneously trying to cover their own butts while passing the buck on to someone else.* This is when "regime change" occurs, often in a reddish-raw manner. The problem is that the survivors then generally go back and make similar people their new leaders.

* Once again, portions of Atlas Shrugged are relevant. Here, the Taggart Tunnel scene, with incompetent nepotism-hired railroad people CYOAing and passing the buck, ending with passengers dying and the last intercontinental link severed.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

omg bbq: farking soviets are gonna soviet until the very end.  10,000 years from now the rest of us will all be in some kind of communal hive mind and immortal and the soviets will still be denying them obvious and claiming that the reason you can't find toilet paper in their country is that a soviet shiats so perfectly there's never any mess.
It's not even laughable anymore.
Look, your country is on fire too. We know this because being able to squat and drink malt liquor at the same time does not grant immunity to the COVID19.


If you're American, please tell me how perfect your elections, second amendment and health care system have been for decades.
 
