 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Think you won't be getting a stimulus payment because you made more than $75,000? You could be wrong. Use this handy stimulus calculator to figure what your stimulus payment will be. (You'll need to know your AGI from 2018 or 2019)   (omnicalculator.com) divider line
4
    More: PSA, Marriage, Money, Single person, stimulus payment calculator, Philosophy of love, Alimony, Taxation in the United States, much stimulus  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 9:47 AM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gar1013
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Protip:  if you made more in 2019, do not file your taxes yet if you ended up making more than any of the threshold levels (75k single, 150k joint).
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I know I won't be getting a check but I don't need it unlike the waitress who is out of work.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gar1013: Protip:  if you made more in 2019, do not file your taxes yet if you ended up making more than any of the threshold levels (75k single, 150k joint).


It sounds like the payment is supposed to be ultimately based on 2019 income. So for 2020 taxes, I expect some kind of mechanism that will send the initial overpayment back.

I think your tip still works - taking money today that will ultimately be paid back without interest or other expense still has some value.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I know I won't be getting a check but I don't need it unlike the waitress who is out of work.


We're getting $3,000 and I feel almost guilty. We're incredibly blessed. We've been getting takeout twice a week these last two weeks. It's amazing how big of a smile you can put on someone's face when you leave an extra twenty.

Shop small business when you can. Buy gift cards to small businesses.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.