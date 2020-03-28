 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   This is what community looks like in time of COVID-19   (komonews.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, Seattle Mariners, community kitchen, restaurants, community, workers, KOMO  
•       •       •

484 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 8:11 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We're all seeing and reading about a lot of crazy lately. Remember that for every bad incident there are Samaritans quietly doing good works.

We also sometimes think of businesses as GE, GM, Microsoft... forgetting about the small business owners that serve us while hanging on by a shoestring during ordinary times. (I was fortunate to have a rapport with one that told me about his margins I was later able to verify, with his making pennies per sale.) They've got twice the rent and utilities, are paying employees, and if people aren't shopping that week they aren't able to pay themselves.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.