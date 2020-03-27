 Skip to content
(LA Times)   He survived.
    Denny's, Georgia, special quarantine camp, Joey Camp, trailer park, Star Wars movies, former National Guardsman, Public health officials  
posted to Main » on 28 Mar 2020 at 12:16 AM



Clarence Brown
6 hours ago  
He's a Libertarian who lived only because the Libertarian Party has not yet succeeded in its goal of making the entire US government less capable of responding to a health crisis than it would be if our whole public health system consisted of nothing other than hospitals for rich people and the school nurse from my elementary school for everyone else.

And it didn't make him rethink Libertarianism. He's the sort of person who would shoot himself in the foot, and decide to pull the trigger again, just to make sure the gun really is loaded, but this time looking down the barrel.
 
Ambivalence
6 hours ago  
He's okay so fark everyone else.

Being libertarian means never having to care for others.
 
edmo
4 hours ago  
I was mugged once. Crime isn't so bad.

/or something
 
lardweasel
4 hours ago  
There should be something like Fermi's Paradox for Libertarians.  If libertarianism worked, where are they?  Where are the utopic Randian paradises?  Or even just one?
 
Munden
3 hours ago  
I'm surprised he's working at the Waffle House now, he was pretty good in The Office
Garza and the Supermutants
3 hours ago  
When I read "30-year-old Waffle House employee" my mind insisted on making it "30 year veteran Waffle House employee."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
49 minutes ago  
This guy couldn't get any more redneck if he humped his sister during the interview.
 
AquaTatanka
48 minutes ago  
Don't worry subby he drives around without a seatbelt so he probably won't be living much longer.

It's a shame we wasted resources saving his life.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
48 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: He's a Libertarian who lived only because the Libertarian Party has not yet succeeded in its goal of making the entire US government less capable of responding to a health crisis than it would be if our whole public health system consisted of nothing other than hospitals for rich people and the school nurse from my elementary school for everyone else.

And it didn't make him rethink Libertarianism. He's the sort of person who would shoot himself in the foot, and decide to pull the trigger again, just to make sure the gun really is loaded, but this time looking down the barrel.


libranoelrose
47 minutes ago  
HARVEST MODE
 
Mr. Shabooboo
47 minutes ago  

lardweasel: There should be something like Fermi's Paradox for Libertarians.  If libertarianism worked, where are they?  Where are the utopic Randian paradises?Or even just one?


I hear Mogadishu is lovely this time of year....Port Au Prince too...No problems with over reaching
governments there..
 
common sense is an oxymoron
44 minutes ago  
"Worldwide, it's starting to kill more people," he said. "Maybe this thing is mutating and becoming more deadly."

And there's the party line:  "It was all overblown until the virus mutated, so Trump has been right all along."

JFC.
 
mcreadyblue
43 minutes ago  
And he's gonna stick it to the stupid liberals that paid for his medical care!
 
JerryHeisenberg
41 minutes ago  
Yesterday's numbers:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd-   CFR   | DDR
2020-02-22*  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23*  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24*  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25*  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26*  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27*  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28*  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29*  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01*  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02*  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03*  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04*  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05*  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06*  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07*  3.38%| 5.65%
2020-03-08*  3.48%| 5.81%
2020-03-09*  3.53%| 5.93%
2020-03-10*  3.60%| 6.12%
2020-03-11*  3.67%| 6.44%
2020-03-12*  3.68%| 6.46%
2020-03-13^  3.72%| 7.10%
2020-03-14^  3.73%| 7.14%
2020-03-15^  3.84%| 7.73%
2020-03-16^  3.93%| 8.24%
2020-03-17^  4.03%| 8.80%
2020-03-18^  4.09%| 9.47%
2020-03-19^  4.08%| 10.20%
2020-03-20^  4.13%| 11.04%
2020-03-21^  4.24%| 12.00%
2020-03-22^  4.34%| 12.92%
2020-03-23^  4.34%| 13.92%
2020-03-24^  4.47%| 14.77%
2020-03-25^  4.52%| 15.66%
2020-03-26^  4.49%| 16.24%
2020-03-27^  4.58%| 17.03%

*Calculations represent totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.

^Calculations represent totals at approx. 23:00 CST posted on worldometers website.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/

Top 20 States + D.C./U.S. Virgin Islands/Guam (sorted by Incidence. Total state cases/state population)
-Calculated at ~1:00 PM CST
Program User
40 minutes ago  
Libertarian didn't make his own intensive care unit?  Hell, I bet he didn't even bottle his own oxygen beforehand!
 
Banacek
39 minutes ago  
That guy's life is an ongoing list of bad choices. Why would I listen to him about anything?
 
jso2897
39 minutes ago  
This is why social Darwinism doesn't work. Somebody like this always slips through.
 
waxbeans
37 minutes ago  
This idiot thinks we can afford to have 3% of the whole United States do  three days, on an oxygen tube. ROFLMAO. We don't have the beds or workforce. And even if we got close to having the money and workers, they can't handle that happing in break neck speed. Are people this stupid? Because I'm stupid and I understand this. You have to brain dead to be more stupid than me. I'm an alcoholic and spent years doing cocaine. WTF. Seriously WTF.
 
fragMasterFlash
36 minutes ago  
That guy is going to catch it again, eh?
 
AquaTatanka
35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This idiot thinks we can afford to have 3% of the whole United States do  three days, on an oxygen tube. ROFLMAO. We don't have the beds or workforce. And even if we got close to having the money and workers, they can't handle that happing in break neck speed. Are people this stupid? Because I'm stupid and I understand this. You have to brain dead to be more stupid than me. I'm an alcoholic and spent years doing cocaine. WTF. Seriously WTF.


... and many a farkie tag were generated from this post.
 
Peter von Nostrand
34 minutes ago  
More proof God, if he exists, is an asshole.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
34 minutes ago  
If the virus is no big deal to rural folks, I say we city folks start visiting them in large numbers.
 
little big man
34 minutes ago  
"His other part-time gig, as a party bus driver, went away."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
32 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If the virus is no big deal to rural folks, I say we city folks start visiting them in large numbers.


No thanks.  Not all of us living rurally are fscking idiots.


/ But I also don't advertise how liberal I am
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
32 minutes ago  
"People are hearing 3.4% mortality. They're not hearing the 96.6% survival rate."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
30 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: "People are hearing 3.4% mortality. They're not hearing the 96.6% survival rate."
Never we may never know how many secondary deaths are caused by all those people dying directly from C19.
 
SnipDaddyDad
29 minutes ago  
And so it goes - not.
 
HighZoolander
28 minutes ago  
As an optimist, I'm happy to say that the morgue is half full!

/er, empty.
 
Ishkur
28 minutes ago  
When Camp returned to the Waffle House, which had temporarily closed after his diagnosis, for his first shift after the quarantine, Camp urged folks on social media to drop in and meet "King Coronavirus."

First of all, King Coronavirus? That's like bragging at an orgy that your porn name is Captain Chlamydia.

Secondly -- why would anyone want to meet someone who contracted a deadly disease?
 
Lsherm
28 minutes ago  

edmo: I was mugged once. Crime isn't so bad.

/or something


I never got that line of thinking. I was mugged once, and my immediate reaction for the next two years was to wish the arrest of everybody who made me uncomfortable.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
25 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: [Fark user image 297x416]

When I read "30-year-old Waffle House employee" my mind insisted on making it "30 year veteran Waffle House employee."


Wow. What a winner this dude is.
 
west.la.lawyer
24 minutes ago  
Who paid for his healthcare?
No way he did.
 
Likwit
21 minutes ago  
If it makes you guys feel any better, that Japanese guy who found out he had corona, told his friend "I'm gonna go spread this around," and went to bar hopping died. Not from corona, but he died. So. There's that.
 
waxbeans
21 minutes ago  

Lsherm: edmo: I was mugged once. Crime isn't so bad.

/or something

I never got that line of thinking. I was mugged once, and my immediate reaction for the next two years was to wish the arrest of everybody who made me uncomfortable.


In fairness,
Crime is awful when it happens to us.
I've had awful crime happen to me.
That said.
Crime doesn't happen often. Lots crimes happen, but, the odds of any one person having a crime happen to them is small. I'm 46 only about 6 or 4 crimes have happened to me and I live in awful neighborhoods.
 
ukexpat
20 minutes ago  
Instead of driving around all day, maybe the fat fark should get some exercise and learn to cook.
 
zang
20 minutes ago  
"A person who makes $50,000 or $60,000 a year just isn't understanding what this means."

If it's any comfort, they can't understand my problems either.
 
Masakyst
19 minutes ago  
Thank you, LA times, for sharing deep insights from the career waffle flipper / party bus driver
 
darkmythology
19 minutes ago  

Ishkur: When Camp returned to the Waffle House, which had temporarily closed after his diagnosis, for his first shift after the quarantine, Camp urged folks on social media to drop in and meet "King Coronavirus."

First of all, King Coronavirus? That's like bragging at an orgy that your porn name is Captain Chlamydia.

Secondly -- why would anyone want to meet someone who contracted a deadly disease?


Not just meet him, but have him handle and prepare their food. Not sure that's the kind of social media team Waffle House wants going for them.
 
xrayspx
19 minutes ago  
Current Johns Hopkins numbers:

Total US Deaths: 1706
Total US Recovered: 890

We have some time left with this disease.  We'll see how many of this chucklefarks change their tune.
 
waxbeans
18 minutes ago  

zang: "A person who makes $50,000 or $60,000 a year just isn't understanding what this means."

If it's any comfort, they can't understand my problems either.


I don't make even 40K and I don't get this numb nuts issue?
 
abhorrent1
17 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: "People are hearing 3.4% mortality. They're not hearing the 96.6% survival rate."
[Fark user image 759x499]


I love this argument. My idiot friend that gets all their information from facebook uses this all the time.
There are plenty of illnesses that have a 90+% survival rate. That doesn't mean I want to catch them.
 
waxbeans
16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Autoerotic Defenestration: "People are hearing 3.4% mortality. They're not hearing the 96.6% survival rate."
[Fark user image 759x499]

I love this argument. My idiot friend that gets all their information from facebook uses this all the time.
There are plenty of illnesses that have a 90+% survival rate. That doesn't mean I want to catch them.


Right? Magic Johnson is still alive. But, yeah no thanks
 
wellreadneck
16 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: If the virus is no big deal to rural folks, I say we city folks start visiting them in large numbers.


What do you mean start?Everyone with a cottage (and many who know someone who does, apparently) began arriving last week. Local grocery stores weren't quite ready for that influx yet. Stripped the shelves around here.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound
10 minutes ago  
"Worldwide, it's starting to kill more people," he said. "Maybe this thing is mutating and becoming more deadly. And that worries the hell out of me, because that puts me back in the pool."

Aw. You have a 96.6% chance of surviving it again so what's the worry?

/goddammit I hate people so much sometimes
 
kona
5 minutes ago  

Ishkur: When Camp returned to the Waffle House, which had temporarily closed after his diagnosis, for his first shift after the quarantine, Camp urged folks on social media to drop in and meet "King Coronavirus."


I would understand if one of his former co workers shot him.
 
pup.socket
5 minutes ago  
Well, all his concerns seem legitimate, and there ought to be possible solutions that suit him and don't endanger everyone else.
 
Russ1642
2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Autoerotic Defenestration: "People are hearing 3.4% mortality. They're not hearing the 96.6% survival rate."
[Fark user image 759x499]

I love this argument. My idiot friend that gets all their information from facebook uses this all the time.
There are plenty of illnesses that have a 90+% survival rate. That doesn't mean I want to catch them.


Cutting your foot off with a machete has a very high survival rate too. I've always hated how people focus on mortality as if it's the only thing that matters, be it in car accidents, disease, or eating at taco bell. COVID-19 can really, really suck. It's farking pneumonia! It can take six months to a year to fully recover.
 
Spermbot
less than a minute ago  

The CFR is - and will be - a BS stat, because of the massive underreporting in certain countries, namely RU and the U.S.
 
