(Austin News KXAN)   Just what we needed: law enforcement impersonators "just trying to help out" during shutdown   (kxan.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While some may be bad actors, don't discount the busybodies.  My neighbors are checking up on everyone around here, and posting alerts to remind everyone to socially distance.  They seem to think socially distance means stay in the house, because I keep hearing about too many people doing things outside, like sitting on the porch or working in the flower bed next to the house.  Stay off my property, and you'll be socially distant from me.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

You could be right.  I hear serial killers are on a break although social distancing is not really their thing...
 
aagrajag
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In any interaction, the Sheriff's Office says a legitimate officer will be able to produce a badge or ID, which you can ask to see.

And when you ask to see it, a legitimate officer is just as likely to slam you into the ground and arrest you for resisting arrest than he is to produce said badge.
 
Bslim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's the second time KXAN's reported on a bad actor imitating law enforcement

I knew Hayden Christensen wasn't getting much work, but wow.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Cough at them so they'll go away.

Or if they ask what your doing, respond with "minding my own f*cking business". They should get the hint.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is all bringing out the nutters and the busybodies
 
