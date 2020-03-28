 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   NYU students: "We want a refund on our tuition fees." Dean:" Let me show you the dance of my people"   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
3
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did half a year in higher education and realized that all the leadership is nuts. Of course the dean thought this was an appropriate response.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I did half a year in higher education and realized that all the leadership is nuts. Of course the dean thought this was an appropriate response.


It took me only one class on classroom theory to realize I was a learner, not a teacher.  I was never, ever going to be that bad at anything.  My sister, went into teaching because she wanted summers off.  She also was a slow learner, but at least she was too smart to get promoted into administration.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We all know Deans probably really need that secretary they're socially distancing themselves from right now. You know... the real brains before the throne.
 
