(Daily Dot)   Cellphone "heat map" shows just how much people are still traveling around the US spreading the coronavirus love   (dailydot.com) divider line
360 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 12:53 AM



themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, if we had actual leadership at the helm, we probably would have had shelter in place nationwide for the last couple of weeks already.

/if not, you know, farking stopped the virus before community spread happened in the first place.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Deploy the Marines, please, Mr president and Cheeto in chief
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Long haul truckers have cell phones too.
 
FarknGroovn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah not a believable amount if activity on the west coast.
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Tectonix took that raw data and honed in specifically on devices moving between 3 and 10 miles per hour in an attempt to pinpoint cellphone owners believed to be walking or traveling with bikes or scooters."

Sounds like some lame ass cyclists. You'll never make the strava leaderboard with those rookie numbers
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, as usual, the West Coast is doing the right thing and not f*cking things up for the rest of the country.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm unable to send inventory to my Amazon warehouse, so I'm not hunting new inventory. I'm expecting a shiatload of new inventory next week, after I take time off. Let the stocks reload.
 
