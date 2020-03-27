 Skip to content
(CNN)   What does the Fox say? Turns out it's Your Fired   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby I'll be happy when the whole fox news is shut down everyone fired, their assets seized and the Murdoch family and all the hosts and editors who work there now and in the last 20 years sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy against the US.

Until then, fark fox news and whoever shills for them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My fired what?

/smh
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ingraham is the nastiest thing to ever speak English on television. I wish they'd expatriate her to Siberia.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So Fox News has a line?
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How soon before Trump hires her?
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Ingraham is the nastiest thing to ever speak English on television. I wish they'd expatriate her to Siberia.


In multiple shipments.
 
neongoats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plague rats get the boot.
 
Dakai
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They have a whole lot more of firing to do.
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Reported elsewhere that Trump has already tweet-praised her with two retweets of Fox pundits saying she did nothing wrong.
 
rkelley25 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was the deep state
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
She should just show up for work on Monday morning while laughing off the "unemployment hoax".
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And? Is Fox going to become objective?

Anyone?
Anyone?
Bueller?
Bueller?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She'll just be hired as head of CDC in the morning.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: So Fox News has a line?


No. If they did, Laura Ingraham would have been canned years ago.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's just too bad.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Nothing of import was lost.
No one intelligent gives a fark.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dakai: They have a whole lot more of firing to do.


There are plenty of opportunistic blonde news bimbo's out there (male and female) who will gladly
do whatever they have to do to be, "famous" and "rich".. People that have no shred of self respect or
integrity that will gladly smile and nod at anything for dollars and fame..
 
jake_lex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, that nasty old wackjob Lou Dobbs called in from his quarantine to say stuff worse than she said, so I'm not impressed, Fox News.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Down the memory hole.

Fox has always believed the virus was real.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Subby I'll be happy when the whole fox news is shut down everyone fired, their assets seized and the Murdoch family and all the hosts and editors who work there now and in the last 20 years sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy against the US.

Until then, fark fox news and whoever shills for them.


And you'll FURIOUSLY post about in on Fark.com until that day comes
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Serious business, Fox.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Watch as the face eating leopards are backed into a corner, and make a sacrificial judgment.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
One down.... all the rest to go.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. Fox has standards? Who knew?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have more respect for people who watch interspecies erotica than those who watch that shiatnetwork
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: lolmao500: Subby I'll be happy when the whole fox news is shut down everyone fired, their assets seized and the Murdoch family and all the hosts and editors who work there now and in the last 20 years sentenced to life in prison for conspiracy against the US.

Until then, fark fox news and whoever shills for them.

And you'll FURIOUSLY post about in on Fark.com until that day comes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The worm is turning on the Trumpers. Empty suit reality President is empty.

Praise teh jeebus

Stay healthy enough to vote in November.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: Watch as the face eating leopards are backed into a corner, and make a sacrificial judgment.


Yeah, in the stories the villagers always sacrifice a young woman to the dragon or whatever.  Never a fat landlord or a priest.

Like the dragon would care. He's still going burn your house down.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

neongoats: Plague rats get the boot.


They were more effective when you weren't limited to 4 of a card in a deck.

static.tcgplayer.comView Full Size
 
