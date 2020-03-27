 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   What's up (with that), Doc?
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He sounds like he's a lot of fun at parties.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Americans are rude and dumb, and mistake that for clever and funny.

We pretty much deserve what we're about to get.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: Americans are rude and dumb, and mistake that for clever and funny.

We pretty much deserve what we're about to get.


We also generalize way too much.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Dr. Cory sounds to be one rung above a PA Chad.


/ appologies to any
Chad's who aren't dicks.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: W_Scarlet: Americans are rude and dumb, and mistake that for clever and funny.

We pretty much deserve what we're about to get.

We also generalize way too much.


Everyone says so
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be a Keenan has the virus thread for some reason.
 
soupafi
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: W_Scarlet: Americans are rude and dumb, and mistake that for clever and funny.

We pretty much deserve what we're about to get.

We also generalize way too much.


Would you like one hundred thousand examples to demonstrate how much it isn't a generalization? Because I'm pretty sure given a little time and a google search, I could find one hundred thousand farking examples.

The only thing America is exceptional at is delusions of adequacy.
 
Beginning of the end
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Uconn huh?

I'm not surprised. The doctors there treat you like crap to begin with. They'll gleefully report anything they think they can to remove your state health insurance, tell you they don't have time for all your issues and focus on just one thing, all the while making you wait up to 40 minutes past your scheduled appointment in a mostly empty waiting room. Then when you're shown to a room you're expected to wait an additional 20 minutes or longer.

I know a few people who've had relatives die there of easily preventable issues as well. They got a lot of money granted to them recently.. what did they do with it? Renovate the entrance first and foremost. Then with the leftovers they started work to improve the rest of the hospital.

Oh, and they charge for parking. Didn't waive the fee during construction when you couldn't find any free parking. They don't care if you're poor either.

If you can avoid it, don't go to uconn for any medical treatment.
 
soupafi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Beginning of the end: Uconn huh?

I'm not surprised. The doctors there treat you like crap to begin with. They'll gleefully report anything they think they can to remove your state health insurance, tell you they don't have time for all your issues and focus on just one thing, all the while making you wait up to 40 minutes past your scheduled appointment in a mostly empty waiting room. Then when you're shown to a room you're expected to wait an additional 20 minutes or longer.

I know a few people who've had relatives die there of easily preventable issues as well. They got a lot of money granted to them recently.. what did they do with it? Renovate the entrance first and foremost. Then with the leftovers they started work to improve the rest of the hospital.

Oh, and they charge for parking. Didn't waive the fee during construction when you couldn't find any free parking. They don't care if you're poor either.

If you can avoid it, don't go to uconn for any medical treatment.


Not this hospital but one where I live almost killed my brother in law. Basically he complained he wasn't getting better from a viral infection. They were going to send him home to treat himself. He spiked a 104° fever. Well they transferred him to a trauma center and were horrified they were about to send him home.
 
AntiNerd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Anyone care to take a bet as to whether this is a Republican/Trump voter?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just declare martial law and start executing these dumbasses on the street.  Stream it on YouTube as a warning to other dumbasses.  Mr. Nice guy hasn't worked.  Now we need ultra fear to get the bottom 50% inline.  Ultra fear is the only motivator we have left.  We are all in this together, and anybody who isn't in it with us is the enemy and must be eliminated.  To keep the country and world safe.  Flatten the curve and flatten heads with a tank if we have to.
 
