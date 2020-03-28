 Skip to content
(WVVA Beckley)   This is how the zombie apocalypse begins   (wvva.com) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not false, it's just alternative death.
 
Kyotay2001
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And  mostly dead is partly alive.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Love at First Bite CLIP 2C
Youtube B85qu1tuXdI
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Either my connection is farked or Fark is having problems because my iPad keeps
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: Either my connection is farked or Fark is having problems because my iPad keeps


Left?
Secrets?
You hanging on?

WHAT!?!
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Salmon: Either my connection is farked or Fark is having problems because my iPad keeps

Left?
Secrets?
You hanging on?

WHAT!?!


The whole thing?
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I'll go for a walk.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would bet that the number that the government is reporting does not go down by one because much like taxes or regulations, it's always a one way ratchet with them farkers and given that it benefits them to have the biggest number possible.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sooo, good news?
Celebrate by doing the..
Batusi
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: I would bet that the number that the government is reporting does not go down by one because much like taxes or regulations, it's always a one way ratchet with them farkers and given that it benefits them to have the biggest number possible.


Ordinarily I would agree with you.  However, these are not ordinary leaders we have these days.  They are messing with stats in most cases, and flat out lying in others.
 
Invincible
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Benjimin_Dover: I would bet that the number that the government is reporting does not go down by one because much like taxes or regulations, it's always a one way ratchet with them farkers and given that it benefits them to have the biggest number possible.

Ordinarily I would agree with you.  However, these are not ordinary leaders we have these days.  They are messing with stats in most cases, and flat out lying in others.


Yup, more likely they reduce the number by 1000 since there is now credible evidence that reported deaths are faked as a deep state attempt to make them look bad.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

