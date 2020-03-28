 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Student loan payments are suspended through September. Subby's $100,000 art degree is going to be worth it soon   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
8
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
America: *Sits around all day for weeks on end doing nothing but watching TV shows and movies, reading books, listening to music and podcasts, playing games and reading news articles*

America: "Ha ha stupid arts, so worthless, so dumb"
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I paid off my last two-fiddy a couple of months ago, so yay me. I really can't complain though, it did get me here.

LOL.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby can you paint my dog using msPAINT for a Fark contest in another thread? I can't pay you, but you'll get great exposure. Thanks in advance.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kick The Chair: Subby can you paint my dog using msPAINT for a Fark contest in another thread? I can't pay you, but you'll get great exposure. Thanks in advance.


I think I may have posted a "Free Jeff" MSPaint during the "get over it" wave.

/Not subby, just standing in solidarity.
//I did, in fact, get over it.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That will be $300 a month for me...sweet!
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

PainInTheASP: I paid off my last two-fiddy a couple of months ago, so yay me. I really can't complain though, it did get me here.
LOL.


I asked for a deferment a week ago and it was granted instantly.  Yay me.  I sure took care of that.

/didn't get me anywhere
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great, now do mortgages and rent payments for personal and commercial.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Subby, if you believe that you must have done an arts degree.
 
