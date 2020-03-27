 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Both US aircraft carriers in the Pacific are out of action due to Corona outbreaks, leaving China free to do whatever they want. Sleep tight   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lol. You're so wrong subby. Thanks for the scare thread though.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Lol. You're so wrong subby. Thanks for the scare thread though.


If China thinks those carrier groups are waylaid for two weeks or more, they'll roll over Taiwan in a 24-hour period. I've read a ton of Patrick Robinson novels, so there's that.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My God, they could take over Mongolia.  And Tibet even.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do you think the Panama Canal is safe?  What if they stole it and moved it to the South China Sea?  They'd have instant access to the Caribbean then.

This is very concerning.  We should all be highly concerned.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.  For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in diverse places.

/this is how you fear monger
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems doubtful.
 
invictus2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My God, they could take over Mongolia.  And Tibet even.


no we got the duke
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

August11: WTFDYW: Lol. You're so wrong subby. Thanks for the scare thread though.

If China thinks those carrier groups are waylaid for two weeks or more, they'll roll over Taiwan in a 24-hour period. I've read a ton of Patrick Robinson novels, so there's that.


Trenchant analysis, but not I-stayed-in-a-Holiday-Inn-Express-last​-night trenchant.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Almost as scary as the shiatty coding on that website. Damn auto videos giving my phone the clap
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey guys what's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And we're also out of coffee...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well, if they are out, we should tell China "for the time being all options for defense of our allies and ourselves default to total nuclear annihilation.  Even the smallest of fence to our sensibilities will result in uncontrolled nuclear fusion in your general direction.  We hope to return to normal relations as soon as your bat or pangolin eating disease is under control.  Have a nice day!"

Their pangolin eating Wet market mother farkers caused the problem, so by not nuking them preemptively should be seen as doing them a favor.
 
