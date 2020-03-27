 Skip to content
(USA Today)   High school wrestler breaches social distancing to stop a kidnapping   (usatoday.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How are his mic skills?
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Threatened to check his oil?
 
tkil [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, Las Cruces. Never change.

/ No, wait. Please change. Get better.
// Good on the Mayfield guy.
/// LCHS 1988
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 285 Lb 16 year-old? JFC.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: A 285 Lb 16 year-old? JFC.


If he's got mic skills he will have a long fruitful career with the WWE. They love those kinda muscular folks.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A 285 Lb 16 year-old? JFC.


That's the limit for the weight class. He could be smaller than that. Hard to tell based on the photo (no idea how tall he is).

/wrestled heavyweight in D3 at about 230 lbs
///in awe of Kyle Snyder who dominated D1 at an even lighter weight
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I liked his dad's response. Basically "I was proud of him. I was terrified. What an idiot. Of course he succeeded. Good job. Jesus, don't do that again."
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thanks, Submitter, for a good news story.

This shelter-in-place thing could cause depression. I greatly appreciated the story.

/Mike
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: abhorrent1: A 285 Lb 16 year-old? JFC.

That's the limit for the weight class. He could be smaller than that. Hard to tell based on the photo (no idea how tall he is).

/wrestled heavyweight in D3 at about 230 lbs
///in awe of Kyle Snyder who dominated D1 at an even lighter weight


I weighed in at 215 for 3 years and wrestled 275.

Had a 50/50 record, too. The fat guys sucked; the dudes who came by their weight honestly though, sucked harder.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Threatened to check his oil?


It wasn't actually a one on one I hear.  It was a five on two.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: A 285 Lb 16 year-old? JFC.


Tangentially related CSB:

My 30 day old nephew is 13 pounds. He's a chunk monster.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sometimes your skills cross over. But most importantly, you need to act.
 
