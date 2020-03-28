 Skip to content
(News4Jax)   Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Etreating) adds people arriving from Louisiana into quarantine along with those from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut. Only 45 states left, dude   (news4jax.com) divider line
    Florida, Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, New York, quarantine order, Florida Highway Patrol, worried people, Holland America, number of positive tests  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's all or nothing. Just because that girl at the bar is pretty doesn't mean she's STD free. This policy will be as effective as the "no ugly chicks" sign over your workbench.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Despite criticism, DeSantis has refused to issue a statewide lockdown limiting residents' movements that states like California, New York and Illinois have done. Instead, he has preferred to let local governments decide.

We are so screwed.
 
synithium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As long as he doesn't hurt tourism....the old, uninformed people of Florida, along with their swamp dwelling mongoloid brethren, will continue to prevail on such issues as "do these shorts make me unappealing to the spring breakers" and  "how much money do I need to flash to tempt that slightly chubby girl from Michigan?"
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Build that wall!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah. This isn't even pretending to help. "We better not let cases in!" he said, completely ignoring the fact that Georgia has almost as many cases as Louisiana, and that Florida has MORE confirmed cases than Louisiana.

Dude is starting to build the barn after the horses ran away.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How does this not violate freedom of movement protections? Honest question.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How does this not violate freedom of movement protections? Honest question.


Honest answer: I'm not sure it is legal for a state to bar citizens of other states. Commerce clause says no, but that's not the be-all and end-all.

However, by the time a case could get going anywhere, Florida is going to have much bigger problems.
 
gar1013
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

holdmybones: How does this not violate freedom of movement protections? Honest question.


There's a lot of violatin' going on. People are looking the other way, but at some point, someone's going to have a court case - will be interesting.
 
Phil McKraken
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Governor Beach Party has the dumbest priorities.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Following by example of the GOP's golden turd, Twitler.  "I don't take responsibility at all."

Things go bad, "It was always going to be bad, we got dealt the worst scenario.  It was the fault of the mayors and county commissions to handle it on the local level.  If it wasn't for Pelosi and Obama, we wouldn't be in this situation."

As a Floridian, I hate the GOP with every fiber of my soul and hope that the stupid decisions made by their party-before-people officials.  Still, year after year, we get the genius of record Medicare fraudster Rick "Batboy" Scott, gas-pedal Gaetz, and now dumbfark DeSantis.  So yeah, until Florida tilts full blue, get used to a newer, dumber breed of stigginit inbred GOP water-carriers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: holdmybones: How does this not violate freedom of movement protections? Honest question.

Honest answer: I'm not sure it is legal for a state to bar citizens of other states. Commerce clause says no, but that's not the be-all and end-all.

However, by the time a case could get going anywhere, Florida is going to have much bigger problems.


Yeah. This is the best I could find (SCOTUS 1999). This would seem to violate 2.

(1) the right to enter one state and leave another (an inherent right with historical support from the Articles of Confederation),
(2) the right to be treated as a welcome visitor rather than a hostile stranger (protected by the "Privileges and Immunities" clause in Article IV, § 2), and
(3) (for those who become permanent residents of a state) the right to be treated equally to native-born citizens (this is protected by the 14th Amendment'sPrivileges or Immunities Clause; citing the majority opinion in the Slaughter-House Cases, Justice Stevens said, "the Privileges or Immunities Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment . . . has always been common ground that this Clause protects the third component of the right to travel.").
 
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't do anything before Spring Break.

You know, before fratbrahs from across  the eastern US converged on Florida to catch the disease and then, afterwards, bring it back to all their respective homes.

FOAD, DeSantis.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't know you had to show ID to get into Florida.
When did they build a fence around it?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

synithium: As long as he doesn't hurt tourism....the old, uninformed people of Florida, along with their swamp dwelling mongoloid brethren, will continue to prevail on such issues as "do these shorts make me unappealing to the spring breakers" and  "how much money do I need to flash to tempt that slightly chubby girl from Michigan?"


Nice use of a racial slur.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: We are so screwed.


Pretty much. I don't think a lot of people understand that all we are doing is flattening the curve. Most everyone that is going to get it is still going to get it. It's just going to take longer. That is, unless something changes like massive testing or a vaccine that works very well (both of which look better the longer we spread this out).

Flatten the curve.

By slowing it down or flattening it, we're not going to decrease the total number of cases.

-- Larry Brilliant, the doctor who helped defeat smallpox

-=-=-=

All these efforts of social distancing are designed to slow the spread of the virus, so that a small percentage of people who are going to get seriously ill won't occur at the same time. Instead, they can be spread out so that the system can absorb them and give them the appropriate level of care.

-- U.S. News (usnews.com)
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My wife owns a rental house in Florida and she was trying to encourage the family to drive out there this weekend for a change of scene.  I was afraid something like this would happen, but I didn't want to speak up because I already have a reputation of being the family downer.

Fortunately her suggestion got a lukewarm reception from everyone without me saying anything.  If we had gone, we'd have been locked in that house together for 2 weeks, possibly unable to return home.  Which wouldve been awkward with new tenants showing up April 1.

I guess at least it wouldve made for a great sitcom idea.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: holdmybones: How does this not violate freedom of movement protections? Honest question.

Honest answer: I'm not sure it is legal for a state to bar citizens of other states. Commerce clause says no, but that's not the be-all and end-all.

However, by the time a case could get going anywhere, Florida is going to have much bigger problems.

Yeah. This is the best I could find (SCOTUS 1999). This would seem to violate 2.

(1) the right to enter one state and leave another (an inherent right with historical support from the Articles of Confederation),
(2) the right to be treated as a welcome visitor rather than a hostile stranger (protected by the "Privileges and Immunities" clause in Article IV, § 2), and
(3) (for those who become permanent residents of a state) the right to be treated equally to native-born citizens (this is protected by the 14th Amendment'sPrivileges or Immunities Clause; citing the majority opinion in the Slaughter-House Cases, Justice Stevens said, "the Privileges or Immunities Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment . . . has always been common ground that this Clause protects the third component of the right to travel.").


Aren't there several court cases that affirm the governments ability to impose temporary curfews, lockdowns, etc. for public health and safety?  This isn't new legal territory.
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I find the hypocrisy of these right-wing populist types fascinating.  One of the basic tenets of know nothing populism is property rights über alles   So let's say I live most of the year in New York, but I've owned property in Florida for years.   I paid for this property.  I paid taxes and continue to pay taxes on this property.  DeSantis is going to tell me that I have no right to show and live in  my own house because I live in New York most of the year?
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Holy cow, USA!
In Australia we only have ~3,500 cases and every state has effectively quarantined their borders. shiat, in my state travel between regions within my state is not permitted unless for essential (work) purposes.
What taking you so damn long to act on this?
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: My wife owns a rental house in Florida and she was trying to encourage the family to drive out there this weekend for a change of scene.  I was afraid something like this would happen, but I didn't want to speak up because I already have a reputation of being the family downer.

Fortunately her suggestion got a lukewarm reception from everyone without me saying anything.  If we had gone, we'd have been locked in that house together for 2 weeks, possibly unable to return home.  Which wouldve been awkward with new tenants showing up April 1.

I guess at least it wouldve made for a great sitcom idea.


I don't think your April 1st tenant is going to show up. DeSantis also shut down vacation rentals
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sorry folks, Wally Land is closed.

Moose DeSatan says

/stay home farkers
 
Keith Dudemeister
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This whole thing farking sucks, but it's definitely differentiating the elected officials who can actually lead from the ideological posers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LiberalConservative: Holy cow, USA!
In Australia we only have ~3,500 cases and every state has effectively quarantined their borders. shiat, in my state travel between regions within my state is not permitted unless for essential (work) purposes.
What taking you so damn long to act on this?


Because most of the US is run by anti-science politicians who think this is all just a democratic hoax to hurt Donald Trump, their lord and savior.
 
