(CNBC)   Trump orders GM to stop making shiatty cars and start making shiatty ventilators   (cnbc.com) divider line
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, he ordered them to do what they were already doing.     What a tough guy!    I'm (not) impressed
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sure he has, sure he has.
 
Austin [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mahk rejoices!
 
lardweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In the meantime, I'd be damned surprised if we didn't cross the 20k daily new cases threshold today.

He's waaaay more than a day late and quite a few dollars short...
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

require PDA: So, he ordered them to do what they were already doing.     What a tough guy!    I'm (not) impressed


Much strong

Very leader

Such presidential

Wow.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So he decided we needed them after all. Did force them to make them at Lordstown like he wanted?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1.  They sold that plant a while ago
2.  You have the power to do this without screaming on Twitter
3.  GM is actually @GM on Twitter

Christ, what an asshole.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They were already working with experts to retool shuttered factories for this purpose.

This order does nothing.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lardweasel: In the meantime, I'd be damned surprised if we didn't cross the 20k daily new cases threshold today.

He's waaaay more than a day late and quite a few dollars short...


It passed that at least a week ago.

You need to get in the habit of typing/saying "confirmed cases", because what we know and what's actually happening are still two wildly different things. We are days, if not weeks, behind this virus.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is GM making these and not GE? Ventilators are E equipment. Do they even make Ms?
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
Nancy Pelosi@SpeakerPelosi
Testing. Masks. Ventilators.

It's not a mystery - we need many more.

The President must invoke the Defense Production Act to immediately mass produce and coordinate distribution of these vital supplies. #FamiliesFirst

Donnie got told.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It says right there in the article that GM is already working on this and they're not going to do anything different. Maybe he can "hereby declare" so everyone will pay attention to him.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why is GM making these and not GE? Ventilators are E equipment. Do they even make Ms?


a) GM makes (well, made) electric cars
b) GE makes other medical equipment with various motors in them, but I suspect they just source the motors from somewhere.
 
lardweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skozlaw: It passed that at least a week ago.

You need to get in the habit of typing/saying "confirmed cases", because what we know and what's actually happening are still two wildly different things. We are days, if not weeks, behind this virus.


Apologies.  You are right.  It was ill-worded on my part.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
General Mortars?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Multiple punctuation marks are a sign of a diseased mind.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did't he just say that we didn't need ventilators? Or at least NYC didn't? Perhaps he should tell us the number of ventilators NY needs and also the country.
 
semiautomagic [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Multiple punctuation marks are a sign of a diseased mind.


Especially if there's five of them.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

skozlaw: They were already working with experts to retool shuttered factories for this purpose.

This order does nothing.


Of couse it does. Trump will take credit for every single mask made and life saved. He's gonna take credit for hammering out that stimulus deal for the House and Senate in a little while, too.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: It says right there in the article that GM is already working on this and they're not going to do anything different. Maybe he can "hereby declare" so everyone will pay attention to him.


It makes him look like he's doing something without really doing anything.

Once the ventilators start getting shipped he'll claim all the credit.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
President finally does right thing after trying all the wrongs ones.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everyone knows abandoned auto assembly lines make the best medical equipment plants.  You just have to turn on the lights, switch the selector knob over to ventilators, and feed in recycled beer bottles as raw material.
 
mdarius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hereby command the sea to begin oceaning
 
Iowan73
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: It says right there in the article that GM is already working on this and they're not going to do anything different. Maybe he can "hereby declare" so everyone will pay attention to him.


I think I heard an actual order may make some federal funding available for start-up costs.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, ventilators that will crap out at exactly the wrong time and require a computer diagnostic to fix?
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: General Mortars?


Government Motors,   remember?
 
TheWaldo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Earlier I read the White House broke off negotiations with GM for the vents over cost.

Either way let's see if his tactics work:

my wife MUST IMMEDIATELY start performing special favors NOW! (Insert hot actress and porn star names) better get on this too!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In that case, I'd like to claim personal credit for the reduced cases in China.

Sure, I've never been there or made any active effort to help whatsoever. But, In trump's world, "It's the thought that counts".
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Does he think they'll just pump them out tomorrow? Does the business genius not know how production works?

Is his dumbass panicing?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Why is GM making these and not GE? Ventilators are E equipment. Do they even make Ms?


Ford Works With 3M, GE, UAW to Speed Production of Respirators for Healthcare Workers, Ventilators for Coronavirus Patients
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Everyone knows abandoned auto assembly lines make the best medical equipment plants.  You just have to turn on the lights, switch the selector knob over to ventilators, and feed in recycled beer bottles as raw material.


If it's a GM plant, don't forget the bullshiat.  It's what they use to make their interior parts.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When your spine is cracking and your hands, they shake
Heart is bursting and your butt's gonna break
Woman's cussing, you can hear her scream
Feel like murder in the first degreeAin't nobody slowing down no way
Everybody's stepping on their accelerator
Don't matter where you are
Everybody's gonna need a ventilatorWhen you're trapped and circled with no second chances
Code of living is your gun in hand
Can't be browed by beating, can't be cowed by words
Messed by cheating, ain't gonna ever learnEverybody walking 'round
Everybody trying to step on their Creator
Don't matter where you are, everybody, everybody gonna
Need some kind of ventilator, some kind of ventilator
Come down and get itWhat you gonna do about it, what you gonna do?
What you gonna do about it, what you gonna do?
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
Gonna fight it, gonna fight it
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Fark user image 850x1134]

1.  They sold that plant a while ago
2.  You have the power to do this without screaming on Twitter
3.  GM is actually @GM on Twitter

Christ, what an asshole.


Very Presidential.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's like when I tell my dad's dog to lay down when she's already laying down and acting like she did what I said.  Except he's shouting it at twitter and not the dog.

I can't even listen to his shiat on TV because he rambles off on a tangent about someone who slighted him and then farks up the most basic part of the message he's supposed to be giving.  I've never been more embarrassed by Trump and that's saying a lot.  As soon as I see his face hit the screen, I fast-forward until its gone.  I miss nothing important and all kinds of absurd bullshiat.
 
Percise1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The order does not change GM's previously announced plans or schedule to produce the ventilators, according to the company.

Much leader. Great WOW.
Large boner mushroom.

What a pathetic chump.
 
Delawhat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Off-topic question (dunno where else to post). For any Dr. Farkers out there, I know N95 masks are the standard, but is there any demand for P95?  I stumbled on an unopened pack of those filters earlier. I have no clue if that is effective against the virus, but if it is, I'd like to donate.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: 7th Son of a 7th Son: General Mortars?

Government Motors,   remember?


That was supposed to be a Loaded Weapon 1 reference.
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hope I get the Stingray model with racing stripes and a carbon-fiber spit sucker.

I thought republicans didn't want the guvment dictating what successful businesses can and can't...." aw f*ck it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And then he goes on camera and announces the order to General Electric:
https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/12​4​3640806529011714
 
runwiz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It took him this long to do this.  I guess he figures he now has to act tough to look presidential. This is an action he should have done a week or two ago and with more than just GM.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lardweasel: In the meantime, I'd be damned surprised if we didn't cross the 20k daily new cases threshold today.

He's waaaay more than a day late and quite a few dollars short...


We're at 100k now.  200k by Wednesday.  But a sampling of spew over on Fox News, I watched for 15 minutes, and the Asterisk's twitter feed, seem to suggest that the media is overblowing all this and that parts of the country should be open for business.

And here we go.
 
Percise1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they're going to be," Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity. "I don't believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes they'll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they're saying, 'Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'"

I am looking forward to this not aging well.
This guy isn't useless, he is a complete detriment.
 
paygun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

require PDA: So, he ordered them to do what they were already doing.     What a tough guy!    I'm (not) impressed


He's been criticized for not doing it.  And he'll be criticized for doing it, too.
 
bigdanc
‘’ less than a minute ago  
once again trump brings exactly what we knew he was going to, leadership from the rear and stealing credit from where credit is due!
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The stupid son of a biatch seems to think that he can rule over us by Twitter decrees. There seem to be two types of people involved here. The visionary and the thought leaders come up with grandiose plans like opening a shuttered factory, installing tooling and machinery, designing the product, prototyping, organizing supply lines and making shipping arrangements, and hiring skilled workers to run everything should only take about a week. The people who have to make the visionaries dream happen get stuck trying to make it happen.
 
hammettman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Everything's a farking campaign event with this shiathead.  He signed the Coronavirus bill, which was a bipartisan effort, surrounded only by Republicans.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ now  

Delawhat: Off-topic question (dunno where else to post). For any Dr. Farkers out there, I know N95 masks are the standard, but is there any demand for P95?  I stumbled on an unopened pack of those filters earlier. I have no clue if that is effective against the virus, but if it is, I'd like to donate.


Yes. Donate now. Thank you.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.