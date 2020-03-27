 Skip to content
(NYPost)   First cat infected with COVID-19. Welp, this wasn't the Caturday I expected   (nypost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Booooo
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Time to add COVID-19 to this page?
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kitty. :(
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size
 
ProdigalSigh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I have what now?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tried to swallow the bitter pill of NBA players getting tested at will. Now a cat is worth testing more than me?

Forgive me for strangling my kitten.
 
SUMMERSN0WS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so sad.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I tried to swallow the bitter pill of NBA players getting tested at will. Now a cat is worth testing more than me?

Forgive me for strangling my kitten.


No.

The only way you can kill kittens and be forgiven is to delegate the act to God.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meowlaria medicine, stat!
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we be concerned this virus has managed to jump from bats to humans to cats? Because I'm concerned
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 810x539]


I laughed and cringed in terror at the same time.

/the eyes
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not entirely buying it yet.  One:  one case.  Two: Feline coronavirus is a known thing, and its bastard mutated version FIP is almost always fatal.  3:  Do we know if the cat *had* it, or was it just *carrying* it?  4:  The New York Post.

It concerns me.  We have two cats.  Years ago we lost one to FIP at 13 months.  But even as jittery as I am about that, I'm not quite ready to get scared, or even worried, until there's citations.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I tried to swallow the bitter pill of NBA players getting tested at will. Now a cat is worth testing more than me?

Forgive me for strangling my kitten.


They would have run other tests 1st that indicated a RNA virus and not anything common.  With that data, it is very important to track down and quantify other vectors so yes, the cat would get tested before most people people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it will turn out that it was the rats all along.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I tried to swallow the bitter pill of NBA players getting tested at will. Now a cat is worth testing more than me?

Forgive me for strangling my kitten.


Being able to prove cross-species transmission to an animal as prevalent in our society as cats is worth several tests. This could be bad.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Green Intern: I'm not entirely buying it yet.  One:  one case.  Two: Feline coronavirus is a known thing, and its bastard mutated version FIP is almost always fatal.  3:  Do we know if the cat *had* it, or was it just *carrying* it?  4:  The New York Post.

It concerns me.  We have two cats.  Years ago we lost one to FIP at 13 months.  But even as jittery as I am about that, I'm not quite ready to get scared, or even worried, until there's citations.


Corona virus tend to love hair. I assume it was a hair all and humans need to be tested.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ProdigalSigh: [Fark user image 850x566]I have what now?


Isn't there a HIPPA standard for felines?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually read somewhere that there were 2 dogs that were infected.   I'm actually hoping for fake news in that case
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what the American Veterinary Medical Association has to say.

People might spread it to the fur and then to another person.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: Should we be concerned this virus has managed to jump from bats to humans to cats? Because I'm concerned


Pleased to meet you, Hope you guess my name.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SARS was documented as jumping to dogs and cats. But only a couple, and they apparently never infected any humans or other animals. So... WTF you doin' with your pet?
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: A cat in Belgian

ooo... kaaayyy...  Nice editing.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: Should we be concerned this virus has managed to jump from bats to humans to cats? Because I'm concerned


I didn't read the article, but another paper includes a citation that feline ACE2 receptors are similar enough to humans' in the places where the virus attaches that we expected this to happen.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: [thepoke.co.uk image 500x263]


Yeah, that was probably the headline of the year.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, when you have stacks of cages civets aka bush kitties, this is what happens.

Unregulated delicious (so I'm told) civet.

Thanks China for the farked up virus. Again.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For when you're feline unwell.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

bingethinker: SARS was documented as jumping to dogs and cats. But only a couple, and they apparently never infected any humans or other animals. So... WTF you doin' with your pet?


Slaughtering them in the same stall. SARS was from civets and mutates when combined with other bush meat.

Sure the virus doesn't care, but does China?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

White_Scarf_Syndrome: Well, when you have stacks of cages civets aka bush kitties, this is what happens.

Unregulated delicious (so I'm told) civet.

Thanks China for the farked up virus. Again.


Blaming China for this is a bit like blaming the US for the swine flu from a few years back.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Aw f*cking hell, now even more people are going to start dumping cats at shelters and out on the streets.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: Aw f*cking hell, now even more people are going to start dumping cats at shelters and out on the streets.


The Chinese joint in town closed last week... oddly the teriyaki chicken on a stick we called bat on a stick was pulled from the menu in October.
 
intensive porpoises
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm glad I got this little dude, right now:
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's got more food than I do.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: I'm not entirely buying it yet.  One:  one case.  Two: Feline coronavirus is a known thing, and its bastard mutated version FIP is almost always fatal.  3:  Do we know if the cat *had* it, or was it just *carrying* it?  4:  The New York Post.

It concerns me.  We have two cats.  Years ago we lost one to FIP at 13 months.  But even as jittery as I am about that, I'm not quite ready to get scared, or even worried, until there's citations.


Yep. Here's the thing; cats can have the virus deposited on them by their owner. Sooner or later if enough people are sick there's gonna be someone sick whose cat just happens to be sick as well.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
craigslist.orgView Full Size

You farkers couldn't just stop, could you?
 
Koldbern
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Suddenly, the idea of wrapping your cat up into a ninja costume makes sense...
Ninja by 7 Seconds Of Love
Youtube YnzoqVxBqu4

You know what to do.  Crank that volume!  Sing along!  Drive everyone around you nuts!!!

/get other to sing along as well, if you dare...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Stahp wiping your nose on kltteh...
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Mock26: Aw f*cking hell, now even more people are going to start dumping cats at shelters and out on the streets.

The Chinese joint in town closed last week... oddly the teriyaki chicken on a stick we called bat on a stick was pulled from the menu in October.


I always call it muskrat on a stick.
 
Mock26
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: The Green Intern: I'm not entirely buying it yet.  One:  one case.  Two: Feline coronavirus is a known thing, and its bastard mutated version FIP is almost always fatal.  3:  Do we know if the cat *had* it, or was it just *carrying* it?  4:  The New York Post.

It concerns me.  We have two cats.  Years ago we lost one to FIP at 13 months.  But even as jittery as I am about that, I'm not quite ready to get scared, or even worried, until there's citations.

Yep. Here's the thing; cats can have the virus deposited on them by their owner. Sooner or later if enough people are sick there's gonna be someone sick whose cat just happens to be sick as well.


Sadly it is irrelevant. Shelters in some cities have already seen an uptick of people dumping their pets during this pandemic. Far too many people will not care whether or not they can catch this from a cat, as soon as they read that a cat has a coronavirus they are going to dump their cat(s). Fortunately, at least here in Chicago, there has also been an uptick in people volunteering to foster pets.
 
