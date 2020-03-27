 Skip to content
(Slate)   Jerry Falwell Jr. had better hope that none of his students catch the Coronavirus and dies, because his decision to re-open campus is not merely negligent, but reckless, which means the wrongful death suit could involve punitive damages   (slate.com) divider line
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jerry Falwell Jr. would only begin caring about COVID if one of its symptoms was 'pool boy flaccidity.'
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good point.  Because I'm sure he reopened in the first place was loss of revenue.

Didn't think his cunning plan through.  Shocker.
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the students responsible at all, if they decide to go back to the campus?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Thunderpickle: Are the students responsible at all, if they decide to go back to the campus?


They chose to go to Liberty so...
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Diogenes: Good point.  Because I'm sure he reopened in the first place was loss of revenue.

Didn't think his cunning plan through.  Shocker.


Meh, he's an old hand at this.  The minute someone sues him, all he has to do is go out to the f*cking rubes his daddy fleeced and he fleeces and tell them god wants them to send him their money.  Yes, they may have groceries or prescriptions to buy, but this is proof of their faith - consider the lilies of the field - god will provide.

And they will send in every last f*cking penny, and apologize for not sending more.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: Thunderpickle: Are the students responsible at all, if they decide to go back to the campus?

They chose to go to Liberty so...

They chose to go to Liberty so...


Areed. They have a strong case for diminished capacity.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One thing that has been running through my mind every day since they started running out of PPE at hospitals is the sheer, absurd volume of lawsuits that are going to come out of this whole pandemic. Nurses suing hospitals because they had to use surgical masks instead of respirators and got infected. Families of patients who got triaged because they were in bad shape suing doctors.

And that isn't even touching the number of wrongful death lawsuits against employers and institutions like Liberty for not taking employee and student safety seriously.

I have no idea what it's actually going to look like, but it doesn't seem like a good time.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone mentioned the reasoning for this was they'd have to refund the prepaid dorm and tuition fees if they closed. It's all about the money.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Someone mentioned the reasoning for this was they'd have to refund the prepaid dorm and tuition fees if they closed. It's all about the money.


Not Falwell, he's a godly man.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One thing that has been running through my mind every day since they started running out of PPE at hospitals is the sheer, absurd volume of lawsuits that are going to come out of this whole pandemic. Nurses suing hospitals because they had to use surgical masks instead of respirators and got infected. Families of patients who got triaged because they were in bad shape suing doctors.

And that isn't even touching the number of wrongful death lawsuits against employers and institutions like Liberty for not taking employee and student safety seriously.

I have no idea what it's actually going to look like, but it doesn't seem like a good time.


You can almost hear the lawyer boners from here, can't you?  Because no one is going to make money off this but the lawyers.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jerry Falwell Sr.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Billy Graham...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jerry Fallwel Jr.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't need 23 and me to make me question "Who's the Daddy" here. Graham and Falwell kinda traveled in the circles and packed the same grandstands back in his day.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I see no reason why anyone, even an appointed, or arguably elected official should not be open to a wronful death suit.
Or two.

Thousand.

A day.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If anyone dies it's just because they weren't praying hard enough.
 
flondrix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So, Liberty University doesn't get a religious exemption from that sort of thing?  Cool.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But Jeeeeeeezus said so.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One thing that has been running through my mind every day since they started running out of PPE at hospitals is the sheer, absurd volume of lawsuits that are going to come out of this whole pandemic. Nurses suing hospitals because they had to use surgical masks instead of respirators and got infected. Families of patients who got triaged because they were in bad shape suing doctors.

And that isn't even touching the number of wrongful death lawsuits against employers and institutions like Liberty for not taking employee and student safety seriously.

I have no idea what it's actually going to look like, but it doesn't seem like a good time.


If your kid is graduating, or should be, soon, send them to law school.
It is goung to take years to wring every stinking penny out, but it must be done.
 
Cache
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Conservatives showing us how they stand up to a plague.
I like this trend.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pool Maintenance 101 needed to get back in to class as Jr's current pollboy refused to bend over a take it anymore.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The students will probably be fine, but I imagine the average age of the faculty is somewhere between 65 and 500.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: One thing that has been running through my mind every day since they started running out of PPE at hospitals is the sheer, absurd volume of lawsuits that are going to come out of this whole pandemic. Nurses suing hospitals because they had to use surgical masks instead of respirators and got infected. Families of patients who got triaged because they were in bad shape suing doctors.

And that isn't even touching the number of wrongful death lawsuits against employers and institutions like Liberty for not taking employee and student safety seriously.

I have no idea what it's actually going to look like, but it doesn't seem like a good time.


In the long run the only group that wins in American society is lawyers.
 
UralMD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

optikeye: Jerry Falwell Sr.
[Fark user image 450x337]

Billy Graham...
[Fark user image 850x478]

Jerry Fallwel Jr.

[Fark user image 450x300]

I don't need 23 and me to make me question "Who's the Daddy" here. Graham and Falwell kinda traveled in the circles and packed the same grandstands back in his day.


You know?  She does kinda resemble Jerry Sr. a little bit.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Jerry Falwell Jr. would only begin caring about COVID if one of its symptoms was 'pool boy flaccidity.'


While in an outhouse with his mom, a donkey, and a unicorn, while Trump feeds them the body of Tinkerbell and toss each other's salads and engage in sexual Congress.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

flondrix: So, Liberty University doesn't get a religious exemption from that sort of thing?  Cool.


The 1st amendment says the government can't pass laws interfering with the free exercise of religion.

It doesn't say you can't sue the motherfarkers for recklessly harming you in a craven chase for profit.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Meh, he's an old hand at this. The minute someone sues him, all he has to do is go out to the f*cking rubes his daddy fleeced and he fleeces and tell them god wants them to send him their money.


"They are attacking Christianity! Send money!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every time he sees a bottle of Campari or a goat, I hope he has the dignity to blush.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Conservatives everywhere have watched Trump for three years. They've watched Barr. They've watched Guinlina. They've watched pardons.

They are more than aware the laws simply do not apply to them. Just watch.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't get to Lynchburg very often these days, but when I do I get to see that Jerry's kids have gobbled up another few blocks of that side of the city, and are perpetually erecting buildings or facilities.  Jesus isn't the one footing the bill for all those improvements, so ...
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Diogenes: Good point.  Because I'm sure he reopened in the first place was loss of revenue.

Didn't think his cunning plan through.  Shocker.

Meh, he's an old hand at this.  The minute someone sues him, all he has to do is go out to the f*cking rubes his daddy fleeced and he fleeces and tell them god wants them to send him their money.  Yes, they may have groceries or prescriptions to buy, but this is proof of their faith - consider the lilies of the field - god will provide.

And they will send in every last f*cking penny, and apologize for not sending more.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
so who is stupider the blue state jews in the last thread or these dumb farks
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's the oldest con in human history. God speaks thru me so give me money, sex and power. If you do you'll live forever.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Martian_Astronomer: One thing that has been running through my mind every day since they started running out of PPE at hospitals is the sheer, absurd volume of lawsuits that are going to come out of this whole pandemic. Nurses suing hospitals because they had to use surgical masks instead of respirators and got infected. Families of patients who got triaged because they were in bad shape suing doctors.

And that isn't even touching the number of wrongful death lawsuits against employers and institutions like Liberty for not taking employee and student safety seriously.

I have no idea what it's actually going to look like, but it doesn't seem like a good time.

You can almost hear the lawyer boners from here, can't you?  Because no one is going to make money off this but the lawyers.


This is the rare case where I don't need for there to be any winners. I just need for there to be losers. I'd rather the lawyers have the money than Falwell.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

haywatchthis: so who is stupider the blue state jews in the last thread or these dumb farks


Bless your heart.  You're probably far more stupid than anyone else in either thread.
 
gojirast
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UralMD: optikeye: Jerry Falwell Sr.
[Fark user image 450x337]

Billy Graham...
[Fark user image 850x478]

Jerry Fallwel Jr.

[Fark user image 450x300]

I don't need 23 and me to make me question "Who's the Daddy" here. Graham and Falwell kinda traveled in the circles and packed the same grandstands back in his day.

You know?  She does kinda resemble Jerry Sr. a little bit.


Well, she's a beard, so...
 
gojirast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Conservatives everywhere have watched Trump for three years. They've watched Barr. They've watched Guinlina. They've watched pardons.

They are more than aware the laws simply do not apply to them. Just watch.


All that means is when they've finally gone too far, whomever exacts retribution will have to do so extra-legally.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SBinRR:

So not just the outhouse?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gojirast: UralMD: optikeye: Jerry Falwell Sr.
[Fark user image 450x337]

Billy Graham...
[Fark user image 850x478]

Jerry Fallwel Jr.

[Fark user image 450x300]

I don't need 23 and me to make me question "Who's the Daddy" here. Graham and Falwell kinda traveled in the circles and packed the same grandstands back in his day.

You know?  She does kinda resemble Jerry Sr. a little bit.

Well, she's a beard, so...


She looks like she had to shave a rather scraggly beard before the pic
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
optikeye:

Billy Graham...
[Fark user image 850x478]


I don't need 23 and me to make me question "Who's the Daddy" here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: The students will probably be fine, but I imagine the average age of the faculty is somewhere between 65 and 500.


I agree with your numbers on the faculty. But was just talking today on the fallacy of the notion that the young will probably be fine. They aren't immune. Incredibly fit athletes have been getting the coronavirus. I see it as something like car accidents. Odds are we won't die in one, but at some point most of us see enough of them that we realize how easily they happen and that if we don't start behaving more cautiously we're only increasing the likelihood we will die in a car accident. Even if it's mostly the other guy's fault...
 
Spindle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When does Joel Oesteen open the doors again?
 
tnpir
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The entire Falwell gene pool needs to be eradicated.
 
