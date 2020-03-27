 Skip to content
(Imperial College of London)   COVID-19 scientists predict it'll peak in 100 days if we do nothing. 150 days if we all stay home, with 3/4 fewer deaths (PDF)   (imperial.ac.uk) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF


We'll be very lucky to avoid a second wave in the fall.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Here's the spreadsheet I drew up for the USA. Today is pretty on the numbers. Buckle up, wash your hands and stay safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OptionC: lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF

We'll be very lucky to avoid a second wave in the fall.


TFA is basically predicting we will have it. Keep the initial peak from hitting hard by being careful, then relax, then get a peak slightly bigger than the suppressed one in 6-7 months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Unfortunately not all of us can stay at home. I work in the egg industry in a feed mill we have to feed the animals.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Here's the spreadsheet I drew up for the USA. Today is pretty on the numbers. Buckle up, wash your hands and stay safe.

[Fark user image image 637x1036]


Thanks I was thinking we are at 100k today, doubling every 3 days for 120 days...fark that's a big number...
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Worst case scenario according to this is 40 million dead. Out of 7+ billion.

Meh. At least come up with real numbers man. When hospitals are full everywhere the death rate will be much higher than 0.5%
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scientists seem to make their predictions bigger than they think a lot. If it does peak before that then we can say we defeated the virus. Or at least slow it down to resume normal life for the time being. We as a society would not be able to socially distance or have everything shut down for that long.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dr. Trump, in his unmatched wisdom, said that we could have full churches for Easter. That is what I really want to be true so why should I trust these liberal "scientists"?
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Scientists seem to make their predictions bigger than they think a lot.


And they have a strong habit of correcting themselves when they find they're wrong.

Convenient of you to "forget" that.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Scientists seem to make their predictions bigger than they think a lot. If it does peak before that then we can say we defeated the virus. Or at least slow it down to resume normal life for the time being. We as a society would not be able to socially distance or have everything shut down for that long.


Seems are like feels.  fark yours.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From seeing my neighbors out and about due to there being no school or work, this thing will peak in 4 weeks.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Worst case scenario according to this is 40 million dead. Out of 7+ billion.

Meh. At least come up with real numbers man. When hospitals are full everywhere the death rate will be much higher than 0.5%


People forget that patients with normal illnesses, cancer, heart disease, car accidents, etc will also be impacted by overcrowded hospitals and lack of masks, gloves, and gowns.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: lolmao500: Worst case scenario according to this is 40 million dead. Out of 7+ billion.

Meh. At least come up with real numbers man. When hospitals are full everywhere the death rate will be much higher than 0.5%

People forget that patients with normal illnesses, cancer, heart disease, car accidents, etc will also be impacted by overcrowded hospitals and lack of masks, gloves, and gowns.


LOL WUT, my rear door got crimped and now I am on a death spiral?  Damnit Chevy
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF


Nah. Just until Easter.  I have it on good authority it will all be over by then.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?
 
Mock26
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Nadie_AZ: Here's the spreadsheet I drew up for the USA. Today is pretty on the numbers. Buckle up, wash your hands and stay safe.

[Fark user image image 637x1036]

Thanks I was thinking we are at 100k today, doubling every 3 days for 120 days...fark that's a big number...


If the rate of increase holds and the shut down of the economy continues we can also expect to see an uptick in the number suicides. Thankfully it will most likely not be as great as the number of deaths caused by the virus, but that is small thanks indeed.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Unfortunately not all of us can stay at home. I work in the egg industry in a feed mill we have to feed the animals.


Think you can score some eggs for us?
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: From seeing my neighbors out and about due to there being no school or work, this thing will peak in 4 weeks.


My neighbor was riding a quad up and down the road with his kid.

"I hope they don't hurt themselves and need to go to the hospital."

I've become my grandmother.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF


I have bad news for you: we'll have this shiat until there is a working vaccine and a working treatment.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: From seeing my neighbors out and about due to there being no school or work, this thing will peak in 4 weeks.


I go to the store and get my ass home, been following this before there was about 70 cases known in China. Not freaking out but treating it very real.

Have people I know that don't and they think it is a conspiracy. (WTF).
Saw a damm soccer match with at least 30-40 people in the park. This is not a paid vacation. And my state is on lockdown.

We are all screwed come Easter Sunday.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At what point do certain people try to declare themselves immune and fark things up for everyone else?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: At what point do certain people try to declare themselves immune and fark things up for everyone else?


A few evangelicals already tried and failed there.
 
semiotix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?


You're welcome! Now get out there and pump my 401(k) back up. Daddy needs a new house to quarantine in. I'm bored with this one.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?


That doesn't even cover a month of my rent.

I'm VERY LUCKY that I have a job and that I can do that job from home. So many other people aren't as lucky.
 
shuntman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've been horrified reading about how everyone else in the country is quarantined at home. Horrified because we are not.

The south has been open for business. It's slowly dawning on these idiots as they see the numbers climb that this isn't a librul conspiracy. But for the last two weeks down here, it's just been business as usual.

Our infected and dead will skyrocket in the coming weeks.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Late peaks are better.
 
Flurching
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Here's the spreadsheet I drew up for the USA. Today is pretty on the numbers. Buckle up, wash your hands and stay safe.

[Fark user image image 637x1036]


If you need to believe in a god, you have to admit they love maths and physics.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Infection rates for the state of Arizona seem to be doubling every three days.
 
Tergiversada
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lardweasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you haven't yet, I encourage y'all to take a gander at this -

Coronavirus vs. Every 2000s Epidemic (March 19 update) Fatality comparison
Youtube n4no04822NQ
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?


Did you know a single package or ramen can feed a family of 4 for a week?

/It doesn't
 
rustypouch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: I've been horrified reading about how everyone else in the country is quarantined at home. Horrified because we are not.

The south has been open for business. It's slowly dawning on these idiots as they see the numbers climb that this isn't a librul conspiracy. But for the last two weeks down here, it's just been business as usual.

Our infected and dead will skyrocket in the coming weeks.


I love happy endings.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF

[Fark user image 425x465]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Ringshadow: And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?

Did you know a single package or ramen can feed a family of 4 for a week?

/It doesn't


I was amazed to notice finally that ramen packages are not single serve. Almost every brand I have seen now lists each one of those little packs as as multiple servings.

/Food for ants!?
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tergiversada: [Fark user image 850x852]


Sorry, you have already taken it out of the box. You may no longer return it.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: BafflerMeal: lolmao500: We'll have this shiat till july or even september? WTF

[Fark user image 425x465]

[Fark user image image 364x205]


Nice.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flurching: Nadie_AZ: Here's the spreadsheet I drew up for the USA. Today is pretty on the numbers. Buckle up, wash your hands and stay safe.

[Fark user image image 637x1036]

If you need to believe in a god, you have to admit they love maths and physics.


If there is a God, they got really high on shrooms and decided to put fractals in everything.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Ringshadow: And our government gave out, what, 1200 per qualifying person??

FOR FIVE MONTHS?

Did you know a single package or ramen can feed a family of 4 for a week?

/It doesn't


You probably aren't planting in the right place.
 
fredbox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if people would start taking this seriously if instead of ethereal numbers of casualties, we start delivering predictions equal to which cities would get nuked for the same number of casualties.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tergiversada: [Fark user image 850x852]


Dosent work that way, you broke it you bought it.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is no possible way that all industries can be shut down and everyone stay at home for 5+ months. Realistically, what is going to happen is that more and more businesses will start to incrementally open with modified schedules, shifts, and practices put into place. Even 1 month of lockdown is an optimistic projection. While a vaccine is probably a ways away, we do not need that right away. Any sort of treatment option would suffice.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  

the money is in the banana stand: There is no possible way that all industries can be shut down and everyone stay at home for 5+ months. Realistically, what is going to happen is that more and more businesses will start to incrementally open with modified schedules, shifts, and practices put into place. Even 1 month of lockdown is an optimistic projection. While a vaccine is probably a ways away, we do not need that right away. Any sort of treatment option would suffice.


Currently there is no treatment option aside from "provide oxygen and hope they get better."
 
