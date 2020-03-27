 Skip to content
(Twitter) Let the grifting begin: Some jackass bought a hospital, closed it down, and now wants to charge the city of Philadelphia $31k/A DAY to use it to treat COVID-19 patients in critical conditions (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seize the hospital, put this farker in prison for extortion
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lolmao500: Seize the hospital, put this farker in prison the ground for extortion


I propose a small change to your otherwise outstanding idea.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The Owner" BS name this asshole and all his investment properties and companies he owns.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ireland very kindly let all the private hospitals 'volunteer' to be part of the public health system for the duration of this crisis.

America needs to do the same.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eminent domain laws are a thing. Use 'em.
 
Mistah Scrotie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: Eminent domain laws are a thing. Use 'em.


Seriously. Just use Trump's playbook. Seize it now and let the courts figure the legality out or fair market value in a few years.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Link to more detailed article. The guy is a dick

https://6abc.com/6054770/
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark wrong link.  Just Google
 
Qel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Capitalism works because people believes is somewhat fair and that anyone can succeed.  When people have lost hope, things will start to burn.

/not a hope
//scared they will let it happen AND find a way to make money off of even more misery.

///time to drink
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't eminent domain his arse fast enough while I ask the DA to look into possible charges. Maybe a call in the the State Attorney General?

My level of outrage would depend on exactly what the details are.  $70 a night per room?? in a time of national crisis??
No, that ain't going to fly.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this fark a Trump, a Kushner a Pence or a McConnell?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Eminent domain laws are a thing. Use 'em.



This.  this would be an excellent use of those laws.
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Seize the hospital, put this farker in prison for extortion


I was gonna say, this is exactly the kind of shiat the National Guard is for.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mistah Scrotie: Seriously. Just use Trump's playbook. Seize it now and let the courts figure the legality out or fair market value in a few years.


He named a price of $70. That seems fair.

Send him $70 and take the property.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Seize his assets, clap him in irons, and have small children throw rotten food at him
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FOOLS! You will PAY for your INSULIN!
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I propose human sized microwave.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

styckx: Link to more detailed article. The guy is a dick

https://6abc.com/6054770/


Freedman is Greedman and needs to be made NotFreeMan.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I'm the governor of Pennsylvania, I agree to whatever terms he wants, stiff him, then tell him to cry about it.
 
Diamond Joe Biden
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

optikeye: "The Owner" BS name this asshole and all his investment properties and companies he owns.


Joel Freedman can rot in the ground.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Go get a rope.
 
jsnbase [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will not end the way he hopes.

But if it's named after Hahnemann, it's probably never been used as a real hospital.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

blender61: I couldn't eminent domain his arse fast enough while I ask the DA to look into possible charges. Maybe a call in the the State Attorney General?

My level of outrage would depend on exactly what the details are.  $70 a night per room?? in a time of national crisis??
No, that ain't going to fly.


THIS!  Normal i am against using eminent domain in most cases but this clearly fits into a place where i see it as needing to be done.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Seize first. Ask questions later.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just leave it closed and announce that you cannot use the space because J Asshole, 1 farker lane, wanted to use it to extort money from the city.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

spelunking_defenestrator: If I'm the governor of Pennsylvania, I agree to whatever terms he wants, stiff him, then tell him to cry about it.


How Trumpian a strategy.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hm. Unfortch

https://twitter.com/PhillyMayor/status​/1243237251854864390?s=20
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The system is working exactly as designed.

I would take it up with the designers.
 
spelunking_defenestrator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
sorry for the herf

that lgt the mayor of philly sayin eminent domain is not an option :-(~
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Seize first. Ask questions later.


anonymous sources indicate the guy is running a meth lab in there.
 
SockMonkeyHolocaust
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He also allegedly tried to negotiate for $21 per bed per day- so as the pandemic worsened the person would make more money.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alright alright alright, I give up!!!! I'll treat your lower class unwashed masses at a cut rate!


Geez, everyone is so goddamned touchy these days.
 
numbers17
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I bet a brand new guillotine costs $1200
 
