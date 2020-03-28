 Skip to content
Delta is now giving free round-trip flights for medical volunteers going to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what happened to Louisiana?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ARE THE MUDBUGS OK??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: Wait, what happened to Louisiana?


Mardi Gras set off a local hot zone.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: TorpedoOrca: Wait, what happened to Louisiana?

Mardi Gras set off a local hot zone.


Ohhh that makes sense

THE MUDBUGS ARE NOT OK! DO NOT BOIL THE ORANGE CRAWDADS!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrong tag. Different airline.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save Clovis!

https://www.cloviscrawfish.com/
 
uttertosh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MEOW! 😻
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why not the Bermuda Triangle?
 
kayanlau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What a great opportunity for all the airlines to show kindness to their passengers.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
* Not valid on flights to Georgia, Louisiana and Michigan
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This feels like when a spouse uncharacteristically gives you flowers and does the dishes. What did they do, or what are they about to ask? Or both..."we spent yesterday's bailout on bonuses to retain key executives during these challenging times, and need another bailout to keep our workers off unemployment rolls."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait.  Round-trip flights starting from where?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't these brave people have it tough enough without adding insult to injury by having to fly Delta?
 
