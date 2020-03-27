 Skip to content
(The Hill)   United CEO six days ago: "We need a bailout or we'll be forced to lay off employees". United CEO today: "Thanks for the bailout, we're still going to lay off those employees"   (thehill.com) divider line
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If only we could have seen that coming.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No shiat.  Jesus, this kleptocracy makes me f*cking sick.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Giving money to corporations is stupid and reckless.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So... take back the money and put these scam artists in prison for life.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Imagine my shock and surprise
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Guess what, most of that money will not go to the airlines but to Boeing.

Why? Because most of the costs from airlines are planes renting costs.

While the planes are sitting doing nothing, they still have to pay rent on those planes... all that sweet money goes straight to Boeing.

/of course congress gave money to airlines because it was really a big fat check to Boeing
//and most of them get money from Boeing
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Top Boeing money recipients... basically they are buying both parties.
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/summ​a​ry.php?id=d^B0
Democratic Senatorial Campaign Cmte
Sanders, Bernie
National Republican Senatorial Cmte
Democratic Congressional Campaign Cmte
National Republican Congressional Cmte
Warren, Elizabeth
Trump, Donald
Buttigieg, Pete
Yang, Andrew
Leahy, Patrick
Biden, Joe
Gabbard, Tulsi
Harris, Kamala
Klobuchar, Amy
Pelosi, Nancy
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lobby, of any kind, should be punishable by...something really horrible.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Same shiat, different day.

Anyone who thought things would change for the better is a complete moron.

The CEOs and shareholders will still get their cut. Everyone else, well, will get cut.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So now our tax dollars will pay their salaries, then their unemployment benefits. Theyll fill the planes with gasoline created by U.S. companies that also got socialism checks.

Then if they are still around after all that, they will file bankruptcy, raid the assets before a fire sale, and the loans will be stiffed on the taxpayer.

/Thats some serious free market there, Lou
 
sdd2000
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.


The government should offer to take a nice large equity stake.

See how quickly they decide that they don't actually need another bailout
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

The government should offer to take a nice large equity stake.

See how quickly they decide that they don't actually need another bailout


My biggest problem is not that they bought back so many shares over the years. 50% of Americans have retirement etc, and that indirectly benefits those accounts.

So Im ok with that. What bothers me most is that they cant reissue those shares? Thatll put the burden on people who believe in their story. But to run to the Gov for their socialism check, and to bury the taxpayer with it, is bullshiat.

I love capitalism. This is straight up bullshiat. Let them fail. Their assets will be purchased by someone else for pennies on the dollar, and the planes will take flight again (unless theyre Boeing).
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.


That makes it better?
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

italie: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

That makes it better?


Drawing the line between subby's  "Now that I've got mine, I'm backing out of our deal" and TFA's "let's keep in mind our deal only addresses the problem for so long."

There's no good outcome in either one, but United comes out looking much worse in the former than the latter.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: italie: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

That makes it better?

Drawing the line between subby's  "Now that I've got mine, I'm backing out of our deal" and TFA's "let's keep in mind our deal only addresses the problem for so long."

There's no good outcome in either one, but United comes out looking much worse in the former than the latter.


Disagree.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

italie: Boondock3806: italie: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

That makes it better?

Drawing the line between subby's  "Now that I've got mine, I'm backing out of our deal" and TFA's "let's keep in mind our deal only addresses the problem for so long."

There's no good outcome in either one, but United comes out looking much worse in the former than the latter.

Disagree.


Interested in your rationale, if you care to elaborate.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.


This world is not going to get back to normal ever. People are in denial if they think two months is the time frame.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

August11: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

This world is not going to get back to normal ever. People are in denial if they think two months is the time frame.


Congress and united agreed on 30 Sep for the bailout package. That's five months, not two. Also, that's united holding up their end of an agreement with congress, which is exactly what subby implies didn't happen.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

God damn that's gonna save money on my circumcision business... and the plans are even to scale!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

italie: Boondock3806: italie: Boondock3806: Sorry to do this to everyone, but in just this one instance, I RTFA.

TFA says that United has committed to no furloughs or layoffs thru 30 September. Current stimulus package cannot guarantee keeping people beyond that, but it fears that the downturn and subsequent lack of demand for air travel will push negative impacts to United past 30 Sep, possibly all the way into 2021.

So this isn't United backing out of its deal, it's warning us that it's going to need another sweet, sweet deal full of billions of dollars if the world hasn't snapped FULLY* back into place by 1 Oct of this year.

* This is where all the fine print is.

That makes it better?

Drawing the line between subby's  "Now that I've got mine, I'm backing out of our deal" and TFA's "let's keep in mind our deal only addresses the problem for so long."

There's no good outcome in either one, but United comes out looking much worse in the former than the latter.

Disagree.


I disagree with your disagreement, with a caveat.

Investors are looking at today, not a few months down the road. They're fine with this. The public is too lazy/ignorant/whatever to pay attention to the long-term here, and will forget next week that these assholes were already bailed out... and when they come and ask for some more money? "Well, I've been stuck at home for months and I NEED to get to Aruba! Pay them!" will be the public reaction.

The caveat that exists is: there is a very small possibility that this virus, and the already apparent economic impact, will *shock* the public into thinking that corporate bailouts are irresponsible, when the plebes are dying or being kicked out of their homes for non-payment. There is a possibility, albeit tiny, that we can see an evolution of Americanized capitalism if this thing gets bad enough.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

This is a REALLY farking easy fix...

All campaign money is from a fixed national fund and available to any candidate that makes the ballot.
NO OTHER CAMPAIGN MONEY...PERIOD....  Problem solved...

And MILLIONS of pages of legislation and bullshat all go bye bye (Smaller government)...

This is how it works in a number of European nations..AND they also are limited in electioneering time!
So no months and months of campaigning..
 
